Riverhead Woman Charged With DWI After Crashing Into Trees, Mailbox In Southampton, Police Say
A 33-year-old woman was accused of driving intoxicated after police said she crashed into trees and a mailbox on Long Island. Police received a report of a crash on Ludlam Avenue in Riverside at 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, the Southampton Town Police Department reported. Officers determined that Dajoun...
Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Valley Stream Crash
Police are investigating a fatal, two-vehicle Long Island crash. It happened around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 in Valley Stream. A 35-year-old man operating a green Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling southbound on Rockaway Parkway when he collided with a 2003 red Honda Civic near the intersection of East St. Marks Place, Nassau County Police said.
Shirley Woman Flees Scene After Intentionally Hitting Teen With SUV In Mastic Beach, Police Say
A Long Island woman was apprehended after police say she intentionally struck a teen with her SUV and then fled from the scene. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7 in Mastic Beach. Jennifer Nelson, age 35, approached a group of teens to confront them about an earlier...
Man Accused of DWI After Hitting Police Car
A man was arrested Sunday morning after his vehicle struck a parked Suffolk County police car in Melville, police said. The officer had been parked on the westbound side of the Long Island Expressway near exit 49, processing an earlier crash, police said, when it was struck by a car driven by Kushal Dilawri of Hicksville.
LI police officer injured after drunk driver crashes into patrol car
A 33-year-old Long Island man was arrested early Sunday after driving drunk and hitting a police vehicle, injuring the officer, officials said.
ID Released For Woman Found Fatally Stabbed At North Bellmore Residence
The identity has been released of a woman who was found fatally stabbed at a Long Island residence. At around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, multiple 911 calls were received regarding a domestic incident that occurred at a North Bellmore residence on South Bismark Avenue, Nassau County Police said. Officers...
Thomas J. Fraser of Westhampton Beach Dies September 28
Thomas J. Fraser passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, at 85. His parents, Thomas J. and Alice (Cahill) Fraser, raised him in Flatbush, Brooklyn, with his four sisters, Alice... more. The Express News Group hosted the first in a series of Zoom discussions on the ... by Staff Writer.
Police: Man arrested for breaking into Inwood home, assaulting officer
A man was arrested in Inwood after police say he broke into his neighbor's home and assaulted an officer.
Essex man arrested for DUI, evading two crashes on I-691: Police
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An Essex man was arrested for driving under the influence and evading two separate crashes on I-691 in Meriden this week, state police said. Police responded to the Meriden area to “be on the lookout” for a Saturn after reports that a 2000 Saturn sedan had allegedly been involved in two […]
Southampton Police Chief Steven Skrynecki Dies At 69
The chief of the Southampton Police Department has died at the age of 69. Steven Skrynecki died Thursday, Oct. 6 at his home in Hicksville. Before joining Southampton as chief six years ago, Skrynecki served with the Nassau County Police Department for 42 years as its highest-ranking uniformed officer. He retired as chief of the department before taking the job as chief of Southampton.
Man Dressed As Woman At Large After Robbing Commack Bank, Police Say
A man is at large after authorities in New York say he robbed a bank while dressed as a woman. It happened on Long Island around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in Commack. A man entered Teachers Federal Credit Union, located at 10 Vanderbilt Motor Parkway, and handed a teller a note demanding cash, Suffolk County Police said.
Man Struck, Seriously Injured By Car At Dix Hills Intersection
A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a car at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened in Dix Hills at the intersection of Deer Park Road and Old Country Road at about 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
Trio At Large After Robbery At High-End Manhasset Store
Police are searching for three suspects after a robbery that happened in broad daylight at a high-end Long Island store. The trio entered the Fendi store in Manhasset, located at 2110 Northern Blvd., at around at 4:50 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, and began to place merchandise into a bag, Nassau County Police said.
17-Year-Old Intentionally Set Fire That Burned 11 NICE Buses In Seaford, Police Say
A 17-year-old boy is facing charges for allegedly starting a fire that burned nearly a dozen public transit buses on Long Island. Fire crews in Nassau County were initially called at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, with reports that a Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE) bus was on fire in Seaford.
Police: Man arrested in fatal stabbing of North Bellmore woman
Police say a man was arrested for fatally stabbing a woman in North Bellmore.
Fairfield man critically injured by Bridgeport hit-in-run driver pleads for suspect to come forward
A Fairfield man who suffered critical injuries in a Bridgeport hit-and-run is pleading for the driver to surrender to police.
