Seven area players advance to districts

FREMONT — The Norwalk High School girls tennis team advanced a pair of doubles teams to next week’s Division I district tournament at Port Clinton on Thursday.

Playing at the Fremont Ross sectional tournament on Thursday, the teams of Megan Miller and Sidney Sage, and Ana Osborn and Kenzie Smith, each advanced to the semifinal round, set for 9 a.m. Saturday back at Ross High School.

In singles play, Maya Phillips, Lauren Brown and Kendall Hammersmith each won first round matches before falling to seeded opponents in the second round.

DIVISION II

Vogus, Willard doubles advance

SHELBY — Edison’s Alli Vogus and the Willard doubles team of Maelyn Shaarda and Moriah Slone earned their spot at next week’s district tournament on Thursday.

Playing at the Div. II Shelby High School sectional, Vogus won a pair of matches, dropping just one game at singles en route to Saturday’s semifinals that begin at 9 a.m. back at Shelby.

Vogus defeated Ontario’s Jocelyn LeHew (6-0, 6-1) and Upper Sandusky’s Nora Estes (6-0, 6-0) on Thursday to advance. She will face Galion’s Emma Ross in a semifinal matchup on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Shaarda and Slone opened with wins over Lexington (6-0, 6-1) and Galion (6-0, 6-1). They face Ontario’s Kurtz siblings next in the semifinals.

Also for Willard, Belle Van Zoest lost to Ontario’s Elisah Burson in three sets, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-0). Kaylie McMillin opened with a win over Bucyrus’ Adalyn Zornes (6-2, 6-1) before falling to Upper’s Estes (6-0, 6-1).

Rebecca Honaker fell to Lexington’s Ashley Costick in two tight sets, 6-4, 7-6 (4). Also in doubles, Naomi Schag and Macey Robinson beat Ontario’s Friend and Criss before falling to Shelby’s Mahek and Carver.

Edison’s Brynleigh Dail opened with a win over Upper Sandusky’s Ryleigh Haas (6-1, 6-1), then lost to Lexington’s Jade Adkins (6-1, 6-0).