Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer-Holders Italy face England in Euro 2024 qualifying
FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Defending champions Italy will face England in their Euro 2024 qualifying group, a repeat of last year's tournament final, following the draw on Sunday in Frankfurt's Festhalle.
FOX Sports
Portugal loses injured winger Pedro Neto from World Cup plan
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Portugal lost Pedro Neto from its World Cup plans Friday when his club Wolverhampton said the 22-year-old winger needs ankle surgery. Wolves said Neto damaged ligaments in a Premier League game against West Ham last weekend. “Following further evaluation and a specialist opinion this week,...
UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Draw: England And Italy In Same Group
England were among the second seeds for the draw, having been relegated from the top tier in the UEFA Nations League.
WTA roundup: Claire Liu ousts top seed Ons Jabeur in Tunisia
American Claire Liu won her first-ever match over a Top 10 player, defeating top seed and home favorite Ons Jabeur
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sporting News
Women's World Cup draw 2023: Venue, date, time, TV, streaming and how it works
While the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is edging closer, momentum is already starting to build for the 2023 Women's World Cup which will be held in Australia and New Zealand. The FIFA tournament will kick off in July next year with women's football exploding like never before. The ninth...
BBC
Everton 1-2 Man Utd: Erik ten Hag says his side 'stuck to the plan'
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says his side "stuck to the plan" as they came back from a goal down to beat Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 9th October at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Lionel Messi Says Qatar 2022 Will Be His Final FIFA World Cup
Messi's admission would appear to suggest that he plans to end his international career at a younger age than Cristiano Ronaldo.
Sporting News
England vs USWNT at Wembley was not just a women's soccer game; it was a statement
Before head coach Vlatko Andonovski chose to talk about how the United States women’s national team performed, or whether he disagreed with the replay review that cost his team a goal and an opportunity to depart with a draw instead of a 2-1 loss, he insisted upon addressing the occasion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
Victor Wembanyama to join France for World Cup qualifiers
PARIS -- Top NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama will join France's national team next month for a pair of World Cup qualifying games. The French federation made the announcement Friday. The 7-foot-3 Wembanyama is among 12 players selected for a road game at Lithuania on Nov. 11 and a home contest against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Nov. 14.
NBA・
A Long Shot Could End an 0-for-569 Winless Drought This Weekend in Spain
David Drysdale, 47, earned his tour card in 2002 and has never won on the DP World Tour. But he’s one shot back in Madrid heading into the weekend.
GOLF・
BBC
Bullying: Nearly 10% of footballers in the Premier League and English Football League have suffered bullying - survey
Nearly 10% of Premier League and EFL players said they had experienced bullying during their careers, according to a survey from the Professional Footballers' Association. In addition, almost 5% had suicidal thoughts. The data highlights the social and mental health challenges players face. "These are stark figures that illustrate how...
volleyballmag.com
USA women pull reverse sweep against Thailand in FIVB Worlds
The USA finished pool play with a flourish Saturday, coming back from an 0-2 deficit to beat Thailand 23-25, 21-25, 25-19, 27-25, 15-13 in Lodz, Poland. Now the Americans wait for Tuesday’s quarterfinals when they’ll play in either Apeldoorn, Netherlands, or Gilwice, Poland. The top four teams in each pool advance and the USA is second, two wins behind Serbia. Most likely the next opponent will be either Japan or China.
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Argentina 6, Peru 0
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Argentina's route of Peru. Tied on points but trailing South American rival Brazil...
BBC
Euro 2024 draw: NI to face Danes and Finns with Republic in with Dutch and France
Northern Ireland's Euro 2024 group opposition will include Denmark, Finland and Slovenia with the Republic of Ireland handed a tough draw as they face France and the Netherlands. Ian Baraclough's NI side are in one of the six-team groups with Kazakhstan and San Marino also in Group H. Stephen Kenny's...
Sporting News
All Blacks squad named for Northern Tour
The bulk of the Rugby Championship squad has been retained as the All Blacks set their sights on the Northern Tour whilst a number of players from the Ireland series have returned to the squad. Props Nepo Laulala and Ofa Tuungafasi along with winger Leicester Fainga’anuku return to Foster’s squad...
WTA roundup: Barbora Krejcikova reaches Czech final
Homeland favorite Barbora Krejcikova will face top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland in Sunday’s final at the Agel Open in Ostrava,
SkySports
Novak Djokovic wins Astana Open trophy in Kazakhstan, Barbora Krejcikova prevails in Ostrava
Novak Djokovic lifted the Astana Open trophy in Kazakhstan after sealing a comfortable 6-3 6-4 victory over third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, while Barbora Krejcikova came from a set down to beat world No 1 Iga Swiatek in the Agel Open final. The Wimbledon champion took his win streak to nine...
France 24
Italy's Ganna powers to cycling world one-hour record
Grenchen (Switzerland) (AFP) – Italian Filippo Ganna made up for a disappointing season so far by powering to a new track one-hour record of 56.792km at the Grenchen velodrome in Switzerland on Saturday. Olympic team pursuit champion Ganna bettered the surprise mark set by Britain's Daniel Bigham, a performance...
Yardbarker
ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic rolls into Astana semifinals
No. 4 seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia overwhelmed Russia's Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3 on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Astana Open in Kazakhstan. Djokovic won 85.3 percent of the points on his first serve (29 of 34) and converted three of five break chances in the 88-minute victory. Up next is No. 2 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, a 6-1, 6-1 winner against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut. Djokovic is 6-4 against Medvedev.
Comments / 0