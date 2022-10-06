ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man critically injured in shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 32-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in East Baltimore. The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 500 block of N. Rose Street. Officers found a man injured from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Anyone with information...
54-year-old man killed in shooting in East Baltimore

A 54-year-old man was shot and killed in East Baltimore on Monday. Police found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, shortly before 12 p.m. in the 2600 block of East Chase Street. Chopper 13 flew over the scene where officers were investigating. This is Baltimore's 260th homicide...
