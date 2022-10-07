Dawn M. Zajkowski, nee Marvin, age 60, of Crown Point, IN went home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Beloved wife of Ken Zajkowski. Loving mother of Nicholas O’Neal, Ron (Heather) O’Neal, Casey Zajkowski, Kathy (Scott) Wener and Kristy Zajkowski. Cherished grandmother to Sophia, Addison, Austin, Dillon, Jazmine, Andrea, Faith, and Roman and great-grandmother of Legend. Dawn was an active member of Faith Church – Munster where she felt the love, grace and faith of a Christian community. She was loved by all who knew her and she will be missed.

CROWN POINT, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO