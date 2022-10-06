Read full article on original website
Ken Jennings “Started to Cry” When He Walked Out for ‘Jeopardy’ Season 39 Premiere: “People Just Went Bonkers”
Ken Jennings may be no stranger to the Jeopardy! stage having guest hosted numerous times and holding the record for the longest winning streak, but that didn’t exempt the newly-appointed co-host from having an emotional reaction as he walked out for the premiere of Season 39. He credits his reaction to the studio audience, which was brought back to the show for the first time in more than two years. “That first game of this season, I walked out and people just went bonkers and I just started to cry,” he told Good Morning America. “This game means so much to people. And...
Sean Penn’s mother, ‘Twilight Zone’ actress Eileen Ryan dies
Eileen Ryan who appeared in several television shows such as “The Twilight Zone,” “ER” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” and was the mother of actor Sean Penn, has died. Ryan died Sunday, a week before her 95th birthday, USA Today reported. She died at her...
