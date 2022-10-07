ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Village of Suffern holding fundraiser this weekend to help Hurricane Ian victims

By News 12 Staff
Suffern Mayor Michael Curley has announced a new village effort to help victims of Hurricane Ian.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, people are invited to come to the Suffern Athletic Fields from noon until 4 p.m. for music, barbecue and a kid-zone area with bounce houses and more.

The price of entry is $15 per individual and $30 per family.

Checks can be made payable to Village of Suffern. All of the proceeds will benefit the victims of Hurricane Ian.

