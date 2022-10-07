ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Aldi boss: Shoppers are switching in their droves

The boss of Aldi has said customers are switching to the discounter "in droves" as the cost of living crisis continues to hit struggling households. Aldi has gained more than 1.5 million customers in 12 weeks, UK chief executive Giles Hurley told the BBC. The discounter has recently overtaken Morrisons...
The US Sun

Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl’s to make major multi-million dollar changes to stores – how your shopping will change

RETAILERS such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl's are making major multi-million dollar changes to stores, which could affect your shopping. These changes are a major increase in investment and will improve customer service, like shelves being restocked quicker at Walmart and improved pickup services. Amazon is among the biggest...
BBC

Tesco: People watching every penny to make ends meet

Tesco has said people are "watching every penny" as they try to make ends meet, amid rising costs. The UK's largest supermarket chain said customers are looking for ways to make their money go further, including switching from branded products and cutting back on eating out. It came as Tesco...
10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10

Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now —  and everything will only set you back $10 or less.  Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including  a long-handled shower...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi urgently recalls sauce with 'do not eat' warning to shoppers

Aldi has urgently recalled a table sauce warning customers not to eat it. Anyone who has bought the Bramwells Tartare Sauce can return it to the store for a full refund. The budget chain said it was recalling the sauce, which is generally served with fish, as it was incorrectly labelled. A safety warning issued by the Food Standards Agency said: "ALDI is recalling Bramwells Tartare Sauce because it contains sulphites which is not mentioned on the label.
Kiplinger

Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online

You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
salestechstar.com

NRSInsights’ September Retail Same-Store Sales Report

Consumer spending at NRS retailers in September increased 9.5% compared to September 2021 but decreased 1.2% compared to August 2022. NRSInsights, a provider of sales data and analytics drawn from retail transactions processed through the National Retail Solutions (NRS) nationwide point-of-sale (POS) platform, today announced comparative same-store sales results for September 2022.
ohmymag.co.uk

Meal deals from £3.50: These supermarket offer the cheapest lunch options

Affordable meal deals from supermarkets are a lifesaver for people who are busy with their jobs or pressed for time, and are unable to cook. With the cost-of-living crisis, most aspects of our life have been subject to cost-cutting, and it is quite helpful to ascertain which supermarket meal deals are providing us the best value for money.
ohmymag.co.uk

UK could face 3-hour-long power cuts this winter, this is why

Last Thursday, Reuters reported about a worrying energy outlook forthe UK, presented by the National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) which described potential electricity shortages during this upcoming winter. Potential three-hour pre-planned outages. According to ESO the reductions in supply will affect some consumers who will face pre-planned electricity outages...
