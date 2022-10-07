ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flanders, NY

Daily Voice

Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Valley Stream Crash

Police are investigating a fatal, two-vehicle Long Island crash. It happened around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 in Valley Stream. A 35-year-old man operating a green Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling southbound on Rockaway Parkway when he collided with a 2003 red Honda Civic near the intersection of East St. Marks Place, Nassau County Police said.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
HuntingtonNow

Man Accused of DWI After Hitting Police Car

A man was arrested Sunday morning after his vehicle struck a parked Suffolk County police car in Melville, police said. The officer had been parked on the westbound side of the Long Island Expressway near exit 49, processing an earlier crash, police said, when it was struck by a car driven by Kushal Dilawri of Hicksville.
MELVILLE, NY
Crime & Safety
NBC New York

LI Mom Arrested for Allegedly Striking 15-Year-Old With Her Car

A mother on Long Island is under arrest after police said she intentionally hit a teenager with her car. Suffolk County Police said the Shirley woman approached a group of teenagers in a parking lot in Mastic Beach Friday morning to confront them about an "altercation" involving her child. As...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
longisland.com

Woman Arrested for Intentionally Striking Teen with her Vehicle

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Shirley woman after she intentionally struck a teen with her vehicle yesterday then fled the scene in Mastic Beach. Jennifer Nelson approached a group of teens on Mastic Road on October 7 at 9:40 a.m. to confront them about an earlier altercation involving her child. The teens dispersed and Nelson struck a 15-year-old male with her 2020 Honda Passport in a parking lot, located at 388 Mastic Road.
SHIRLEY, NY
27east.com

Thomas J. Fraser of Westhampton Beach Dies September 28

Thomas J. Fraser passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, at 85. His parents, Thomas J. and Alice (Cahill) Fraser, raised him in Flatbush, Brooklyn, with his four sisters, Alice... more. The Express News Group hosted the first in a series of Zoom discussions on the ... by Staff Writer.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
WTNH

Essex man arrested for DUI, evading two crashes on I-691: Police

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An Essex man was arrested for driving under the influence and evading two separate crashes on I-691 in Meriden this week, state police said. Police responded to the Meriden area to “be on the lookout” for a Saturn after reports that a 2000 Saturn sedan had allegedly been involved in two […]
MERIDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Southampton Police Chief Steven Skrynecki Dies At 69

The chief of the Southampton Police Department has died at the age of 69. Steven Skrynecki died Thursday, Oct. 6 at his home in Hicksville. Before joining Southampton as chief six years ago, Skrynecki served with the Nassau County Police Department for 42 years as its highest-ranking uniformed officer. He retired as chief of the department before taking the job as chief of Southampton.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Daily Voice

Trio At Large After Robbery At High-End Manhasset Store

Police are searching for three suspects after a robbery that happened in broad daylight at a high-end Long Island store. The trio entered the Fendi store in Manhasset, located at 2110 Northern Blvd., at around at 4:50 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, and began to place merchandise into a bag, Nassau County Police said.
MANHASSET, NY

