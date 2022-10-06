ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

PWMania

Mandy Rose’s Absence From This Week’s WWE NXT Due to Tragic Event

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was scheduled to take part in a six-woman tag team match on NXT this past Tuesday night. However, the match was axed. Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mandy had been removed from the match in the storyline because her older brother Richard Saccomanno had passed away at the age of 40.
stillrealtous.com

Alexa Bliss Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return

After weeks of hype and speculation the White Rabbit was finally revealed when Bray Wyatt made his big return to WWE at the Extreme Rules premium live event on Saturday night. Prior to his release last year Bray Wyatt had been involved in an ongoing storyline with Alexa Bliss, and Bliss reacted to Wyatt’s return when she posted a simple tweet which said, “Hello, old friend.”
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Becomes New SmackDown Women's Champion At Extreme Rules

Ronda Rousey is the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new champion at Extreme Rules. It's interesting to note that their match was the only Extreme Rules Match scheduled for tonight's card. This is Rousey's second title reign. Her first title reign as the "SmackDown"...
ringsidenews.com

Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Rob Van Dam At WWE Extreme Rules

Seth Rollins is one of the most gifted superstars in recent memory. He can do any character with ease, whether it be The Visionary or the character of Rob Van Dam. The Visionary rocked in an RVD gear backstage and even did a frog splash in the fight pit match off the cage. The tribute to the living wrestling legend is an exemplary one.
ComicBook

Watch WWE's Sami Zayn Make Roman Reigns Break Character on SmackDown

WWE's season premiere for Friday Night SmackDown featured a bevy of surprises, including big debuts, welcome returns, and more Bray Wyatt teases, but one of its best moments actually happened towards the beginning of the show. After Triple H introduced the show (and revealed a new QR code), it was time for The Bloodline to take the ring for Roman Reigns and Logan Paul's face-to-face meeting. They had a war of words and things were moving along fine, but then Sami Zayn got on the mic. Zayn's promo had Paul laughing as expected, but it had Reigns breaking character and trying not to laugh as well, and you can watch it all unfold in the video below.
PWMania

WWE Teases Character Change for Liv Morgan

At Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. It was necessary to get past Rousey’s badass character in order to elevate her back into a top-tier talent on the level of someone like Brock Lesnar, and the feud between Rousey and Morgan served that purpose.
The Spun

ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Extreme Rules Results: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Morgan tried to hit her with the bat, but Rousey stopped her and hit...
ringsidenews.com

Braun Strowman Has Wild Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return

Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year puzzled many, as he was seen as a proper star back then. He went on to compete in Control Your Narrative, but not much after that. Much like Strowman, Triple H’s new regime brought back Bray Wyatt. The Monster Among...
ewrestlingnews.com

Finn Balor Feels The Finish Of His Extreme Rules Match With Roman Reigns Was “Left Open-Ended”

During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for “Superstar Crossover,” The Judgement Day’s Finn Balor discussed the controversial finish of his match with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021. Near the end of the match, Balor was about to deliver the Coup de Grace when the top turnbuckle snapped. Balor fell and hurt his knee, allowing Reigns to take advantage and deliver a sphere for the win.
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More

Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE EXTREME RULES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
The Spun

ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Extreme Rules Results: Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Kross attacked him before the match. Drew fought back and slammed him on the steel steps. Drew used the strap, but was distracted by Scarlett and Kross targeted the shoulder. Kross hit him with the strap several times before hitting a suplex for 2. Drew fought back and was about to go for the claymore kick, but Scarlett sprayed him with what appeared to be pepper spray and Kross hit his finisher for the win.
ewrestlingnews.com

Report – Renee Paquette To Sign With AEW

Former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette is rumored to be heading to All Elite Wrestling. According to a report from Fightful, several people in WWE are under the impression that Paquette will be making her AEW debut in the near future. For what it’s worth, a recent report from Give Me...
