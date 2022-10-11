Miracles & Magic Radiothon benefiting Arkansas Children’s Northwest raises $181,668

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — The 8th annual Miracles & Magic Radiothon benefiting Arkansas Children’s Northwest on Oct. 7 was a success, raising a grand total of $181,668.

Donors were able to give gifts by calling, texting, or going online. The total for 2022 will help benefit many children at the hospital seeking care.

For reference, the radiothon raised $128,000 during last year’s event. KNWA/FOX24 thanks anyone who chose to donate!

