Man dead after apartment building fire in Gary, Indiana; multiple people rescued

By Mugo Odigwe
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person died in an apartment fire in Gary, Indiana overnight.

Fire crews were called to the building, near West Ridge Road, around 9:15 p.m. Smoke was shooting from the roof and firefighters worked to put out the flames.

The fire started in a second-floor apartment.

Firefighters rescued two residents. A third resident, a man who has not been identified, did not survive.

"The building was on fire," a resident told CBS 2. "They rescued all of the people out the building, they pulled a lady out the window and they were trying to go back in there to get her man as well. But it was too late, the fire was so bad."

The first floor of the building is a grocery store and the second and third floors are apartments.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

