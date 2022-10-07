Read full article on original website
Questions Remain For Boise State Football After Two Dominant Wins
Boise State Football has shown a remarkable comeback from the gloom and doom of two unforeseen early seasons losses. The Broncos are now 3-0 in the Mountain West Conference after beating three of the worst teams. A college football expert predicts Boise State could win the conference because it is so weak this year.
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs drop conference opener to Broncos
BOISE, Idaho – Fresno State fell to 1-4 on the season and opened conference play 0-1 with a 40-20 loss to Boise State (4-2, 3-0 MW) at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday night. Boise State scored the first touchdown of the game, but Malachi Langley flipped the field with his second career interception to set up the Bulldog offense in Bronco territory. Logan Fife responded with a one-yard rush for his first career rushing touchdown. The game was tied 7-7 at the end of the opening quarter. The Bulldog offense held Boise State to field goals on its next two scoring drives, as the Broncos took a 13-7 lead before Nikko Remigio ran one in from five yards out to put Fresno State up 14-13.
Arbiter Online
Boise State breaks records in homecoming game win over Fresno State
The Boise State Broncos defeated the Fresno State Bulldogs 20-40 in a rivalry game to remember on Oct. 8. Both teams fought hard throughout this highly anticipated game but the Broncos ultimately left hoisting “The Milk Can.”. “The rivalry we have between us and Fresno…we knew it would be...
Bronco Sports
Broncos Pick Up Point In Eighth-Straight Shutout
BOISE, Idaho – Boise State women's soccer picked up an important point in the Mountain West standings and served its eighth-straight shutout against Colorado College in a 0-0 draw, Sunday afternoon at the Boas Soccer Complex. The Broncos (6-2-7, 2-0-4 MW) put their foot on the gas in the...
Bronco Sports
Broncos Conclude Opening Pairs Tournament
SEATTLE, Wash. – The Boise State beach volleyball team completed its opening weekend of the fall season at the Alki Pairs Tournament, Sunday. Each of the six Bronco pairs that competed finished 1-1 during bracket play. Both Bronco pairs competing in the Gold Division (Rorianna Chartier/Sierra Land and Madison...
What Coach Tedford said after Fresno State's 40-20 loss at Boise State
The Fresno State Bulldogs fell to 1-4 on the season and 0-1 in Mountain West play in a conference-opening 40-20 loss at Boise State. The two teams were tied 20-20 in the third quarter before the Broncos dominated the final 22 minutes of action. After the game, Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford fielded questions from BarkBoard.com and other local media at Albertsons Stadium.
Bronco Sports
Broncos Hold Off Aztecs for 13th Win
BOISE, Idaho – Boise State volleyball battled past the San Diego State Aztecs for a 3-1 (25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 25-23) Mountain West victory Saturday afternoon in Bronco Gym. The win improved Boise State to 13-4 overall and 5-1 in conference play while San Diego State moved to 4-13 and 2-4. The match was close most of the day featuring 36 ties and 21 lead changes as the Broncos claimed victories in the first, second and fourth sets.
Fresno State Coach Jeff Tedford reacts to Boise State loss
Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford discusses what went wrong in the Bulldogs' 40-20 loss at Boise State.
Bronco Sports
Broncos Find Pool Play Success in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. – The Boise State beach volleyball team produced a solid showing on the first day of pool play at the Alki Pairs Tournament. Competing for the first time this season, the Broncos had seven pairs compete in each of the seven available pools and finished with a 16-5 combined record on the day.
Boise Singles Unleash On What Dating In Boise Is REALLY Like
Everything is going to start to smell like Pumpkin Spice, whether you like it or not. You're going to star hearing Christmas music like, now, even though it's way too early. Single folks are going to dive head-first into cuffing season. That's right. It's about to get Cufftastic in the...
One Year Later ‘Boise Is In A Full Fledged Housing Crash,’
A year ago, we published an article detailing the prediction that the Boise housing market would crash. Obviously, the explosive nature of the allegation resulted in a loud reaction from Boise realtors and mortgage specialists, disagreeing with the premise of the article. Were we right to predict the housing market...
Post Register
Earthquake shakes small Oregon town
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The United States Geological Survey or (USGS) is reporting a 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook the small town of Lacomb, Oregon this morning. Lacomb is roughly thirty miles East of Corvallis, Oregon. The USGS registered the earthquake at 4:52 am PST this morning. While there have...
Idaho signs letter telling Biden it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
BOISE - The Idaho Transportation joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two...
eastidahonews.com
Salt Lake Express expands transportation services for customers
REXBURG — Salt Lake Express, a busing transportation service based in Rexburg, recently acquired another company to provide additional routes for customers. In a news release dated Oct. 3, Salt Express announced it recently acquired two divisions of Northwestern Stage Lines. One division is based in Spokane, Washington, and the other, Boise-Winnemucca Stage lines, serves customers on the western side of the state.
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
Post Register
Lowell Scott Middle School receives threat from Snapchat
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Lowell Scott Middle School received a threat on Snapchat Sunday night. Boise Police Department (BPD) is investigating the threat made against the school. West Ada School District said events like this are not uncommon. The district sent out an update to parents and guardians this...
eastidahonews.com
Meet Terry Gilbert, Democratic nominee for state superintendent
BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — Terry Gilbert, a Boise resident and former teacher, is the Democratic nominee for superintendent of public instruction. If elected, he plans to draw upon his experience as a teacher and a teachers’ union leader to keep public money in public schools, support early literacy and vocational programs, and address aging school facilities. He wants to collaborate with teachers, students and parents to forward the idea that “public education is the cornerstone of democracy.”
Two vandalism attacks on LGBTQ community in Idaho spark support
BOISE — On Oct. 4, two separate incidents of vandalism were reported to the Boise Police Department. BPD said there’s no information the two are related; however, both incidents targeted members of the LGBTQ community. The first involved a home located in the North End neighborhood of Boise and is thought to have happened around 8 p.m. A Progress Pride flag was burned, and the security camera at the home was covered prior to it happening. The flag represents diversity and inclusion and recognizes marginalized...
Post Register
Antique World Mall in Boise prepares to reopen
BOISE, ID (CBS2 NEWS) — After being closed for more than three months, the Antique World Mall in Boise is about to reopen. The popular antique store closed in late June after a roof collapse at the neighboring Reel Theatre. Although the items inside were not damaged, the mall remained closed until safety work could be completed. The Reel Theatre had already been closed for months due to a lack of business.
eastidahonews.com
Water ouzels busy teaching youngsters in eastern Idaho
Water ouzels busy teaching youngsters in eastern Idaho
