The Seahawks let a frustrating game run right through their grips, and run is the right word, because at this point anything can run on Seattle. The Saints outlasted the Seahawks 39-32, and although there was more than a few moments of questionable officiating, Seattle’s undoing was truly their ineptitude defensively. Through five weeks the big surprise has been the emergence of quarterback Geno Smith as a quality starter. However, so much of Smith’s offensive prowess is becoming undone by a defense that somehow continues to regress.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO