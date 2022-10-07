ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
America’s Next Fighter Will Be Like Nothing You’ve Ever Sen

As the Next Generation Air Dominance program is being described as a “family of systems,” it would make sense to build different variants for each theater. As development accelerates, the U.S. Air Force may wind up building several manned variants of the emerging Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) stealth fighter jet.
Worth the Wait: Why America’s Rivals Will Fear the B-21 Bomber

The much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December. The highly secretive and much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December of this year, marking a major milestone for the future of war.
Outmatched: Russia Can’t Compete With NATO Air Power

The number of U.S. and allied fifth-generation aircraft, such as the F-35 stealth fighter, will make it difficult for Russia to compete for air supremacy since it only operates a small batch of Su-57 fifth-generation aircraft. The United States and NATO are stepping up Bomber Task Force missions throughout Europe...
Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
For the first time in four decades, the United States Army released a completely new vehicle.

The new vehicle being used by the U.S. Army is a formidable ground combatant, yet it is not a traditional tank. The American M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank is a common reference point when discussing massive weapons systems. The design of the Army’s main combat tank has stayed mostly unchanged despite several redesigns and upgrades over the years. In fact, it’s been more than four decades before the military even came up with any new vehicle design … until lately, that is. The United States Army revealed in June the newest details of its Mobile Protected Firepower program, which includes the introduction of a brand-new armored vehicle with a really revolutionary design.
Missiles Won’t Make It Past The Navy’s Upgraded Interceptor

The Navy is continuing to develop the Naval Integrated Fire Control-Counter Air (NIFC-CA) program, an integrated threat detection and defense system capable of finding and destroying incoming anti-ship missiles from distances beyond the radar horizon. The Navy is continuing to develop the Naval Integrated Fire Control-Counter Air (NIFC-CA) program, an...
US Navy launches $13bn aircraft carrier Trump complained ‘just doesn’t look right’

The largest aircraft carrier in the world has been sent out on its first deployment: The USS Gerald Ford left Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, heading out into the Atlantic. The ship’s deployment comes after delays that have lasted years and cost billions of dollars – $13bn in all. This specific aircraft carrier has a range of new technologies, such as “electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck,” according to Insider. Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward wrote in their new book Peril that...
World’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, to deploy for first time

NORFOLK, Va. — Next week, the Navy’s largest and most expensive warship is scheduled to embark on its first deployment to train with NATO countries in the Atlantic. After years of delays, the U.S. Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier is ready to leave Naval Station Norfolk and join ships from France, Germany and Sweden for various exercises, according to The Associated Press.
Citations Dropped for Magnet Fishermen Who Uncovered 86 Rockets and Other Ordnance on a Georgia Army Base

A group of magnet fisherman who found rockets, unexploded ordnance, and Youtube fame while fishing at a Georgia Army base had their citations dropped. Bryce Nachtwey, Matt Jackson, and a third individual were cited for recreating without a permit, entering a restricted area, and unauthorized magnet detecting after they pulled belts of large caliber ammunition, mortar shells and other rusty military equipment out of the Canoochee River, which runs through Fort Stewart.
