nationalinterest.org
China Has No Legal Claim to Taiwan
The simple fact is that China has no more legal right to Taiwan than it has to Korea. In the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) August visit to Taiwan, mainland China has increased its threats to the island. Its bluster masks two inconvenient facts. First, the Chinese Communist Party recognized even before World War II that Taiwan was not part of China. Even Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic of China, acknowledged in a 1936 interview with hagiographer Edgar Snow that Taiwan was no more part of China than Korea was. Second, Beijing has no legal claim to Taiwan even today.
nationalinterest.org
America Can’t Win a War for Taiwan Without the Philippines
The strategic importance of the Philippines in a potential war over Taiwan demands swift diplomatic action by Washington. There is no possibility of Taiwan surviving a determined Chinese blockade and invasion without the willing logistical help of the Philippines. In fact, defeat is certain if China obtains a presence in Luzon, the most important island of the Philippines, whether by diplomacy or force.
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘desperation’ grows in Russian military and society, says UK; Putin ‘would consider Biden G20 meeting’
Head of GCHQ says Russian commanders are ‘worried about the state of their military machine’; Russian foreign minister says Moscow open to talks
nationalinterest.org
Did Zelenskyy Call for International Strikes on Russia?
As the Ukraine conflict hurtles toward catastrophic escalation, the Biden administration faces the mounting challenge of balancing its support for Ukraine with measures to contain the war’s fallout. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a preemptive strike against Russia in a Thursday speech. “But what is important, I once...
White House Says “Too Soon” To Know If Russian Government Behind U.S. Airport Cyber Attacks
Some of the Unites States’ largest airports were targeted for cyberattacks by someone within Russia on Monday, according to a senior U.S. official briefed on the situation. According to officials, the systems targeted do not handle air traffic control, internal airline communications, coordination, or transportation security. White
Liz Truss news – live: Bank of England steps up intervention as MPs return to Commons
The Bank of England has been forced to step up its emergency intervention twice in two days, to prevent a “fire sale” in UK government bonds and market dysfunction posing a “material risk to UK financial stability”.It came as experts warned that Liz Truss and Mr Kwarteng will be forced to impose a “savage” £60bn austerity hit unless they reverse more of their tax cuts.Britain is heading for recession until 2024 and Mr Kwarteng will be forced to either abandon his mini-Budget giveaways or cut public services by some 15 per cent, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said.And...
'Surprised': Enormous Asian Hornet Nest Discovered in Toilet Block
"I was very surprised. I have found nests up trees, in bramble patches and in a polly tunnel but never in a toilet!" hornet hunter Jane Osborne told Newsweek.
nationalinterest.org
World War I Redux: Can India and Pakistan Avoid Nuclear War?
The graves of the fallen in World War I serve as a dire reminder of how the failure of diplomatic engagement and crisis prevention could be catastrophic. Almost 104 years have passed since the conclusion of World War I, yet its lessons have never been more pertinent. This is especially relevant for South Asia—where India and Pakistan find themselves at odds over Kashmir, a conflict that has been made more deadly by the introduction of nuclear weapons. The similarities between modern South Asia and WWI Europe are notable. In 1914, France desired the return of Alsace Lorraine; today, both Pakistan and India seek to resolve historic disagreements over to whom Kashmir belongs. A century ago, Serbian separatism and nationalist groups like the Black Hand posed a strategic challenge for Austro–Hungarian leaders; today, Kashmiri separatism remains a thorn in New Delhi’s foot. Islamabad’s patronage of groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, which carried out the attacks in Mumbai in 2008, only adds fuel to the fire, eerily reminding us of Serbia tolerating the activities of Black Hand. At the same time, Pakistan blames Indian intelligence for fomenting dissent in Balochistan province, an allegation the Indians repeatedly deny. A military engagement between the Indian and Pakistani Air Forces in 2019 following a bomb attack in Pulwama, Kashmir, that killed forty-six Indian police officers serves as a stark reminder of how the actions of insurgents, even when acting on their own accord, and spark interstate conflict. Another such future incident, followed subsequently by a military clash, might escalate out of control.
Business Insider
Ex-Russian foreign minister says 'terror' is a 'desperate' Putin's only option after his battered army rained missiles down on Ukraine's civilians
Andrei Kozyrev told CNN Putin ordered the strikes on civilian buildings and areas in Ukraine because he was desperate after he "made miscalculations."
nationalinterest.org
Maritime Prepositioning Is Necessary for Effective Global Response
History informs us that this capability is well worth keeping and should only be modified to better meet Marine Corps global response requirements across the spectrum of conflict. If nothing else, we should have learned from the conflicts of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries that wars are unpredictable. No one...
