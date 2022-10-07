PREP ROUNDUP: Broyles Tied For 19th At State Golf Tourney

SEVIERVILLE — Alex Broyles had a better back nine to begin his final TSSAA state tournament.

After one day, the Greeneville High School senior and Tennessee Tech commit is tied for 19th in the individual standings. He shot 4-over-par 76 Thursday at Sevierville Golf Club and sits nine strokes off the lead.

Having started on Hole 11 of the River Course, Broyles bogeyed two holes on his front nine but returned to even par with just three holes remaining. He made birdie on Holes 2 and 7 — a par-4 and par-5. Only a quadruple bogey on the par-3 ninth hole kept him from staying even.

Dickson County’s Jackson Herrington shot 5-under-par 67 and holds a one-stroke lead over Greenbrier’s Tyler Williamson. Page led the team standings by eight strokes after one day at 287.

Broyles was scheduled to tee off from the first hole at 9:39 a.m. Friday morning.

GIRLS SOCCER CHUCKEY-DOAK 9 UNICOI COUNTY 0

AFTON — Chuckey-Doak ended the regular season with “Senior Knight” and 9-0 victory over the Unicoi County Lady Blue Devils.

It took only six minutes for the Lady Black Knights (12-1-2) to get on the scoreboard. Kylie Malone won the ball from a Lady Blue Devil goal kick and blasted it into the side netting.

Three minutes later, Bailea Gilland doubled the lead after winning a loose ball bouncing around inside the penalty box and finding the net.

In the 13th minute, Sarah Wright sent a square pass to Malone, who put the shot low and away for her second goal of the game and the 3-0 lead. In the 18th, C-D got its fourth goal, as Faith Rice sent a cross to the back post that Hailey Love poked into the net. Two minutes later, Addy Bradley volleyed a deflected shot into the goal.

Just before halftime, Cora Merrill knocked a rebounded shot in to set the halftime score at 6-0.

The Lady Black Knights scored again in the 59th. Layla Fox dribbled through a few Lady Blue Devils then threaded a pass to Emma Hoxie, who sent a shot into the goal. And in less than a minute, Chuckey-Doak was up 8-0, as Hailey Williamson carried the ball up the sideline and sent a hard shot into the net.

The game ended in the 68th. Liliana Jimenez found Hope Rice, who ended the game with a goal to apply the mercy rule.

The Lady Black Knights are off until Thursday’s District 1-A championship match at Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field. Chuckey-Doak will host the winner of Tuesday’s match between No. 2 seed University High and No. 3 West Greene.

JEFFERSON COUNTY 3 GREENEVILLE 1

DANDRIDGE — Greeneville closed the regular season with a loss at Jefferson County on Thursday night.

The Lady Devils enter the postseason with an 8-10 overall record. But that’ll surely change with the upcoming district and region tournaments, as Greeneville has won three consecutive region titles and reached the TSSAA state tournament every year since 2015. And the Lady Devils have won their district every year dating back to 2007.

Greeneville will enter the District 1-2A tournament as the No. 1 seed and will return to Fox Field on Tuesday for the semifinal round. With a win, Greeneville would also host Thursday’s district championship.

BOWLING DEVILS SWEEP

Greeneville defeated Chuckey-Doak 13-10 in boys and 19-4 in girls bowling on Thursday at Olympia Lanes.

In girls, the Lady Devils jumped to an 8-0 lead behind Ariana Powell’s 140 and Alexis Marante’s 137. Ava Pincombe rolled a 91 and Sadie Fortner a 90 for the Lady Knights. During the Baker games, Greeneville collected three victories to Chuckey-Doak’s two and come away with the 19-4 win.

The Lady Devils improve to 1-3, while the Lady Knights open the year 0-1.

In boys, it looked as if Greeneville was going to run away with it by collecting six points in the individuals to Chuckey-Doak’s two behind Jayden Key’s 211, Trey Gudger’s 188 and Grant Litchfield’s 170. Colton McGee (154) and Daniel Worley (143) were top scorers for Chuckey-Doak.

In the first Baker game, the Knights claimed a 170-146 win and cut the lead to 6-4. Greeneville bounced back in the second, winning 179-121 to extend the lead to 8-4.

The teams split the next two Baker games, Chuckey-Doak winning 177-117 and Greeneville winning 163-109 and leaving the score at 10-6 heading into the final match.

Chuckey-Doak shot 205 to Greeneville’s 121 to claim the win and collect the bonus points, tying the match 10-10.

The difference in the match came down to the last frame that was thrown by Gudger. Needing at least a mark and a good count, he converted a 10-pin spare and got a 9-count on the final roll to help claim the 13-10 win, by a single pin 1569-1568.

Greeneville improves to 1-3, while Chuckey-Doak opens 0-1.