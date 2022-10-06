Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Mountain Coaster is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenScaly Mountain, NC
The abandoned Ghost Town in the Sky - then and now.Rooted ExpeditionsMaggie Valley, NC
This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenMaggie Valley, NC
This Moonshine Train in North Carolina is an Unforgettable ExperienceTravel MavenBryson City, NC
Barrier-Free Vaccine Clinic Coming to WalhallaPJ@SCDDSNWalhalla, SC
Related
WLOS.com
Special Olympics NC Equestrian Tournament comes to Polk County for the first time
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the first time, the Tryon International Equestrian Center hosted the Special Olympics North Carolina Equestrian Tournament. From Oct. 7-9, Special Olympics athletes from across North Carolina competed in Polk County, showcasing both control and skill. Athletes took part in a variety of events, including showmanship, dressage, western riding, gymkhana races, equitation and working trails.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In North Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in North Carolina.
This North Carolina Mountain Coaster is an Epic Fall Destination
North Carolina is home to an abundance of amazing roller coasters and theme parks. But, if you're looking to take an epic ride on North Carolina's only coaster that takes you through the mountains, you have to head to this one-of-a-kind resort in the Appalacian Mountains, keep reading to learn more.
nowhabersham.com
Runaway Habersham teens missing for 3 weeks located in Asheville
Two Habersham County 16-year-olds who were missing for three weeks are back home, safe with their families. Joseph Attard of Cornelia and his girlfriend Dorothy Krei of Clarkesville were picked up by police in Asheville, North Carolina, Attard’s mom says. “They were in a group of homeless and street...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Fall Festivals To Experience In The Carolinas
When fall dresses the Carolinas in fiery shades of red, orange, and gold, leaf peepers and vacationers unfettered by children’s school schedules descend upon North and South Carolina to make the most of the spectacular scenery and cooler temperatures. But all that fresh air and natural eye candy can work up a powerful appetite. Carolina food festivals to the rescue.
nowhabersham.com
Bear breaks into Clayton hardware store
It’s not unusual to see black bears in Northeast Georgia, but it’s downright rare to see them staring back at you from a store window. That’s what happened to David Griggs of Tiger on Friday as he drove through Clayton on his way home from work. Heading...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022 USA: Market, Lights, Parade
Have a colorful Bavarian Christmas in Alpine Helen, Georgia located about an hour and a half north of Atlanta in the Northeast Georgia mountains. The town’s Alpine architecture and holiday scenery are so delightful that Lifetime Christmas movies “Christmas Love Letter” and “A Taste of Christmas” were filmed in Helen GA, and the town is consistently noted as a top holiday destination for lights, festivities and fun. Here’s a look at what’s on during Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022.
visitweaverville.com
etc. Consignment Shoppe Boutique
We are consignment with a local flair. etc. Consignment is home to over 13,000 consignors and over 60 local artists, handcrafters and food vendors. Offering a wonderful selection of handcrafted items from local artists, locally made foods and a ever changing selection of ladies clothing, shoes, jewelry, accessories and home accents and much more, all at an affordable price. Etc. Consignment is a must for both locals and visitors to Western North Carolina.
RELATED PEOPLE
WYFF4.com
Fall For Greenville chef shares favorite recipe you can make at home
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The countdown to Fall For Greenville is on, with the popular downtown fall event set to kick off Thursday at 5 p.m. and run through Sunday. WYFF News 4 Today is introducing you to a chef whose entrees will be on display during the gastronomic festival.
Top Clemson CB target announces top teams, sets commitment date
One of Clemson's top defensive back targets in the class of 2024 dropped his final five schools on Sunday afternoon via social media. Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.) four-star Tavoy Feagin is down to (...)
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this Halloween
There are lots of things to consider when deciding where to head this Halloween. From fall festivals to spooky events and even a haunted hotel, here is one of the absolute best towns to head to if you're looking for a unique Halloween weekend. Keep reading to learn more.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Fall Snow Tubing is a Real Thing at Black Bear Snow Tubing in Hendersonville, NC
Did you know you can “snow” tube in the fall at Black Bear Snow Tubing? You can! No snow is required thanks to Black Bear’s super-fast tubing mat, the only one like it in the United States! We got to visit Black Bear and try this “snow” tubing and let us tell you, fall snow tubing is where it’s at. Move over pumpkins, there’s a new fall favorite in town. Here’s everything you need to know to plan your visit to Black Bear Snow Tubing this fall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Change in Clemson's ranking in latest AP Poll
The latest AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 6 of the season. Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 4 in the new AP Top 25 after its 31-3 win at Boston College on (...)
Clemson star trending towards return against Florida State after "non-football medical issue"
The Tigers might be getting a boost on defense this weekend.
3 charged following shooting at Clemson church parking lot
Three people were facing charges Monday in connection with a September shooting in the parking lot of a Clemson church.
tribpapers.com
City Council & the Jones Park Situation
Asheville – The Asheville City Council unanimously approved entering into an interlocal agreement with the Asheville City Board of Education and Buncombe County for the rebuilding of Jones Park with money donated by private citizens. The old playground equipment had been demolished over safety concerns, and, in the words of City Attorney Brad Branham, “citizens rallied and fundraised.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officers investigate shooting in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police said shots were fired at a vehicle early Saturday morning in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said officers responded to Patton Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police located a vehicle with six gunshot holes. Officers learned that two or three men shot at the vehicle and the driver fired […]
my40.tv
'Those...on the side streets are going to pay the price': Merrimon Ave. conversion begins
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Earlier this year, the city of Asheville approved a $2.5 million project known as the Merrimon Avenue Conversion. It's a "road diet" with the intention of improving mobility and increasing safety for all. On Monday, Oct. 10, the conversion that has been four years in...
FOX Carolina
Police find unusual animal wandering in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department found an animal that is not commonly found in the Upstate wandering around Greenville. Thursday night, police said Officer Hamilton’s last call for the day was responding to reports of a baby alligator or crocodile on Palm Street. The little...
WYFF4.com
Business owners say I-26 headaches lead to drops in potential agritourism
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Nearly 130,000 vehicles travel Interstate 26 every day. According to the NCDOT, 74,000 vehicles use the corridor near Interstate 40, while around 56,000 vehicles use the one near U.S. Highway 64. As they continue widening the four-lane highway, some business owners who depend on fall tourism...
Comments / 0