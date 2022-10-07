Read full article on original website
America’s Next Fighter Will Be Like Nothing You’ve Ever Sen
As the Next Generation Air Dominance program is being described as a “family of systems,” it would make sense to build different variants for each theater. As development accelerates, the U.S. Air Force may wind up building several manned variants of the emerging Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) stealth fighter jet.
Worth the Wait: Why America’s Rivals Will Fear the B-21 Bomber
The much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December. The highly secretive and much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December of this year, marking a major milestone for the future of war.
Outmatched: Russia Can’t Compete With NATO Air Power
The number of U.S. and allied fifth-generation aircraft, such as the F-35 stealth fighter, will make it difficult for Russia to compete for air supremacy since it only operates a small batch of Su-57 fifth-generation aircraft. The United States and NATO are stepping up Bomber Task Force missions throughout Europe...
China tones down rhetoric on Taiwan after U.S. and Canadian ships transit strait
China says that it is inevitable self-governing Taiwan will come under its control but that it would promote efforts to achieve the aim peacefully.
Chinese J-15 Fighters Fly Directly Over U.S. Navy Destroyer In New Video
via TwitterRecently released footage of Chinese naval fighters overhead a U.S. Navy warship comes amid heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait.
Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens
Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
US adds air-breathing hypersonic missiles to its arsenal
The missile accelerates itself to Mach 5 speed using the oxygen in its surroundings.
This Is What The B-52 Will Look Like With Its New Rolls-Royce Engines
BoeingBoeing's video marked the completion of wind tunnel testing with the new nacelles, which will house Rolls-Royce F130 engines.
U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless and dangerous' North Korea launch
The United States and South Korea conducted a live-fire exercise Wednesday as tensions soared one day after North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan.
For the first time in four decades, the United States Army released a completely new vehicle.
The new vehicle being used by the U.S. Army is a formidable ground combatant, yet it is not a traditional tank. The American M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank is a common reference point when discussing massive weapons systems. The design of the Army’s main combat tank has stayed mostly unchanged despite several redesigns and upgrades over the years. In fact, it’s been more than four decades before the military even came up with any new vehicle design … until lately, that is. The United States Army revealed in June the newest details of its Mobile Protected Firepower program, which includes the introduction of a brand-new armored vehicle with a really revolutionary design.
Why Japan Didn’t Try To Intercept The North Korean Ballistic Missile
A Standard Missile-3 is launched from the Japanese Aegis Destroyer JS Kongo. U.S. Navy photo Japan can shoot down intermediate range ballistic missiles, but there are good reasons for not trying to do so under various circumstances.
Missiles Won’t Make It Past The Navy’s Upgraded Interceptor
The Navy is continuing to develop the Naval Integrated Fire Control-Counter Air (NIFC-CA) program, an integrated threat detection and defense system capable of finding and destroying incoming anti-ship missiles from distances beyond the radar horizon. The Navy is continuing to develop the Naval Integrated Fire Control-Counter Air (NIFC-CA) program, an...
Air Force Acquires Australia’s MQ-28 Ghost Bat Drone For Testing
BoeingThe Air Force previously said it was eying the MQ-28 as a "risk-reduction mechanism" to support advanced crewed-uncrewed teaming developments.
US Navy launches $13bn aircraft carrier Trump complained ‘just doesn’t look right’
The largest aircraft carrier in the world has been sent out on its first deployment: The USS Gerald Ford left Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, heading out into the Atlantic. The ship’s deployment comes after delays that have lasted years and cost billions of dollars – $13bn in all. This specific aircraft carrier has a range of new technologies, such as “electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck,” according to Insider. Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward wrote in their new book Peril that...
World’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, to deploy for first time
NORFOLK, Va. — Next week, the Navy’s largest and most expensive warship is scheduled to embark on its first deployment to train with NATO countries in the Atlantic. After years of delays, the U.S. Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier is ready to leave Naval Station Norfolk and join ships from France, Germany and Sweden for various exercises, according to The Associated Press.
US scrambles F-15 jet to shoot down Iranian drone that appeared to threaten US forces in Iraq
The US scrambled an F-15 jet to shoot down an Iranian drone that appeared to be heading towards US forces in Erbil, Iraq, on Wednesday, a US official told CNN.
Best Place to Survive Nuclear War in the U.S.
Biden recently said Russia may be leading the world into nuclear "Armageddon," while Elon Musk tweeted that "nuclear war probability is rising rapidly."
Russian and Chinese Navy Ships Spotted Less Than 100 Miles off U.S. Coast
The Russian and Chinese navies are in their second week of joint-patrols in the Pacific.
Swarm Of 40 Drones Over Fort Irwin An Ominous Sign Of What’s To Come
US Army video screencap via TwitterThe commander of the Army's National Training Center posted a video of a simulated 40-drone swarm attack on a visiting unit at dawn.
Citations Dropped for Magnet Fishermen Who Uncovered 86 Rockets and Other Ordnance on a Georgia Army Base
A group of magnet fisherman who found rockets, unexploded ordnance, and Youtube fame while fishing at a Georgia Army base had their citations dropped. Bryce Nachtwey, Matt Jackson, and a third individual were cited for recreating without a permit, entering a restricted area, and unauthorized magnet detecting after they pulled belts of large caliber ammunition, mortar shells and other rusty military equipment out of the Canoochee River, which runs through Fort Stewart.
