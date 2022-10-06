Today is Columbus Day and I couldn’t be prouder of my Italian Heritage. My family immigrated here to NJ in the early 1920’s and settled in Hammonton NJ in Atlantic County, one of the most Italian towns in the state. Sorry Essex County and the rest of Northern NJ, but we are in Atlantic County, south of 195 where the oldest running Italian Festival takes place every year on the 16th of July. You are all invited next year to pin some money on Saint Joseph or Michael or your own patron saint. Hammonton has a strong history of farmers who grow fields, wineries, gardens and trees from Italy and more importantly Sicily.

