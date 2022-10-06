ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Rooted Expeditions

The abandoned Ghost Town in the Sky - then and now.

The abandoned roller coaster the Red Devil Cliff Hanger.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to look at how this once thriving amusement park that sat atop a mountain in North Carolina, came to a terrible end resulting to its closer in 2009. From Financial issues, to faulty and dangerous rides. With Roller coasters, to a real life western town that would take you back in time and away from the current world.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highlands, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Smathers family seeks justice after Mission Hospital trauma

In an attempt to seek justice for “egregious acts of medical and corporate negligence,” Canton’s first family‚ Mayor Zeb Smathers, his wife, Ashley, and son, Stone, are taking on the most powerful healthcare system in America. In the medical negligence and medical malpractice court action filed...
CANTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Motoring#The Community Center

Comments / 0

Community Policy