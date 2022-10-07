Read full article on original website
therecord-online.com
Rockview state police probing two scams with a loss of $9,700
BELLEFONTE, PA – Rockview state police on Sunday released information on two recent scams in the Bald Eagle valley area of Centre County. The loss was $8,000, police said, when an elderly Port Matilda area woman was scammed out of $8,000. The victim, age 84, lived at Wagner Lane, Huston Township. She told police she had been contacted by phone last Thursday morning, the caller posing as the woman’s nephew and seeking bail money. She then got a call by another unknown individual posing as her nephew’s attorney. He instructed the woman to hand the cash to a privately coordinated courier who would be stopping by her house later Thursday to pick up the money.
PSP investigating body found in abandoned hotel
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have discovered a body in an abandoned hotel in Valley Township. Friday, October 7, at approximately 6:30 p.m., State Police reportedly discovered the body of George W. Sholley of Berwick in an abandoned Day’s Inn Hotel. Public officials say the death is not suspicious and that […]
$10,000 reward offered for info to solve Union County missing child cold case
New Columbia, Pa. — State police may be closer to solving the 1986 case of a missing toddler from Union County and are offering a $10,000 cash reward. Police said new information received points to a family member being involved in the abduction of 2-year-old Corey James Edkin from his home on Second Street in New Columbia. Edkin was reported missing after he disappeared from his mother's bed on Oct. 13, 1986. ...
4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving truly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in stunning places that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
WGAL
Adams County fire
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a residential fire in Adams County. It began around 9:10 Sunday evening. The fire is at 128 Cottage Drive in Hamilton Township. The status of the residents is unknown. Stay tuned to WGAL News 8 for any updates.
15 arrested in Harrisburg drug trafficking operation: AG
Fifteen people have been charged as part of a six-month investigation into drug trafficking in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Friday.
Mifflin County fugitive wanted after escaping police vehicle
REEDSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man with an arrest warrant was able to escape police custody on Saturday evening in Mifflin County. According to the Mifflin County Regional Police, officers responded around 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 to the Minit Mart for a report that Richard Blystone was seen there. Police say Blystone has an […]
11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video
Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched the probe in August 2021 in response to a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. ...
abc27.com
York County Regional Police investigating cloned EBT cards
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Regional Police Department is investigating multiple incidents where EBT cards have been cloned. According to police, thieves use skimming devices to read the information in the magnetic strip of the EBT card. That information is then transferred to another card or “cloned”.
Pennsylvania takes part in wide-ranging efforts to protect older adults from scammers
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Justice Department announced the results of its efforts over the past year to protect older adults from fraud and exploitation. During the past year, the Department and its law enforcement partners tackled matters that ranged from mass-marketing scams that impacted thousands of victims to bad actors scamming their neighbors. According to a […]
abc27.com
Spring Garden Township Police investigate car thefts
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County are investigating reports of stolen vehicles. According to police, they are investigating reports of a stolen 2019, gray Mazda CX9 (PA registration JNF-7901), as well as approximately 12 thefts from vehicles that occurred overnight on Friday, Oct. 7 in the Hillcroft and Seven Acres neighborhood.
Sweeping fraud arrests in car title washing ring; 19 individuals, 13 businesses charged
Harrisburg, Pa. — Criminal charges have been filed against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing,” according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales and N & G Towing, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency. These individuals are accused of...
yourdailylocal.com
State Police Warn Residents of Telephone Solicitation Scam
HARRISBURG — All residents of the Commonwealth should be aware that the Pennsylvania State Police do not solicit private citizens for payments by telephone. Department regulations strictly prohibit troopers from seeking monetary considerations of any kind. Recently, Pennsylvania residents have reported receiving telephone calls from an individual who identifies...
Driver hits fire police worker, 71, and flees from central Pa. festival
A 71-year-old fire police worker was injured in a hit-and-run in Lebanon County last month, according to state police. Suzanne Whitman, of Myerstown, was standing in the middle of Route 343 wearing a high-visibility vest and holding a color wand in Bethel Township due to the Hinklefest Chicken Festival on Sept. 16, state police said.
Pa. State Police announce 3rd quarter firearm denials
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Thursday, Oct. 6 the number of firearm purchase details and investigations from July 1 to Sept. 30.
FOX43.com
Volunteers needed to 'Pick up Pennsylvania'
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — With trash bags in hand, volunteers from the Luzerne County citizens' blight committee spent the morning picking up litter on Union Street, just along Toby Creek in Luzerne, near Kingston. "Littered neighborhood is a depressing thing, so clean up the litter and stop depression," said...
abc27.com
Woman injured in Upper Allen Township motorcycle crash
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was injured after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash occurred in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County. According to police, officers were dispatched to The Meadows at Bumble Bee Hollow, a residential development, at around 8:08 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. When officers arrived,...
abc27.com
Changes coming to Pennsylvania turnpike with scheduled closure
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of a scheduled closure on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. PennDOT says drivers on the northeast extension can expect a 90-minute detour October 14-17 for a bridge replacement. The project will take place at the Huckleberry Road Bridge Near...
WGAL
Police investigating York County stabbing
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police were called to the scene of a stabbing in York County, just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday. According to dispatchers, the stabbing occurred in the 1000 block of Kings Mill Road in Spring Garden Township. There is no word on the extent of the...
Pa. attorney general charges 19 people, 13 businesses in car ‘title washing ring’
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Wednesday announced criminal charges against 19 people and 13 separate businesses for car “title washing.” The people are charged for coordinating to purchase totaled vehicles, falsifying inspection information, and submitting fraudulent title applications to PennDOT. The participants include used car dealers in and outside of Pennsylvania […]
