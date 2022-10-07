Read full article on original website
BBC
Aldi boss: Shoppers are switching in their droves
The boss of Aldi has said customers are switching to the discounter "in droves" as the cost of living crisis continues to hit struggling households. Aldi has gained more than 1.5 million customers in 12 weeks, UK chief executive Giles Hurley told the BBC. The discounter has recently overtaken Morrisons...
Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl’s to make major multi-million dollar changes to stores – how your shopping will change
RETAILERS such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl's are making major multi-million dollar changes to stores, which could affect your shopping. These changes are a major increase in investment and will improve customer service, like shelves being restocked quicker at Walmart and improved pickup services. Amazon is among the biggest...
Major Grocery Retailer Slashes Prices To Help Customers
The cost of groceries in America is high. It is because of rising inflation levels in the country. A retailer wants to ease the financial burden and has decided to slash prices.
BBC
Tesco: People watching every penny to make ends meet
Tesco has said people are "watching every penny" as they try to make ends meet, amid rising costs. The UK's largest supermarket chain said customers are looking for ways to make their money go further, including switching from branded products and cutting back on eating out. It came as Tesco...
Kroger announces major update on new ‘zero compromise’ store policy impacting millions of customers across the US
KROGER has long prided itself on putting the customer first. Now the grocery giant has announced a major update on its “zero compromise” store policy to personalize shopping experiences for millions of customers. Since 2018, Kroger has been working to announce and open 20 automated customer fulfillment centers...
5 Home Items You Should Never, Ever Buy At Walmart
Walmart has gained a reputation for being a one-stop shop for everything for the home. However, there are some home items you should never, ever buy there.
7 Walmart Brand Items That Are Just as Good as Name Brands
Store brands are gaining popularity among consumers. They reached a record $199 billion in sales across all major retail channels in 2021, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association....
10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10
Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now — and everything will only set you back $10 or less. Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including a long-handled shower...
I’m an Aldi superfan – the two fall finds not to buy, see the fine print you need to read
ONE Aldi shopper has revealed two fall items you need to avoid, which is clear after reading the exact details. In recent weeks, many major retailers have debuted their fall items before the season officially begins on Thursday, September 22. One of them is price friendly grocery chain, Aldi. While...
I compared 183 items at Aldi, Walmart, Kroger and Meijer to find the US’ cheapest grocery store – you can save $100s
A SAVVY mom has compared the prices of a big list of items at major grocery stores for four years - and it can save you serious cash. Kristen Whirrett, 40, started shopping around in 2019 after she and her husband Andy, 43, found themselves living on just one income.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi urgently recalls sauce with 'do not eat' warning to shoppers
Aldi has urgently recalled a table sauce warning customers not to eat it. Anyone who has bought the Bramwells Tartare Sauce can return it to the store for a full refund. The budget chain said it was recalling the sauce, which is generally served with fish, as it was incorrectly labelled. A safety warning issued by the Food Standards Agency said: "ALDI is recalling Bramwells Tartare Sauce because it contains sulphites which is not mentioned on the label.
8 Biggest Deals at Walmart in October
October is here, meaning fall is officially in full swing. From planning for the season's holidays to winter-prep yard work, you have a lot going on -- but Walmart has you covered. The discount...
Amazon Freezes Corporate Hiring Across Its Retail Business as Second Prime Day Approaches
Amazon is freezing corporate hiring in its retail business for the rest of the year, according to a report by the New York Times. The Seattle-based retail giant confirmed the accuracy of the report to FN. According to the report, Amazon is halting hiring for all corporate roles, including technology...
AOL Corp
Target shoppers convinced me to buy this $25 dinnerware set: 'I'm amazed at the quality for the price'
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Do I need more dishes? No. Have I...
Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online
You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
Prime Day is tomorrow and Amazon devices are on mega sale—get early Black Friday deals on speakers, tablets
Some of the best Amazon devices are on sale ahead of October Prime Day 2022. Shop these early Black Friday savings on speakers, cameras and more.
salestechstar.com
NRSInsights’ September Retail Same-Store Sales Report
Consumer spending at NRS retailers in September increased 9.5% compared to September 2021 but decreased 1.2% compared to August 2022. NRSInsights, a provider of sales data and analytics drawn from retail transactions processed through the National Retail Solutions (NRS) nationwide point-of-sale (POS) platform, today announced comparative same-store sales results for September 2022.
ohmymag.co.uk
Meal deals from £3.50: These supermarket offer the cheapest lunch options
Affordable meal deals from supermarkets are a lifesaver for people who are busy with their jobs or pressed for time, and are unable to cook. With the cost-of-living crisis, most aspects of our life have been subject to cost-cutting, and it is quite helpful to ascertain which supermarket meal deals are providing us the best value for money.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK could face 3-hour-long power cuts this winter, this is why
Last Thursday, Reuters reported about a worrying energy outlook forthe UK, presented by the National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) which described potential electricity shortages during this upcoming winter. Potential three-hour pre-planned outages. According to ESO the reductions in supply will affect some consumers who will face pre-planned electricity outages...
rsvplive.ie
You should stop filling your fuel tank after the first click, according to motoring expert
A motoring expert is urging people to stop filling their car tank as soon as the pump clicks for the first time. Many drivers feel the need to fill their car to a certain cash amount, but if the pump keeps clicking you could actually be causing more harm than good.
