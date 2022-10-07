Governor candidates duel over SAFE-T Act, Abortion, Gun Rights and more

Read full article on original website
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. — Top cops in Tazewell County have filed suit to stop the SAFE-T Act from taking effect next year. 25 News reports that Tazewell County State’s Attorney Kevin Johnson and Sheriff Jeff Lower filed the lawsuit in the 10th Judicial Circuit seeking a preliminary injunction that would block implementation of the SAFE-T Act next year.
PEORIA, Ill. — Police are confirming a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend near Sheridan and Corrington in Peoria. Officers say they got the call just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday regarding a male lying in the street unconscious. A bicycle was found nearby. According to a PPD news release, life...
