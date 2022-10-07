ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, IL

thelansingjournal.com

Lansing history: The Lansing Fire Department

LANSING, Ill. (October 9, 2022) – This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Lansing Fire Department, which was organized into an official fire-fighting unit on July 13, 1922. October 9–15 is Fire Prevention Week this year, and that gives us an opportunity to celebrate Lansing’s long history of fire prevention.
LANSING, IL
Walking to school in 2022

Walking to school in 2022

LANSING, Ill. (October 9, 2022) – On Wednesday, October 5, students across the Village of Lansing walked to school as part of National Walk to School Day. Aided by parents, school staff, and the Lansing Police Department, hundreds of students made their way to school the old-fashioned way on Wednesday morning. Photos from the day are included below.
LANSING, IL
Obituary: Karen R. Lain

Obituary: Karen R. Lain

Karen R. Lain, nee Eriks, age 68, of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 7, 2022. Loving wife of the late James L. Lain Jr., Mother of Ayrianna (Seth), Jeramiah (Jessica); step-mother of Dawn, and Trudie. Grandmother of Rondall, Marcus, Sean, Malcolm, Brandon Christian, Kylie, Madelyn, and Jeramiah Jr. Dear sister of Jack (Sharon) Eriks, and the late Dawn Eriks Barr. Preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Jean Eriks.
LANSING, IL
Obituary: William L. Wedel

Obituary: William L. Wedel

William L. Wedel, age 75, of Dyer, IN, formerly of Country Club Hills, and Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 7, 2022. Loving husband of Carol A. Wedel, nee Adamek. Devoted father of Brian (Angela) Wedel and Tim (Nicole) Wedel. Cherished grandfather of Kaylee, Kira, Aiden, Carter, Brayson, and the late Dylan; great-grandfather of Charlotte. Dear brother of Alan Wedel, the late Mary (late Bill) Blameuser, Robert (late Dolly) Schubert, Kurt Schubert, and the late LeRoy Wedel. Preceded in death by his parents William and Bernice Wedel. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews.
DYER, IN
Lansing, IL
Obituary: Dawn M. Zajkowski

Obituary: Dawn M. Zajkowski

Dawn M. Zajkowski, nee Marvin, age 60, of Crown Point, IN went home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Beloved wife of Ken Zajkowski. Loving mother of Nicholas O’Neal, Ron (Heather) O’Neal, Casey Zajkowski, Kathy (Scott) Wener and Kristy Zajkowski. Cherished grandmother to Sophia, Addison, Austin, Dillon, Jazmine, Andrea, Faith, and Roman and great-grandmother of Legend. Dawn was an active member of Faith Church – Munster where she felt the love, grace and faith of a Christian community. She was loved by all who knew her and she will be missed.
CROWN POINT, IN

