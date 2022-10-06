ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cashiers, NC

WLOS.com

Special Olympics NC Equestrian Tournament comes to Polk County for the first time

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the first time, the Tryon International Equestrian Center hosted the Special Olympics North Carolina Equestrian Tournament. From Oct. 7-9, Special Olympics athletes from across North Carolina competed in Polk County, showcasing both control and skill. Athletes took part in a variety of events, including showmanship, dressage, western riding, gymkhana races, equitation and working trails.
POLK COUNTY, NC
nowhabersham.com

Runaway Habersham teens missing for 3 weeks located in Asheville

Two Habersham County 16-year-olds who were missing for three weeks are back home, safe with their families. Joseph Attard of Cornelia and his girlfriend Dorothy Krei of Clarkesville were picked up by police in Asheville, North Carolina, Attard’s mom says. “They were in a group of homeless and street...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Cashiers, NC
Cashiers, NC
Highlands, NC
Highlands, NC
travelawaits.com

7 Fabulous Fall Festivals To Experience In The Carolinas

When fall dresses the Carolinas in fiery shades of red, orange, and gold, leaf peepers and vacationers unfettered by children’s school schedules descend upon North and South Carolina to make the most of the spectacular scenery and cooler temperatures. But all that fresh air and natural eye candy can work up a powerful appetite. Carolina food festivals to the rescue.
GREENVILLE, SC
nowhabersham.com

Bear breaks into Clayton hardware store

It’s not unusual to see black bears in Northeast Georgia, but it’s downright rare to see them staring back at you from a store window. That’s what happened to David Griggs of Tiger on Friday as he drove through Clayton on his way home from work. Heading...
CLAYTON, GA
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022 USA: Market, Lights, Parade

Have a colorful Bavarian Christmas in Alpine Helen, Georgia located about an hour and a half north of Atlanta in the Northeast Georgia mountains. The town’s Alpine architecture and holiday scenery are so delightful that Lifetime Christmas movies “Christmas Love Letter” and “A Taste of Christmas” were filmed in Helen GA, and the town is consistently noted as a top holiday destination for lights, festivities and fun. Here’s a look at what’s on during Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022.
HELEN, GA
visitweaverville.com

etc. Consignment Shoppe Boutique

We are consignment with a local flair. etc. Consignment is home to over 13,000 consignors and over 60 local artists, handcrafters and food vendors. Offering a wonderful selection of handcrafted items from local artists, locally made foods and a ever changing selection of ladies clothing, shoes, jewelry, accessories and home accents and much more, all at an affordable price. Etc. Consignment is a must for both locals and visitors to Western North Carolina.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
David Stroud
Arnold Palmer
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Fall Snow Tubing is a Real Thing at Black Bear Snow Tubing in Hendersonville, NC

Did you know you can “snow” tube in the fall at Black Bear Snow Tubing? You can! No snow is required thanks to Black Bear’s super-fast tubing mat, the only one like it in the United States! We got to visit Black Bear and try this “snow” tubing and let us tell you, fall snow tubing is where it’s at. Move over pumpkins, there’s a new fall favorite in town. Here’s everything you need to know to plan your visit to Black Bear Snow Tubing this fall.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

City Council & the Jones Park Situation

Asheville – The Asheville City Council unanimously approved entering into an interlocal agreement with the Asheville City Board of Education and Buncombe County for the rebuilding of Jones Park with money donated by private citizens. The old playground equipment had been demolished over safety concerns, and, in the words of City Attorney Brad Branham, “citizens rallied and fundraised.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Officers investigate shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police said shots were fired at a vehicle early Saturday morning in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said officers responded to Patton Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police located a vehicle with six gunshot holes. Officers learned that two or three men shot at the vehicle and the driver fired […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Police find unusual animal wandering in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department found an animal that is not commonly found in the Upstate wandering around Greenville. Thursday night, police said Officer Hamilton’s last call for the day was responding to reports of a baby alligator or crocodile on Palm Street. The little...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Business owners say I-26 headaches lead to drops in potential agritourism

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Nearly 130,000 vehicles travel Interstate 26 every day. According to the NCDOT, 74,000 vehicles use the corridor near Interstate 40, while around 56,000 vehicles use the one near U.S. Highway 64. As they continue widening the four-lane highway, some business owners who depend on fall tourism...
ASHEVILLE, NC

