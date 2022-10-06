Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Sporting News
Rashaad Penny injury update: Seahawks RB reportedly suffers fractured tibia
The Seahawks will have to make a change at running back for the foreseeable future. In the third quarter of Sunday's Seattle-New Orleans matchup, Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny was helped off the field with an injury, before he was carted off to the locker room. Following the game, Seattle...
247Sports
Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson, Broncos for final play in loss to Colts
Richard Sherman joined in on the heat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got for their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as the final 4th-and-1 play looked all too familiar. With the Broncos trailing by three points, Wilson dropped back to pass and it fell incomplete, reminding Sherman of the infamous play when the two were with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.
Four observations as Seahawks lose to Saints in high-scoring affair
NEW ORLEANS — The Seattle Seahawks offense has been firing on all cylinders over the past two weeks, putting up a combined 80 points. Unfortunately for Pete Carroll and Co., the defense has allowed 84 points over that same period. Unlike last week, the Seahawks were unable to win...
‘Run the ball’: A frustrated Richard Sherman referenced Super Bowl XLIX after Broncos’ loss
Sherman, now an analyst, advised Russell Wilson to "learn from your mistakes." Tonight, the Celtics are in North Carolina to play the Hornets in a preseason game at 7:30 p.m. Elsewhere, the Major League Baseball playoffs begin on Friday with the wild-card round. On Saturday, Boston College football hosts No....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL Odds: Seahawks vs. Saints prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
A pair of teams who are desperate for a win will meet on Sunday as the Seattle Seahawks will travel south to the Big Easy to take on the New Orleans. It is about that time to check out our NFL odds series, where our Seahawks-Saints prediction and pick will be made.
Saints Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Seahawks
For the second week in a row, the New Orleans Saints will be led by Andy Dalton. On Friday afternoon, Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced that Dalton will start this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Jameis Winston is still recovering from back and ankle injuries. He didn't participate in...
Seahawks vs. Saints: 3 Duds and 3 Studs from Week 5 loss
The Seahawks let a frustrating game run right through their grips, and run is the right word, because at this point anything can run on Seattle. The Saints outlasted the Seahawks 39-32, and although there was more than a few moments of questionable officiating, Seattle’s undoing was truly their ineptitude defensively. Through five weeks the big surprise has been the emergence of quarterback Geno Smith as a quality starter. However, so much of Smith’s offensive prowess is becoming undone by a defense that somehow continues to regress.
The Saints Add A New Game Day Tradition
Football is full of traditions that fans love. Every NFL fan base has a game day tradition that they believe makes them unique. There are some pretty iconic ones that range from stadium traditions to tailgating traditions. For example, Bills’ Mafia likes to throw people onto plastic tables until they break.
RELATED PEOPLE
Marquise Goodwin, Sidney Jones Inactive For Seahawks vs. Saints in Week 5
With Sidney Jones out as a healthy scratch for the second time in three weeks, veteran Artie Burns will finally make his debut for the Seattle Seahawks after battling a groin injury since training camp.
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0