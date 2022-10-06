The graves of the fallen in World War I serve as a dire reminder of how the failure of diplomatic engagement and crisis prevention could be catastrophic. Almost 104 years have passed since the conclusion of World War I, yet its lessons have never been more pertinent. This is especially relevant for South Asia—where India and Pakistan find themselves at odds over Kashmir, a conflict that has been made more deadly by the introduction of nuclear weapons. The similarities between modern South Asia and WWI Europe are notable. In 1914, France desired the return of Alsace Lorraine; today, both Pakistan and India seek to resolve historic disagreements over to whom Kashmir belongs. A century ago, Serbian separatism and nationalist groups like the Black Hand posed a strategic challenge for Austro–Hungarian leaders; today, Kashmiri separatism remains a thorn in New Delhi’s foot. Islamabad’s patronage of groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, which carried out the attacks in Mumbai in 2008, only adds fuel to the fire, eerily reminding us of Serbia tolerating the activities of Black Hand. At the same time, Pakistan blames Indian intelligence for fomenting dissent in Balochistan province, an allegation the Indians repeatedly deny. A military engagement between the Indian and Pakistani Air Forces in 2019 following a bomb attack in Pulwama, Kashmir, that killed forty-six Indian police officers serves as a stark reminder of how the actions of insurgents, even when acting on their own accord, and spark interstate conflict. Another such future incident, followed subsequently by a military clash, might escalate out of control.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO