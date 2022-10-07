Police: At least 10 injured when police car crashed into sidewalk

At least 10 people were injured during a crash involving a police car Thursday afternoon.

NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey said the incident took place at 3:10 p.m. when officers from the 41st Precinct were responding to a call of a stolen vehicle.

The police car was heading northbound on Westchester Avenue when it crossed the yellow lines to pass a vehicle in front of them.

The car they were passing turned and collided with the NYPD vehicle, causing it to run up onto the sidewalk.

Ten people, including two officers, were hurt in the accident.

The oldest victim is 65 years old and the youngest are a 5-year-old and a 2-year-old.

Officials say all the victims are currently in stable condition.