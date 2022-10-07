Read full article on original website
MLB playoffs: Musgrove, Padres shut out Mets, advance to NLDS
Joe Musgrove allowed just one hit over seven scoreless innings to lead the San Diego Padres to a shutout victory in a National League Wild Card series finale with the New York Mets in Queens.
NFL: Football player Sebastian Gutierrez swaps pizza shop for the New England Patriots
A former pizza shop worker is now earning his dough in the NFL after being signed by the New England Patriots.
NFL
WGMD Radio
Buccaneers security tackles young intruder during game vs. Falcons
Another week, another fan running onto an NFL field during a game. A boy was tackled by Raymond James Stadium security guards when he ran onto the field during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs were setting up for an extra point at the...
