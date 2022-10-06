ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson, Broncos for final play in loss to Colts

Richard Sherman joined in on the heat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got for their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as the final 4th-and-1 play looked all too familiar. With the Broncos trailing by three points, Wilson dropped back to pass and it fell incomplete, reminding Sherman of the infamous play when the two were with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.
The Spun

Saints Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Seahawks

For the second week in a row, the New Orleans Saints will be led by Andy Dalton. On Friday afternoon, Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced that Dalton will start this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Jameis Winston is still recovering from back and ankle injuries. He didn't participate in...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks vs. Saints: 3 Duds and 3 Studs from Week 5 loss

The Seahawks let a frustrating game run right through their grips, and run is the right word, because at this point anything can run on Seattle. The Saints outlasted the Seahawks 39-32, and although there was more than a few moments of questionable officiating, Seattle’s undoing was truly their ineptitude defensively. Through five weeks the big surprise has been the emergence of quarterback Geno Smith as a quality starter. However, so much of Smith’s offensive prowess is becoming undone by a defense that somehow continues to regress.
KPEL 96.5

The Saints Add A New Game Day Tradition

Football is full of traditions that fans love. Every NFL fan base has a game day tradition that they believe makes them unique. There are some pretty iconic ones that range from stadium traditions to tailgating traditions. For example, Bills’ Mafia likes to throw people onto plastic tables until they break.
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

