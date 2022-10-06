Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret board to eye ordinance to allow townhouses in some places in town
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners will hold a public hearing Monday night on a proposed Unified Development Ordinance amendment that would allow limited development of alternative housing options in some parts of the R-10M zoning district. The board’s monthly meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the town...
carolinacoastonline.com
County tax deadline remains unchanged
CARTERET COUNTY - A delay in the mailing of tax bills will not have an effect on their due date, Carteret County officials said Friday. Citizens will still be expected to pay their share by Jan. 5, with interest beginning on Jan 6. Taxes are typically mailed to all property...
WITN
Pitt County: Free animal vaccination clinic
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Animal Services hosted a rabies vaccination clinic for cats and dogs Saturday. The partnership between Pitt County Animal Services (PCAS) and Greenville APS and SPAY hosted a clinic that had free rabies vaccinations for the first 500 pets to show up at the Winterville Community Rural Volunteer Department from 9 am to 1 pm.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Sheriff’s Office to install security cameras in community
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is deploying community-based security cameras in areas of high-call volume, including a mobile home park just outside Washington, the location of an active murder investigation following a shooting last weekend. Cameras in place at Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and Old River Road in Pitt...
WITN
Pitt County announces 2022 Industry of the Year winner
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County has honored Package Craft as the 2022 Pitt County Industry of the Year. Pitt County Economic Development presented the award on Wednesday. The reception was also sponsored by ElectriCities, Greenville ENC Alliance, Greenville Utilities Commission, and the Hilton Greenville. For nearly 30 years,...
WITN
Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw in hospital
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham says former Mayor Dana Outlaw is in the hospital. Odham says Outlaw was hospitalized on Friday after “experiencing a medical emergency.”. The mayor adds that although Outlaw is improving, he is still hospitalized. Outlaw served as Ward 6 Alderman...
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deploys security cameras to deter crime, aid investigations
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has recently deployed several community-based security cameras which they say will help deter crime and assist investigators in high-call volume areas of Pitt County. Sheriff Paula Dance announced on Friday the recent deployment of the cameras. They are mounted to existing poles and are broadcasting and […]
WITN
Kinston to hold inaugural Pride Festival
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival will be held at Pearson Park on Saturday October 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Kinston’s first major PRIDE celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages that focuses on the values of inclusion and unification. There...
thewashingtondailynews.com
City Manager: Over 400 homes platted in Washington
There are 424 platted homes waiting to be built in the City of Washington, City Manager Jonathan Russell said. The total 424 single-family, market rate homes are divided amongst seven subdivisions. Some of the subdivisions are new (ones called Wheatfield, Maple Valley and Powell Place) while existing ones are expanding such as Somerset, Northgate and Moss East. The largest subdivision planned is Maple Valley with 181 homes planned off of Leggett Road. (This is the same neighborhood as Maple Branch which was previously reported by the Daily News.)
WITN
Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw recovering from heart attack
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw is encouraging citizens to be proactive in checking in with their doctors about health concerns. Outlaw suffered a heart attack and was briefly hospitalized Friday but is home resting and says he’s doing well. “If it can happen...
Two roads in Carteret, Onslow counties require temporary closures
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Two secondary roads east of Jacksonville are scheduled to close for about a month, so contract railroad crews can replace the railroad crossings at those junctions. The affected crossings are: Riggs Road near Gilcrest Lane in Onslow County Morristown Road near N.C. 58 in Carteret County Both are scheduled to close to […]
Spooky Special: Country Squire in Duplin County
The Country Squire is a restaurant, winery and motel with a haunting history and stories Iris Lennon loves to share.
WITN
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office adds security cameras in key areas
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say several community-based security cameras are coming to Pitt County areas where a lot of calls are recorded. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says the deployment of the cameras is to help deter crime and help investigators in solving major crimes. The cameras are mounted to existing poles and are broadcasting and recording 24 hours a day.
Carolina nights: NC police find ‘Ricky Bobby’ wanted for vandalizing sidewalk
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina have apprehended a man who was caught on video spray-painting “NASCAR on USA” on city sidewalks. According to a Facebook post by the Greenville Police Department, “Ricky Bobby” was caught after the Sept. 23 spraying, which was done with a stencil.
wcti12.com
Police install community-based security cameras in several neighborhoods
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance announced that several community-based security cameras have been installed in areas of high call volumes. Dance said the hope is to deter criminals and assist investigators with solving crimes. The cameras are mounted to existing poles and broadcast 24 hours...
carolinacoastonline.com
Crab Pot Christmas Trees finishes second in 'coolest thing' contest
SMYRNA — The Crab Pot Christmas Tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, finished second in the small business in the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. Emmy Boyette, director of marketing for the N.C. Chamber, said about 46,000...
WITN
People flood the streets of New Bern for Mum Fest 2022
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people gathered in the streets of New Bern to experience the thrill of Mum Fest featuring over four hundred vendors, four different performing areas, and more mums than meets the eye. A first-time festivalgoer says “it’s wonderful, - it’s great.” “It’s a really...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Goldsboro, NC USA
I found a heart on a bush in front of my car in Goldsboro,NC after spending the night there in hospice with my terminal Stepdad. I saw the most amazing sunset the night before and then this morning this heart, all of which I believe are gifts from God letting me know he’s taking care of my loved one.
WITN
Man killed when farm tractor hit from behind in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was killed when his small tractor was hit from behind Thursday morning in Martin County. Trooper K.H. Wooten said the crash happened around 9:00 a.m. on Highway 125 near Smith Road, that’s between Oak City and Hobgood in Martin County. The trooper...
neusenews.com
Lenoir County births
Birth certificate records obtained from the Lenoir County Register of Deeds database list the mother's maiden name. In some cases only one parent is listed:. 7/16, Amal Devon Miller Jr. born to Chasity Brown and Amal Miller. 7/16, Kehlani Necole Moore born to Keyanna Hawkins and Antonio Moore. 7/16, Nia...
