Atlantic City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Teen Rises to Rank of Eagle Scout

Chase Palermo has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest honor awarded to the elite Boy Scouts who have proven through determination and perseverance that they are up to the most arduous tasks. Chase has been in scouting since he was five. His grandfather, Lawrence Silver, was an Eagle...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City’s Fall Block Party a Mega Blockbuster

Ocean City sure knows how to do it up – big – if the Fall Block Party was any indication. In what officials believe was a record-breaking crowd Saturday, the resort was packed. Families came to enjoy beautiful weather, spectacular food, discounts on an array of household items...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Video of Trenton, NJ, H.S. Violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’

TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Arrested In Swatting Incidents

A 28-year-old man from South Jersey has been arrested in connection with a series of "swatting" calls made from a motel room to businesses over the summer, authorities said. Rakim D. Anderson of Willingboro was charged with 13 counts of false public alarm after a three-month investigation, according to Monroe Township police.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle to Consider Another Mixed-Use Project

Sea Isle City’s trend for mixed-use development projects shows no signs of slowing down. The latest project that would combine commercial and residential space in the same building is scheduled to come before the Planning Board on Tuesday night for approval. Just last month, the Planning Board approved two...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Torrissi: ‘I couldn’t be prouder of my Italian heritage’

Today is Columbus Day and I couldn’t be prouder of my Italian Heritage. My family immigrated here to NJ in the early 1920’s and settled in Hammonton NJ in Atlantic County, one of the most Italian towns in the state. Sorry Essex County and the rest of Northern NJ, but we are in Atlantic County, south of 195 where the oldest running Italian Festival takes place every year on the 16th of July. You are all invited next year to pin some money on Saint Joseph or Michael or your own patron saint. Hammonton has a strong history of farmers who grow fields, wineries, gardens and trees from Italy and more importantly Sicily.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Gaining Attention of Tourists From New York

Sea Isle City enjoyed another successful summer season. Visitors packed the beaches, Promenade, restaurants and shops, city tourism officials say. And it seems that Sea Isle, which has been largely a vacation retreat for residents from Camden County, N.J., and Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania, is attracting crowds from New York now more than ever.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Massive Fire Races Through Pine Hill Apartment

Twenty-three people from nine families were displaced by a massive fire that tore through a Camden County apartment overnight. The blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. at the Mansion Apartments in Pine Hill Friday, Oct. 7. First arriving firefighters found heavy fire conditions through the roof of the building, Camden...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS News

Finders of urn washed ashore in Ocean City want to find bereaved

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – An urn washed ashore in Ocean City Friday afternoon. Now, the finders would like to reunite it with the family of the deceased person. Ryan Leonard's children found the urn in a pile of seagrass. It reads "In Loving Memory Mon," along with the name Paulette Eva Rose and the dates of birth and death.
OCEAN CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

