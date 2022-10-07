Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 5 over the weekend of October 7, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan resident early Sunday in Sullivan County. Thirty-three-year-old Adhieu Telar was accused of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, not wearing a seat belt, having no valid operator’s license, and failure to register a motor vehicle. She was taken to the Sullivan County Jail and released.
kttn.com
Trenton and Clarksdale residents injured in Sunday crash
Residents of Trenton and Clarksdale were injured early Sunday when a pickup truck went off a country road northeast of Maysville. A passenger, 21-year-old John McFarland of Trenton received moderate injuries, while the driver, 23-year-old Manuel Montoya of Clarksdale received minor injuries. Montoya was treated at the scene, but McFarland refused medical treatment at the same location.
kttn.com
Man from Purdin dies when farm tractor overturns into a creek
A Purdin man died as the result of a farm tractor accident two miles northeast of Purdin on Thursday afternoon, October 6th. Sixty-five-year-old Dale Floyd was pronounced dead by the Linn County Deputy coroner. His body was taken to the Linn County Morgue. The tractor traveled east on Falk Road...
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in North Missouri for the week of October 10, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 10 – 16. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
Callaway County Sheriff arrested on suspicion of DWI
Randolph County, Mo. (KMIZ) Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested Thursday evening on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Chief Deputy Darryl Maylee of the Callaway County Sheriff's Office says, Sheriff Chism was off duty and in his personal vehicle at the time of the arrest. Maylee says, Chism was processed through the Randolph County The post Callaway County Sheriff arrested on suspicion of DWI appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ktvo.com
Northern Missouri man dies when farm tractor overturns into creek
PURDIN, Mo. — A northern Missouri man is dead after a farm tractor overturned into a Linn County creek. The tragedy happened at 4:10 p.m. Thursday on Falk Road, two miles northeast of Purdin. State troopers say a tractor driven by Dale L. Floyd, 65, of Purdin, ran off...
KMZU
Former respiratory therapist accused of murder in Livingston County granted change of venue
CHILLICOTHE – A respiratory therapist accused of first degree murder in Livingston County has been granted a change of venue. Online court records say 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall's case has been transferred to Clinton County and continued to Dec. 6 for a 9 a.m. plea or trial setting. Hall...
kchi.com
Two Accidents In Local Counties Leave Three Injured
Two accidents in the local counties left three injured Wednesday. In Sullivan County at about 7:30 am, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route N, 4 miles west of Green City. According to the report, 40-year-old Jason D Howard of Milan was eastbound on a motorcycle when he struck a deer. He was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
northwestmoinfo.com
Independence Man Arrested On Numerous Charges In Ray County
An Independence man is facing a number of charges after being arrested Thursday evening in Ray County. The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Independence resident Michael S. Rogers was arrested at 7:28 P.M. Wednesday ion charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, tampering with a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing, and property damage in excess of $750.
kttn.com
Milan man facing weapons charge after firing handgun during domestic disturbance
A Milan resident, 31-year-old Jorge Munoz, has been charged in Sullivan County with felony unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting it. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only. Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes said police responded Friday afternoon to the 200 block of Hawthorne Drive in regards to a domestic disturbance. Munoz was alleged to have displayed a nine-millimeter handgun during an argument and then firing one round into the ground near a person who was not injured.
Former Chillicothe hospital worker’s murder trial moving to new county
Former Chillicothe, Missouri, hospital worker Jennifer Hall faces murder charges from a 2002 case where she's accused of killing a patient.
bethanyclipper.com
Man charged with stealing metal beams from farm building
New Hampton, MO: Travis Taranto of New Hampton has been charged with stealing metal beams valued at more than $5,500 from Lester Craig, West Highway 136 in New Hampton.
kchi.com
Three Bookings For Livingston County Law Enforcement
Three recent bookings are in the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report. Thursday, 20-year-old Jonathan Taylor Meservey of Mooresville was booked into the Caldwell County Jail following a hearing in Livingston County Court for probation revocation on his conviction for failure to register as a sex offender. He will serve a four-year prison sentence.
kttn.com
Two big rigs collide east of Chillicothe injuring two
Two residents from South Carolina were injured Wednesday night when an accident involving two semi-trucks occurred three miles east of Chillicothe. One of the truck drivers, 56-year-old Jeffrey Taylor, and his passenger, 52-year-old Corinna Taylor, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina were taken by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate injuries. The driver of the other semi-truck, 21-year-old Bradley Hayen of Chillicothe, wasn’t hurt.
kttn.com
Brookfield woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter
A Brookfield woman entered a guilty plea in Livingston County on October 6th to first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Forty-six-year-old Daisy Lee Maddox’s other charge of delivery of a controlled substance was dismissed by the prosecutor. Sentencing is scheduled for December 1st. Maddox and 47-year-old Brandi Lynn Glosser of Chula are...
kttn.com
Guilty verdict delivered by jury in Linn County child molestation case
Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon reports a man was found guilty on October 4th of two counts of first-degree child molestation in connection with events from 2013. Sentencing for Will Hoskins is scheduled for December 6th. The case was re-investigated by Sergeant Preston Sandner, formerly of the Brookfield Police...
kttn.com
Suspect leads authorities on 140 mph police chase on Interstate 35
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports a deputy on Sunday noticed a vehicle allegedly traveling 140 miles an hour on Interstate 35 at the Holt exit. The deputy attempted to get the northbound vehicle to stop but the driver failed to yield and a pursuit began. The chase went to Cameron where the suspect then got back on I-35 and was headed south. The vehicle did stop because it struck spike strips that had been deployed by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
kttn.com
Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Fall Festival set for October 14th
The Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association Fall Festival will be held near Hamilton next weekend. The event will be at 834 Northwest Osage Drive on October 14th and 15th. Gates will open at 9 o’clock each morning. Demonstrations will be held on both days. There will be...
northwestmoinfo.com
Carrollton Man Arrested For Drugs, Stolen Property, And Traffic Issues
A Carrollton man was arrested Monday morning in Ray County on a lengthy list of charges that goes from drugs to stolen property to traffic violations. According to the arrest report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Carrollton resident Joseph D. Grieme was arrested at 9:04 A.M. Monday on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, not having a valid drivers license, failing to drive on the right half of a roadway, and failing to display valid license plates.
kchi.com
Hornets Football Falls to Savannah; Moves To 4-3 On The Season
The Chillicothe High School Football team fell 21-7 to Savannah on Friday night to drop to 4-3 on the season. Savannah jumped out to a 14-0 lead on two one-yard touchdowns from junior running back Cade Chappell in the first half. Chillicothe struggled to get the offense moving and went into the halftime break with a 14-0 deficit.
