Chicago Marathon Guide: Start time, street closures, route map and more

The Chicago Marathon weekend is here and runners are ready/

The Chicago Marathon makes a big economic impact, with tens of thousands of runners and their supporters coming into the city for the big race.

Randy Burt has run every single Chicago Marathon starting in 1977. He was 29 then; now he's 74.

"There are three of us in the entire world who have successfully completed all 43 Bank of American Chicago Marathons," he said. "I started running 60 years ago. It was September 1962 at Bremen High School in Midlothian. I went out for cross country and I've been running in races ever since then."

"I'm not too nervous," runner Kerry Nowacki said. "I feel like the adrenaline will kick in and it will be fine."

Nowacki came from New York to run the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. It's her first marathon ever.

"I'm excited, like my family is flying out for it," she said. "I flew in from New York. It's going to be fun."

Chicago Marathon runners raise money for charity

Some run in the Chicago Marathon on as a fitness challenge. But others run to raise money for charities working on causes close to their families and hearts.

Grace Goudie, daughter of ABC7 I-Team reporter Chuck Goudie, and her sisters have run numerous races before, often with their mother Teri Goudie, who was a veteran marathon runner herself. But after Teri developed cancer and ultimately lost her battle in July, they decided to run this race for her.

"I originally did it to help save my mom's life. It went the other way but now I'm in this to help save others lives," Grace said.

The three sisters are raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Their original goal was $10,000, which they smashed; they've raised more than $52,000 so far.

"It's been a hard time for our family but the goodness we've seen in other people, we feel comfort and love from everyone who donated," said Caylen Bufalino.

ABC7 photographer Joe Imbrogno is also running Sunday to raise money for JDRF, benefitting Type One diabetes research. His wife Sandra, also an ABC7 photographer, is diabetic.

"The money is great but the awareness you can raise, it's the greatest thing in the world," he said.

What makes Chicago Marathon course special?

Executive race director Carey Pinkowski talks about the Chicago Marathon coming up this Sunday.

This is the 44th year for the marathon, attracting runners from all 50 states 100 countries, making it one of the premiere athletic events in the world.

Runners take pride in the hard work they've done to get her. Kevin Haywood is with the running group Men Run Des Streets, encouraging everyone to get up and move. This is his 14th year running a marathon, seventh here in his hometown.

"It's the diversity you go to Little Italy, Bronzeville a little bit, you just go all over in one day so that makes it interesting that's the draw," he said.

NW Indiana man participating Chicago Marathon to raise money for people with disabilities

Michael Panther is participating in the Chicago Marathon for the first time and he has raised $200,000 for people living with disabilities.

In fact, the marathon starts in Grant Park and winds through 29 neighborhoods. Last year, the race was scaled down post-pandemic, but this year it's back in full force with 40,000 runners.

Harwood said if you feel overwhelmed just remember to take it at your own pace. It's all about moving your body.

"Just one mile at a time, go a half mile from your door and come back just get moving started that way," he said.

The health and fitness expo before the run, brings in about $32 million in sales alone.

"It's thousands of people who have come to Chicago and they're gonna discover themselves and discover an amazing community," marathon director Carey Pinkowski.

According to Choose Chicago, the marathon creates over 2,500 jobs and equates to over $100 million in income for workers.

The race starts at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday in Grant Park, it heads north to Wrigleyville, south to Loop, west to Damen, then south to Bridgeport before returning to Grant Park for the finish.

Bank of America Chicago Marathon closures

Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6 a.m.

Jackson from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive at 10 a.m. through Monday, Oct. 10 at 6 a.m.

Balbo from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive at 4 a.m. through Monday, Oct. 10 at 6 a.m.

Columbus Drive from Roosevelt to Ida B. Wells will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Monday, Oct. 10 at 6 a.m.

Jackson from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive will close at 4 a.m. through Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.

Ida B. Wells from Congress Plaza to Columbus Drive will close at 4 a.m. through Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.

Ida B. Wells from Michigan Avenue to Congress Plaza will close at 4 a.m. through Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.

Congress Plaza at Michigan Avenue from Van Buren to Harrison Streets will close at 4 a.m. through Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.

Columbus Drive from Monroe Street to Jackson will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.

Columbus Drive from Jackson to Ida B. Wells will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.

Columbus Drive from Randolph to Monroe Street will close at 6 a.m. and open on Sunday, Oct. 9 at noon.

Monroe Street from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive will close at noon and open on Sunday, Oct. 9 at noon.

Monroe Street from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close at noon and open on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m.

Roosevelt Road from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Dive will close at 11 a.m. and open on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m.

Michigan Avenue from Madison to 9th Street will close at 4 a.m. and open on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 9 a.m.

Roosevelt Road from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive will close at 4 a.m. and open Sunday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m.

Columbus Drive from McFetridge Drive to Roosevelt Road will close at 4 a.m. and open on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m.

Michigan Avenue from 9th Street to Roosevelt Road at 5:30 a.m. and open on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.

All streets, except Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be fully reopened by Monday, October 10 at 6 a.m.

Race day street closures along the route will begin at approximately 7 a.m. on Sunday, and are anticipated to be reopened by 4:30 p.m. or when it is deemed safe to do so.

Abbott Chicago 5K closures

The following streets will be closed to traffic between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Oct. 8:

Ida B. Wells St, between Columbus Dr. and Congress Plaza Dr.

Congress Plaza Dr., between Harrison St. and Van Buren St.

Harrison St., between Michigan Ave. and Franklin St.

Franklin St., between Harrison St. and Van Buren St.

Van Buren St., between Franklin St. and Wacker Dr.

Wacker Dr., between Van Buren St. and Dearborn St.