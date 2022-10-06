Like Father, Like Son: HAPPY 18th Birthday Bronny James!

This upcoming NBA season, LeBron James will reach surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the points scored in NBA history. It in an incredible milestone for someone who has been in the spotlight since he was a freshman in high school. Today though, we celebrate a milestone that his son has reached. Bronny James turned 18 years old today!

Similarly to his father, the young king has been in the national spotlight since he was very young. As the eldest child of LeBron James, Bronny was always expected to play basketball also. By the age of ten, he was already being featured in basketball highlight reels that drew national attention. Since then, he has continued to grow his game and stock tremendously. He is going into his senior year of high school at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles and is expected to make a college decision in the near future.

One thing you have to love about Bronny is that no matter how big he gets or how much attention he garners, he seems to remain focused and grounded. This are obviously important characteristics that were instilled in him by his legendary father. Another value LeBron and his wife Savannah surely taught their son was the importance of family. It’s very common to see Bronny at his younger brother Bryce’s games or him posting his baby sister Zhuri being adorable. The #JamesGang is royalty. To celebrate one of the princes, we put together a gallery of some of our favorite photos of Bronny and the family. HAPPY 18TH BRONNY!

1. BABY BRONNY

2. THIS LOOKS FAMILIAR

3. ALL EYES ON HIM

4. QUEEN JAMES

5. BROTHERS KEEPER

6. PROM NIGHT

7. THREE’S COMPANY

8. MORE THAN A GAME

9. LEGACY

10. FAMILY FUN

11. ROYALTY