WYFF4.com
Ghost story: The Walhalla Hitchhiker
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Watch the video above to hear the ghost story of the Walhalla Hitchhiker. On dark, rainy nights, some have reported seeing a ghost looking for a ride on Highway 107. The country road winds through Walhalla, in Oconee County. You can hear more spooky stories...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Fall Snow Tubing is a Real Thing at Black Bear Snow Tubing in Hendersonville, NC
Did you know you can “snow” tube in the fall at Black Bear Snow Tubing? You can! No snow is required thanks to Black Bear’s super-fast tubing mat, the only one like it in the United States! We got to visit Black Bear and try this “snow” tubing and let us tell you, fall snow tubing is where it’s at. Move over pumpkins, there’s a new fall favorite in town. Here’s everything you need to know to plan your visit to Black Bear Snow Tubing this fall.
greenvillejournal.com
Warbird Adventures to bring historic planes to Greenville Downtown Airport
Aviation fans and history buffs will get a chance to see World War II planes up close as Warbird Adventures Aviation Event comes to Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU) from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Oct. 29-30. The airport will host this free event at the Community Corridor and will be...
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Fall Festivals To Experience In The Carolinas
When fall dresses the Carolinas in fiery shades of red, orange, and gold, leaf peepers and vacationers unfettered by children’s school schedules descend upon North and South Carolina to make the most of the spectacular scenery and cooler temperatures. But all that fresh air and natural eye candy can work up a powerful appetite. Carolina food festivals to the rescue.
greenville.com
The History of Greenville, South Carolina
The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
WYFF4.com
Easley's Taco Taco announces it will close its doors
EASLEY, S.C. — An Upstate restaurant announced Thursday it will soon close. Taco Taco, a Mexican restaurant located on 413 W Main Street in Easley, said in a Facebook post this is its last week of operation. The restaurant's last days of business will be from 4 p.m. to...
greenvillejournal.com
Airfield of dreams: Taking to the skies in Simpsonville
A love of flying created the Foothills Aerodrome neighborhood, but a sense of community keeps it grounded. Tucked into the rolling countryside southeast of Simpsonville, Foothills Aerodrome is an enclave of aviation, a place where those who’d rather be flying have made a lifestyle of it. Steve Barbour, president...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Tech’s free tuition extended through spring 2023
Greenville Technical College students can breathe easier, as $0 tuition has been extended through spring 2023. The college’s governing board has continued the program that covers whatever tuition isn’t paid for by financial aid. In addition, there’s no minimum or maximum course load so long as students are seeking a degree.
FOX Carolina
Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina Dog Known As The World’s Oldest Has Passed Away
Pebbles was one of South Carolina’s most famous celebrities. Sadly, she passed this week but not before taking her place in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the worlds oldest dog. Pebbles passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Taylors, South Carolina. That is near Greenville....
WYFF4.com
Stretch of I-85 reopens after tractor-trailer jack-knifes across all lanes
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: I-85 has reopened. A crash is blocking part of I-85 south in Spartanburg County, causing a growing backup Friday morning. The crash is one mile south of Exit 80 for Gossett Road, according to SCDOT. At one point, the backup stretched for seven miles.
BMW unveils new multi-million dollar training facility
BMW took a step into the future of technology on Friday with the opening of their new $20-million training facility.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 101 follow-up
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We returned to Highway 101 to follow up on the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s promised work. The highway runs through Greenville, Spartanburg, and Laurens Counties. However, the main issues were in Spartanburg County, in Woodruff. In May 2021, the SCDOT assured they’d...
biltmorebeacon.com
Smathers family seeks justice after Mission Hospital trauma
In an attempt to seek justice for “egregious acts of medical and corporate negligence,” Canton’s first family‚ Mayor Zeb Smathers, his wife, Ashley, and son, Stone, are taking on the most powerful healthcare system in America. In the medical negligence and medical malpractice court action filed...
17-year-old dies in crash in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Chesnee. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Horse Creek Road. The coroner said a 2004 Honda van was traveling south speeding past another driver when it lost control and ran off the left […]
Proposed RV park sparks controversy in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON CO., S.C., (WSPA)- Residents in Anderson say they’re concerned about an RV park that’s planning to be built by the Piercetown neighborhood. The land right off of Highway 81 was sold about a year ago. The developer says they want to put a short-term stay RV park on the land, but long-term residents are […]
Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville
Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
WYFF4.com
Hendersonville man faces charges, including 'secret peeping,' deputies say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Hendersonville man was arrested this week and charged with "secret peeping" and a sex charge involving a minor, deputies said Friday. Johnny E. Duncan, Jr., with the Hendersonville County Sheriff's Office, said Richard Lee Johnson, 56, of Hendersonville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with secret peeping and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
School bus involved crash near Chesnee
A school bus was involved in a crash near Chesnee Friday afternoon.
WLOS.com
Asheville Regional Airport travelers can soon enroll in TSA expedited screening program
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Air travelers who often use Asheville Regional Airport will soon be able to enroll in a TSA precheck program that expedites the screening process for many. The IdentoGo TSA PreCheck Mobile truck will be coming to Asheville Regional Airport for just under two weeks --...
