PWMania
Mandy Rose’s Absence From This Week’s WWE NXT Due to Tragic Event
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was scheduled to take part in a six-woman tag team match on NXT this past Tuesday night. However, the match was axed. Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mandy had been removed from the match in the storyline because her older brother Richard Saccomanno had passed away at the age of 40.
stillrealtous.com
Alexa Bliss Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
After weeks of hype and speculation the White Rabbit was finally revealed when Bray Wyatt made his big return to WWE at the Extreme Rules premium live event on Saturday night. Prior to his release last year Bray Wyatt had been involved in an ongoing storyline with Alexa Bliss, and Bliss reacted to Wyatt’s return when she posted a simple tweet which said, “Hello, old friend.”
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Becomes New SmackDown Women's Champion At Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey is the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new champion at Extreme Rules. It's interesting to note that their match was the only Extreme Rules Match scheduled for tonight's card. This is Rousey's second title reign. Her first title reign as the "SmackDown"...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Rob Van Dam At WWE Extreme Rules
Seth Rollins is one of the most gifted superstars in recent memory. He can do any character with ease, whether it be The Visionary or the character of Rob Van Dam. The Visionary rocked in an RVD gear backstage and even did a frog splash in the fight pit match off the cage. The tribute to the living wrestling legend is an exemplary one.
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley On the Fan Response To Her Work With Dominik, Who Pitched Her Being Paired With Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley is loving the fan reactions to her interactions with Dominik Mysterio, and she recently talked about the matter along with being paired with Damian Priest in The Judgment Day. Ripley spoke with Metro for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On the fan...
ComicBook
Watch WWE's Sami Zayn Make Roman Reigns Break Character on SmackDown
WWE's season premiere for Friday Night SmackDown featured a bevy of surprises, including big debuts, welcome returns, and more Bray Wyatt teases, but one of its best moments actually happened towards the beginning of the show. After Triple H introduced the show (and revealed a new QR code), it was time for The Bloodline to take the ring for Roman Reigns and Logan Paul's face-to-face meeting. They had a war of words and things were moving along fine, but then Sami Zayn got on the mic. Zayn's promo had Paul laughing as expected, but it had Reigns breaking character and trying not to laugh as well, and you can watch it all unfold in the video below.
PWMania
WWE Teases Character Change for Liv Morgan
At Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. It was necessary to get past Rousey’s badass character in order to elevate her back into a top-tier talent on the level of someone like Brock Lesnar, and the feud between Rousey and Morgan served that purpose.
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Says Ronda Rousey Match Was One Of The ‘Most Nerve-Racking Days’
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she even became the NXT Women’s Champion. She was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Rodriguez also commented on her title match against Ronda Rousey a few months ago. On the May 13...
Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Still Have Real Heat Years After Becky Lynch Controversy
As Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle get ready to square off at Extreme Rules, Rollins shared the genesis of the pair's real-life beef. The post Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Still Have Real Heat Years After Becky Lynch Controversy appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
UFC・
ESPN
WWE Extreme Rules: Riddle stuns Rollins, Belair retains and Bray Wyatt returns
Matt Riddle's feud with Seth Rollins has grown personal and bitter, so WWE unveiled a new steel structure to settle the score with The Fight Pit, modeled after an MMA cage, with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the special-guest referee. Riddle is a former UFC fighter, so he...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar’s Return Changed Plan For Finn Balor Universal Title Match
WWE is going extreme these days, and while those days are behind us, it’s time to find the next jewel for the crown, before we can find a survivor. It may seem like a riddle to a lot, but this is exactly Finn Balor’s story. Finn Balor was...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Morgan tried to hit her with the bat, but Rousey stopped her and hit...
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Has Wild Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year puzzled many, as he was seen as a proper star back then. He went on to compete in Control Your Narrative, but not much after that. Much like Strowman, Triple H’s new regime brought back Bray Wyatt. The Monster Among...
ewrestlingnews.com
Finn Balor Feels The Finish Of His Extreme Rules Match With Roman Reigns Was “Left Open-Ended”
During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for “Superstar Crossover,” The Judgement Day’s Finn Balor discussed the controversial finish of his match with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021. Near the end of the match, Balor was about to deliver the Coup de Grace when the top turnbuckle snapped. Balor fell and hurt his knee, allowing Reigns to take advantage and deliver a sphere for the win.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE EXTREME RULES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Kross attacked him before the match. Drew fought back and slammed him on the steel steps. Drew used the strap, but was distracted by Scarlett and Kross targeted the shoulder. Kross hit him with the strap several times before hitting a suplex for 2. Drew fought back and was about to go for the claymore kick, but Scarlett sprayed him with what appeared to be pepper spray and Kross hit his finisher for the win.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Renee Paquette To Sign With AEW
Former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette is rumored to be heading to All Elite Wrestling. According to a report from Fightful, several people in WWE are under the impression that Paquette will be making her AEW debut in the near future. For what it’s worth, a recent report from Give Me...
