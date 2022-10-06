ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

laconiadailysun.com

Fallin’ lake levels

Fall has arrived here on Lake Winnipesaukee. The air is crisp and the leaves are colorful heading into this holiday weekend. All around the lake, locals and visitors alike are enjoying all the wonderful fall activities that the area has to offer, from the Sandwich Fair to corn mazes. While...
Kearney Hub

Finding treasures along a new trail in southern Nebraska

Every year, I wait for the Junk Jaunt like tots wait for Santa Claus. But two weeks ago, I gave up the Junk Jaunt to go to Aldie, Virginia, to see my three grandchildren march in the band, play soccer and run cross-country. That was the only weekend this fall when all three events would happen at home, at their high school.
North Platte Telegraph

State permit application details Sustainable Beef’s odor control plans

Sustainable Beef LLC’s first major state permit application lays out the processes and machines to be used to control air quality at its intended North Platte beef processing plant. The basic workings of the plant’s onsite wastewater treatment system also are covered in the company’s Aug. 15 application for...
KSNT News

Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Osage County hosted a public hearing Thursday night allowing wind farms in the area. Dozens of resident on both sides of the issue packed the Osage County Courthouse to voice their opinions on the proposal. Proponents say installing a turbine farm would bring a huge economic boost to the community. A […]
