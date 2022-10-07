ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flat Rock, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

Ghost story: The Walhalla Hitchhiker

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Watch the video above to hear the ghost story of the Walhalla Hitchhiker. On dark, rainy nights, some have reported seeing a ghost looking for a ride on Highway 107. The country road winds through Walhalla, in Oconee County. You can hear more spooky stories...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Fall Snow Tubing is a Real Thing at Black Bear Snow Tubing in Hendersonville, NC

Did you know you can “snow” tube in the fall at Black Bear Snow Tubing? You can! No snow is required thanks to Black Bear’s super-fast tubing mat, the only one like it in the United States! We got to visit Black Bear and try this “snow” tubing and let us tell you, fall snow tubing is where it’s at. Move over pumpkins, there’s a new fall favorite in town. Here’s everything you need to know to plan your visit to Black Bear Snow Tubing this fall.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
travelawaits.com

7 Fabulous Fall Festivals To Experience In The Carolinas

When fall dresses the Carolinas in fiery shades of red, orange, and gold, leaf peepers and vacationers unfettered by children’s school schedules descend upon North and South Carolina to make the most of the spectacular scenery and cooler temperatures. But all that fresh air and natural eye candy can work up a powerful appetite. Carolina food festivals to the rescue.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Broadway, NC
City
Flat Rock, NC
greenville.com

The History of Greenville, South Carolina

The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Easley's Taco Taco announces it will close its doors

EASLEY, S.C. — An Upstate restaurant announced Thursday it will soon close. Taco Taco, a Mexican restaurant located on 413 W Main Street in Easley, said in a Facebook post this is its last week of operation. The restaurant's last days of business will be from 4 p.m. to...
EASLEY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Airfield of dreams: Taking to the skies in Simpsonville

A love of flying created the Foothills Aerodrome neighborhood, but a sense of community keeps it grounded. Tucked into the rolling countryside southeast of Simpsonville, Foothills Aerodrome is an enclave of aviation, a place where those who’d rather be flying have made a lifestyle of it. Steve Barbour, president...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville Tech’s free tuition extended through spring 2023

Greenville Technical College students can breathe easier, as $0 tuition has been extended through spring 2023. The college’s governing board has continued the program that covers whatever tuition isn’t paid for by financial aid. In addition, there’s no minimum or maximum course load so long as students are seeking a degree.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
Person
Dwayne Johnson
FOX Carolina

Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
GREER, SC
country1037fm.com

A South Carolina Dog Known As The World’s Oldest Has Passed Away

Pebbles was one of South Carolina’s most famous celebrities. Sadly, she passed this week but not before taking her place in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the worlds oldest dog. Pebbles passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Taylors, South Carolina. That is near Greenville....
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Dancing Shoes#Dance#Sky Jelani Bell
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 101 follow-up

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We returned to Highway 101 to follow up on the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s promised work. The highway runs through Greenville, Spartanburg, and Laurens Counties. However, the main issues were in Spartanburg County, in Woodruff. In May 2021, the SCDOT assured they’d...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
biltmorebeacon.com

Smathers family seeks justice after Mission Hospital trauma

In an attempt to seek justice for “egregious acts of medical and corporate negligence,” Canton’s first family‚ Mayor Zeb Smathers, his wife, Ashley, and son, Stone, are taking on the most powerful healthcare system in America. In the medical negligence and medical malpractice court action filed...
CANTON, NC
WSPA 7News

17-year-old dies in crash in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Chesnee. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Horse Creek Road. The coroner said a 2004 Honda van was traveling south speeding past another driver when it lost control and ran off the left […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Proposed RV park sparks controversy in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C., (WSPA)- Residents in Anderson say they’re concerned about an RV park that’s planning to be built by the Piercetown neighborhood. The land right off of Highway 81 was sold about a year ago. The developer says they want to put a short-term stay RV park on the land, but long-term residents are […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WFAE

Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville

Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Hendersonville man faces charges, including 'secret peeping,' deputies say

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Hendersonville man was arrested this week and charged with "secret peeping" and a sex charge involving a minor, deputies said Friday. Johnny E. Duncan, Jr., with the Hendersonville County Sheriff's Office, said Richard Lee Johnson, 56, of Hendersonville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with secret peeping and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy