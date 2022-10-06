There are 424 platted homes waiting to be built in the City of Washington, City Manager Jonathan Russell said. The total 424 single-family, market rate homes are divided amongst seven subdivisions. Some of the subdivisions are new (ones called Wheatfield, Maple Valley and Powell Place) while existing ones are expanding such as Somerset, Northgate and Moss East. The largest subdivision planned is Maple Valley with 181 homes planned off of Leggett Road. (This is the same neighborhood as Maple Branch which was previously reported by the Daily News.)

WASHINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO