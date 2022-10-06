Coastal living is a choice and a gamble. Stop wailing when the inevitable finally happens. If you insist on pursuing this folly then take full responsibility for the costs of rebuilding your indulgences. Keep your hands off taxpayer dollars and stop using other peoples’ money to subsidize your auto/boat/homeowners/flood insurances.
Who writes this stuff ? Every-time there is a disaster and money comes up then it’s open season for every pet project along with relief. Stand alone Bills is the only way to do business in congress. If it says Emergency Relief, then it’s only money for the Emergency.
oh stop. Government finding should be for times just like this. NOT for hiring 87,000 irs agents to put us under microscope, not for bail out of debt for a select group people, not to house and feed invaders.
