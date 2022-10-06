Read full article on original website
9 Atlantic and Cape May County Roads That Locals Hate to Drive
"Well the midnight headlights blind you on a rainy night. Steep grade up ahead, slow me down, makin' no time,. Keepin' perfect rhythm with the song on the radio,. But I got to keep rollin'...." Those are the opening lines of that old Eddie Rabbit hit song, "Drivin' My Life...
Residents Are Concerned – Chelsea Heights, Atlantic City Neglect
We publicly revealed the results of an investigation that we conducted about dangerous concrete, rebar and other debris spewed all over the Atlantic City Chelsea Heights School property back on April 1, 2022. Here’s what the Chelsea Heights School looked like then:. We wrote two additional articles and spent...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Teen Rises to Rank of Eagle Scout
Chase Palermo has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest honor awarded to the elite Boy Scouts who have proven through determination and perseverance that they are up to the most arduous tasks. Chase has been in scouting since he was five. His grandfather, Lawrence Silver, was an Eagle...
Today is the Last Day For a 68-year-old Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ
Today is the last day for a landmark restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been serving delicious food since the 1950s. That's 68 years of history coming to a close at Voltaco's on West Avenue in Ocean City. Several weeks ago, the owners of Voltaco's posted a heartfelt message...
Disturbing Trend Continues – 2 More Businesses Close In Atlantic City
The post COVID-19 pandemic trend continues to hit hard as two more long-time Atlantic City businesses have closed. Santori’s Produce Outlet was located at 520 North Albany Avenue in the Chelsea Heights section of Atlantic. City, New New Jersey. Santori’s has been an Atlantic City fixture for more than...
South Jersey Driver, 37, Killed In Collision With Dump Truck
A 37-year-old man from Camden County was killed when he struck a dump truck in Gloucester County, NJ Advance Media reported. Thurman H. Smith Jr., of Chesilhurst, was heading west on Route 322/Glassboro Road when he struck the vehicle around midnight Thursday, Oct. 6, the outlet said citing Monroe Township police.
Explore NJ: 45 hidden gem restaurants around South Jersey
Raise your hand if you like to find new and fun places to eat, that are off the beaten path. Here in the Atlantic City area, we're very lucky that we have the Atlantic City Casinos filled with some great restaurants. Often though, especially if you're a local, you like to try some places that are well, local.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City’s Fall Block Party a Mega Blockbuster
Ocean City sure knows how to do it up – big – if the Fall Block Party was any indication. In what officials believe was a record-breaking crowd Saturday, the resort was packed. Families came to enjoy beautiful weather, spectacular food, discounts on an array of household items...
N.J. county’s municipal court idea hits the (single) spot | Editorial
As advocates for money-saving consolidation in the way New Jersey governs itself, it’s hard for us not to be all-in on a novel idea that’s being mulled in Salem County: Municipal courts for all 15 of the county’s towns in a single, central location. The proposal emerged...
Video of Trenton, NJ, H.S. Violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’
TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
Jersey Shore town closes beaches following severe erosion brought by Ian remnants
A Cape May County borough has decided to close all its beaches as a safety precaution after they were damaged by the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ian. All of Stone Harbor’s beaches will be closed until further notice due to the existence of “hidden safety hazards,” according to a notice posted on the borough’s Facebook page.
South Jersey Man Arrested In Swatting Incidents
A 28-year-old man from South Jersey has been arrested in connection with a series of "swatting" calls made from a motel room to businesses over the summer, authorities said. Rakim D. Anderson of Willingboro was charged with 13 counts of false public alarm after a three-month investigation, according to Monroe Township police.
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle to Consider Another Mixed-Use Project
Sea Isle City’s trend for mixed-use development projects shows no signs of slowing down. The latest project that would combine commercial and residential space in the same building is scheduled to come before the Planning Board on Tuesday night for approval. Just last month, the Planning Board approved two...
fox29.com
Burlington County 2-alarm apartment fire displaces nearly a dozen people
FLORENCE TWP., N.J. - An early morning Burlington County two-alarm fire forces nearly a dozen people from their homes, as investigators work to figure out what sparked the flames. And, it’s the quick action of a nearby firefighter that spotted smoke coming from the building that very well could have saved lives.
New Jersey Globe
Torrissi: ‘I couldn’t be prouder of my Italian heritage’
Today is Columbus Day and I couldn’t be prouder of my Italian Heritage. My family immigrated here to NJ in the early 1920’s and settled in Hammonton NJ in Atlantic County, one of the most Italian towns in the state. Sorry Essex County and the rest of Northern NJ, but we are in Atlantic County, south of 195 where the oldest running Italian Festival takes place every year on the 16th of July. You are all invited next year to pin some money on Saint Joseph or Michael or your own patron saint. Hammonton has a strong history of farmers who grow fields, wineries, gardens and trees from Italy and more importantly Sicily.
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Gaining Attention of Tourists From New York
Sea Isle City enjoyed another successful summer season. Visitors packed the beaches, Promenade, restaurants and shops, city tourism officials say. And it seems that Sea Isle, which has been largely a vacation retreat for residents from Camden County, N.J., and Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania, is attracting crowds from New York now more than ever.
2022 ‘Hurley Charity’ Dinner At Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City
The 14th Annual Hurley in the Morning 2022 Charity Dinner and Silent Auction was held on Friday, October 7, 2022, featuring Guest of Honor and Keynote Speaker, United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew. The annual event is held at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. This year’s event...
Massive Fire Races Through Pine Hill Apartment
Twenty-three people from nine families were displaced by a massive fire that tore through a Camden County apartment overnight. The blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. at the Mansion Apartments in Pine Hill Friday, Oct. 7. First arriving firefighters found heavy fire conditions through the roof of the building, Camden...
Widow fights to have defibrillators on every floor of N.J. courthouses to prevent tragedy that took husband’s life
South Jersey attorney Peter Fiorentino, Jr., went into cardiac arrest while waiting for his case to be called at the Gloucester County Courthouse 11 years ago. Fiorentino, who was 42 at the time, died four days later at the hospital. His widow, Amy Vasquez, believes he would have survived if...
CBS News
Finders of urn washed ashore in Ocean City want to find bereaved
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – An urn washed ashore in Ocean City Friday afternoon. Now, the finders would like to reunite it with the family of the deceased person. Ryan Leonard's children found the urn in a pile of seagrass. It reads "In Loving Memory Mon," along with the name Paulette Eva Rose and the dates of birth and death.
