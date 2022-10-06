Read full article on original website
nebo.edu
10/7/22 SJHS Newsletter — 07/10/22 Boletín SJHS
Desplaza hacia abajo para Español. The end of the term is upon us! Students have three more days of school until the end of term 1. Hopefully they were able to take advantage of our makeup day a couple weeks ago and complete any missing assignments. They also have a couple of days each week during Quest Time when they can complete homework and assignments.
nebo.edu
Nebo Youth Board Meets with Nebo School Board of Education
The Nebo Youth Board, a group of students from our Nebo School District’s six high schools selected to represent their peers from their respected high schools. The Nebo School Board of Education and Secondary Director, Dr. RaShel Shepherd, met with these students on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Student leaders...
nebo.edu
Inovative Medical Opportunities for Nebo Students
Nebo School District offers unpaid internships to high school juniors and seniors who have taken CTE-related classes in a specific career field. The students receive high school credit for their time at these businesses. "Before starting my internship, I did not know what a Nurse Practitioner was or what I...
nebo.edu
STEM in Fourth Grade
Mrs. Youngs' class received new stem toys from our Donors Choose project. We get a challenge twice a week to complete. Make an animal, maze, seesaw, tower, bridge, pattern, etc. They enjoy playing with the toys without realizing they are learning more about the STEM process.
nebo.edu
Meet the MGMS Math Club
MGMS Math Team is back! Come join us Tuesday mornings at 7:30 am in Mrs. LeAnn Miller's classroom (#2207) also with Mr. Boring! At the Grove, there is strength in NUMBERS!
nebo.edu
Candy Drop
Mrs. Peery and Miss Green threw candy off the school to the students to reward them for all their running and fundraising efforts! Go Canyon Cubs! Click on the picture to see more. #TogetherWeRise #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #CanyonElementary.
nebo.edu
Maker Week
Students in Mrs. Kristal Nielson's STEM class got to choose any project that they wanted to create. They came up with their own idea and used their creativity to make their idea come to life!
nebo.edu
5th Grade Fun Friday
Fifth grade recently celebrated Fun Friday for students who had no missing assignments. Students built and launched paper rockets to celebrate all of the hard work they have done.
