Greeneville Middle Takes Down Sullivan Heights

Greeneville Middle School got off to a fast start on eighth grade night Thursday.

After scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter, the Greene Devils coasted to a 29-20 victory over Sullivan Heights at Burley Stadium.

Cole Smith hit 6-of-9 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns, 52 yards to Yordan Gomez-Mills and 65 yards to Jack Lister in the first quarter for a 21-0 lead.

Gomez-Mills ran 26 yards for Greeneville’s first touchdown and finished with 41 yards on seven carries, while Smith kept four times for 48.

Taren Claridy ran nine times for 99 yards and caught four passes for 54. In the second quarter, Claridy returned a kickoff 68 yards for Greeneville’s final touchdown and a 29-8 halftime lead. In addition, he intercepted two passes and made five tackles.

Kase Spradlen had four stops along with an interception for the Devil defense, which got 5 1/2 stops from Caden Jordan and 4 1/2 from Caedon Hirschy, as well as a sack by Hayden Moore.

Big plays from Hudson Quillen, EJ Fezell, Mack Hall and Michael Hurst helped the Greeneville JV win 20-14.