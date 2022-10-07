Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
'Wednesday' Stars Say Christina Ricci Is 'Electric' in Netflix Series (Exclusive)
When the official Wednesday trailer was released Saturday, there were plenty of surprises for fans to get excited about. For the cast of Netflix's anticipated new take on the iconic Addams Family daughter, two cameos revealed in the trailer -- Christina Ricci, marking her return to the franchise, and Fred Armisen, who was officially introduced as Uncle Fester -- were highlights of the drop.
WHAS 11
Kyle Richards Gets Honest About 'Strained' 'RHOBH' Relationships After 'Difficult' Reunion (Exclusive)
Kyle Richards is still recovering from the season 12 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. Last week, fans got a first look at the 3-part reunion that sees Richards becoming very emotional as the drama between her and her sister, Kathy Hilton and co-star Lisa Rinna take centerstage. “You know,...
Comments / 0