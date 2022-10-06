ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

FOX Sports

Portugal loses injured winger Pedro Neto from World Cup plan

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Portugal lost Pedro Neto from its World Cup plans Friday when his club Wolverhampton said the 22-year-old winger needs ankle surgery. Wolves said Neto damaged ligaments in a Premier League game against West Ham last weekend. “Following further evaluation and a specialist opinion this week,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Austria#Bbc Alba#Fifa Women#Swnt
Sporting News

Women's World Cup draw 2023: Venue, date, time, TV, streaming and how it works

While the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is edging closer, momentum is already starting to build for the 2023 Women's World Cup which will be held in Australia and New Zealand. The FIFA tournament will kick off in July next year with women's football exploding like never before. The ninth...
UEFA
BBC

Everton 1-2 Man Utd: Erik ten Hag says his side 'stuck to the plan'

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says his side "stuck to the plan" as they came back from a goal down to beat Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 9th October at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Soccer
Scotland
FIFA
Sports
ESPN

Victor Wembanyama to join France for World Cup qualifiers

PARIS -- Top NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama will join France's national team next month for a pair of World Cup qualifying games. The French federation made the announcement Friday. The 7-foot-3 Wembanyama is among 12 players selected for a road game at Lithuania on Nov. 11 and a home contest against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Nov. 14.
NBA
BBC

Bullying: Nearly 10% of footballers in the Premier League and English Football League have suffered bullying - survey

Nearly 10% of Premier League and EFL players said they had experienced bullying during their careers, according to a survey from the Professional Footballers' Association. In addition, almost 5% had suicidal thoughts. The data highlights the social and mental health challenges players face. "These are stark figures that illustrate how...
PREMIER LEAGUE
volleyballmag.com

USA women pull reverse sweep against Thailand in FIVB Worlds

The USA finished pool play with a flourish Saturday, coming back from an 0-2 deficit to beat Thailand 23-25, 21-25, 25-19, 27-25, 15-13 in Lodz, Poland. Now the Americans wait for Tuesday’s quarterfinals when they’ll play in either Apeldoorn, Netherlands, or Gilwice, Poland. The top four teams in each pool advance and the USA is second, two wins behind Serbia. Most likely the next opponent will be either Japan or China.
SPORTS
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Argentina 6, Peru 0

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Argentina's route of Peru. Tied on points but trailing South American rival Brazil...
FIFA
Sporting News

All Blacks squad named for Northern Tour

The bulk of the Rugby Championship squad has been retained as the All Blacks set their sights on the Northern Tour whilst a number of players from the Ireland series have returned to the squad. Props Nepo Laulala and Ofa Tuungafasi along with winger Leicester Fainga’anuku return to Foster’s squad...
RUGBY
France 24

Italy's Ganna powers to cycling world one-hour record

Grenchen (Switzerland) (AFP) – Italian Filippo Ganna made up for a disappointing season so far by powering to a new track one-hour record of 56.792km at the Grenchen velodrome in Switzerland on Saturday. Olympic team pursuit champion Ganna bettered the surprise mark set by Britain's Daniel Bigham, a performance...
CYCLING
Yardbarker

ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic rolls into Astana semifinals

No. 4 seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia overwhelmed Russia's Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3 on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Astana Open in Kazakhstan. Djokovic won 85.3 percent of the points on his first serve (29 of 34) and converted three of five break chances in the 88-minute victory. Up next is No. 2 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, a 6-1, 6-1 winner against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut. Djokovic is 6-4 against Medvedev.
TENNIS

