Read full article on original website
Related
thecinemaholic.com
Netflix’s Old People Ending, Explained: Is Ella Dead?
Netflix’s ‘Old People’ is a horror film written and directed by Andy Fetscher. The German-language film explores the concept of old age through the tropes of the horror genre. It follows Ella, a woman who travels to her remote hometown for her sister’s wedding. However, an unfortunate turn of events leads to the family becoming a target of the town’s old people. As the elders rampage through the town, killing everyone in their path, Ella must fight for her family’s survival. Naturally, viewers must be wondering if Ella and her family survive the film’s gory events. In that case, here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Old People.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!
thecinemaholic.com
Significant Other Ending, Explained: Are Harry and Ruth Dead?
Written and directed by Robert Olsen and Dan Berk, ‘Significant Other’ is a Paramount+ sci-fi horror film. It revolves around a couple, Harry (Jake Lacy) and Ruth (Maika Monroe), who encounters a sinister force while backpacking through a remote trail in the Pacific Northwest. Hidden in the thick forest, the malevolent entity seeks to harm them. Moreover, it is revealed that the entity is nigh invincible and can change its shape to any human or animal. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Significant Other.’ SPOILERS AHEAD.
Comments / 0