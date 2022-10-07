ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Seven area players advance to districts

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IAFAm_0iPnowtn00

FREMONT — The Norwalk High School girls tennis team advanced a pair of doubles teams to next week’s Division I district tournament at Port Clinton on Thursday.

Playing at the Fremont Ross sectional tournament on Thursday, the teams of Megan Miller and Sidney Sage, and Ana Osborn and Kenzie Smith, each advanced to the semifinal round, set for 9 a.m. Saturday back at Ross High School.

In singles play, Maya Phillips, Lauren Brown and Kendall Hammersmith each won first round matches before falling to seeded opponents in the second round.

DIVISION II

Vogus, Willard doubles advance

SHELBY — Edison’s Alli Vogus and the Willard doubles team of Maelyn Shaarda and Moriah Slone earned their spot at next week’s district tournament on Thursday.

Playing at the Div. II Shelby High School sectional, Vogus won a pair of matches, dropping just one game at singles en route to Saturday’s semifinals that begin at 9 a.m. back at Shelby.

Vogus defeated Ontario’s Jocelyn LeHew (6-0, 6-1) and Upper Sandusky’s Nora Estes (6-0, 6-0) on Thursday to advance. She will face Galion’s Emma Ross in a semifinal matchup on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Shaarda and Slone opened with wins over Lexington (6-0, 6-1) and Galion (6-0, 6-1). They face Ontario’s Kurtz siblings next in the semifinals.

Also for Willard, Belle Van Zoest lost to Ontario’s Elisah Burson in three sets, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-0). Kaylie McMillin opened with a win over Bucyrus’ Adalyn Zornes (6-2, 6-1) before falling to Upper’s Estes (6-0, 6-1).

Rebecca Honaker fell to Lexington’s Ashley Costick in two tight sets, 6-4, 7-6 (4). Also in doubles, Naomi Schag and Macey Robinson beat Ontario’s Friend and Criss before falling to Shelby’s Mahek and Carver.

Edison’s Brynleigh Dail opened with a win over Upper Sandusky’s Ryleigh Haas (6-1, 6-1), then lost to Lexington’s Jade Adkins (6-1, 6-0).

Comments / 0

Related
wqkt.com

Green Local renaming football stadium after hall of fame coach

The Green Local School District’s board of education has approved a measure to rename Smithville High School’s football and track stadium in honor of former longtime hall of fame coach Keith Schrock. During his more than 30 years at Smithville, Schrock led the Smithies’ football team to 15 Wayne County Athletic League Titles and a state runner-up finish in 2002. His track teams, meanwhile, captured 25 league titles. A public reception for Schrock will be held this Friday night, from 5:30-6:30pm, in the high school’s newly renovated weight room. A ceremony honoring Schrock and the renaming of the stadium will also be held during Friday night’s halftime festivities.
GREEN, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

3 hurt in shooting outside Ohio high school football stadium

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio said three people were wounded in a shooting outside a high school football game that sent people on the field and spectators in the stands running for cover. Police said the shots were fired behind the Whitmer High School stadium in Toledo at about 9:30 p.m. Friday during […]
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Clinton, OH
City
Upper Sandusky, OH
City
Lexington, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Ontario, OH
Norwalk, OH
Sports
City
Bucyrus, OH
City
Norwalk, OH
Fremont, OH
Sports
City
Galion, OH
City
Willard, OH
City
Edison, OH
City
Fremont, OH
WKRC

3 shot during Ohio high school football game

TOLEDO, Ohio (CBS Newspath/WTOL/WKRC) - Three people were shot outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium Friday night, according to Toledo police. Their conditions are currently unknown. Gunshots were heard and people in the stadium's stands were seen fleeing. The game between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic High...
TOLEDO, OH
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants In Toledo, OH

Nicknamed the Glass City in honor of its legacy of glass production, Toledo, Ohio is a cosmopolitan city packed with fun things to do. Located on Lake Erie’s western tip and along the banks of the Maumee, it’s home to the Toledo Museum of Art, the Imagination Station children’s museum, and the Toledo Zoo.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
WTOL-TV

Boil advisory for Toledo residents

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Utilities has issued a boil advisory for 86 Toledo residencies. The boil advisory goes into effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, and will expire on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. The advisory will affect the following areas of point place:. 308th...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Sandusky train derailment

Elgin Rogers Democrat running in the race for Ohio's 44th House District against Republican Roy Palmer III. Roy Palmer III (R) Candidate for Ohio House District 44. Roy Palmer III is the Republican running in the race for Ohio's 44th House District against Democrat Elgin Rogers.
SANDUSKY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Norwalk High School#Ross High School#Shelby Edison
sent-trib.com

Lima man arrested for fighting

A Lima man has been arrested for fighting and providing a fake ID. On Saturday at 2:50 a.m., a Bowling Green police officer observed a food truck employee yelling at a male wearing a red shirt in the 300 block of East Wooster Street. The male then started walking eastbound...
LIMA, OH
viatravelers.com

20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Toledo, Ohio

Located in northwest Ohio on the tip of Lake Erie, Toledo is known for its bustling downtown area, minor league baseball team, and many parks and nature reserves. Often called the Glass Capital of the World because of its history of glass manufacturing, tourists from all over the country visit Toledo, learn about its unique history, and experience its live music, craft beer, and art scene.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Wauseon School District launches investigation after a student was left on an empty bus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Wauseon Schools launched an investigation after a student was left on an empty school bus. “The child is too small to tell whether they were sleeping or not. I’m assuming the student was not sleeping because the student exited the bus and that’s when the bus driver saw the student,” said Wauseon schools superintendent Troy Armstrong.
WAUSEON, OH
sent-trib.com

2 BG men cited for fighting

Two Bowling Green men have been cited for fighting. On Saturday at 3:16 a.m. while on routine patrol near City Lot 4 and Court Street, a Bowling Green police officer observed two men fighting. The officer initiated the cruiser’s overhead light and an air horn and both parties stopped fighting...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Joshua P. Cutlip, 39, Leipsic, was remanded to the Lighthouse Behavioral program in Lima for violating community control standards. The violations included tampering with evidence during the drug testing process by utilizing a fake urine device and using methamphetamines. He was placed on five years community control and must complete all counseling and treatment recommended. He was originally convicted of aggravated possession of drugs.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
WTOL-TV

46-year-old Toledo man charged with seriously injuring own son

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man is charged with domestic violence after police say he seriously injured his own son. 46-year-old Bryan Chambers was arrested on Friday afternoon. Police say Chambers punched the boy several times in the head and chest, and also cut off his airway preventing...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Lucas County Coroner rules 3-year-old child's death a homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 3-year-old child is the victim of a homicide this weekend according to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. Declan Hill was pronounced dead at 1:52 p.m. on Friday, October 7 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. The coroner’s office performed an autopsy on the body...
TOLEDO, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
2K+
Followers
180
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy