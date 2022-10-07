ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

PREP ROUNDUP: Broyles Tied For 19th At State Golf Tourney

The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xl9sV_0iPlltDN00

SEVIERVILLE — Alex Broyles had a better back nine to begin his final TSSAA state tournament.

After one day, the Greeneville High School senior and Tennessee Tech commit is tied for 19th in the individual standings. He shot 4-over-par 76 Thursday at Sevierville Golf Club and sits nine strokes off the lead.

Having started on Hole 11 of the River Course, Broyles bogeyed two holes on his front nine but returned to even par with just three holes remaining. He made birdie on Holes 2 and 7 — a par-4 and par-5. Only a quadruple bogey on the par-3 ninth hole kept him from staying even.

Dickson County’s Jackson Herrington shot 5-under-par 67 and holds a one-stroke lead over Greenbrier’s Tyler Williamson. Page led the team standings by eight strokes after one day at 287.

Broyles was scheduled to tee off from the first hole at 9:39 a.m. Friday morning.

GIRLS SOCCER CHUCKEY-DOAK 9 UNICOI COUNTY 0

AFTON — Chuckey-Doak ended the regular season with “Senior Knight” and 9-0 victory over the Unicoi County Lady Blue Devils.

It took only six minutes for the Lady Black Knights (12-1-2) to get on the scoreboard. Kylie Malone won the ball from a Lady Blue Devil goal kick and blasted it into the side netting.

Three minutes later, Bailea Gilland doubled the lead after winning a loose ball bouncing around inside the penalty box and finding the net.

In the 13th minute, Sarah Wright sent a square pass to Malone, who put the shot low and away for her second goal of the game and the 3-0 lead. In the 18th, C-D got its fourth goal, as Faith Rice sent a cross to the back post that Hailey Love poked into the net. Two minutes later, Addy Bradley volleyed a deflected shot into the goal.

Just before halftime, Cora Merrill knocked a rebounded shot in to set the halftime score at 6-0.

The Lady Black Knights scored again in the 59th. Layla Fox dribbled through a few Lady Blue Devils then threaded a pass to Emma Hoxie, who sent a shot into the goal. And in less than a minute, Chuckey-Doak was up 8-0, as Hailey Williamson carried the ball up the sideline and sent a hard shot into the net.

The game ended in the 68th. Liliana Jimenez found Hope Rice, who ended the game with a goal to apply the mercy rule.

The Lady Black Knights are off until Thursday’s District 1-A championship match at Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field. Chuckey-Doak will host the winner of Tuesday’s match between No. 2 seed University High and No. 3 West Greene.

JEFFERSON COUNTY 3 GREENEVILLE 1

DANDRIDGE — Greeneville closed the regular season with a loss at Jefferson County on Thursday night.

The Lady Devils enter the postseason with an 8-10 overall record. But that’ll surely change with the upcoming district and region tournaments, as Greeneville has won three consecutive region titles and reached the TSSAA state tournament every year since 2015. And the Lady Devils have won their district every year dating back to 2007.

Greeneville will enter the District 1-2A tournament as the No. 1 seed and will return to Fox Field on Tuesday for the semifinal round. With a win, Greeneville would also host Thursday’s district championship.

BOWLING DEVILS SWEEP

Greeneville defeated Chuckey-Doak 13-10 in boys and 19-4 in girls bowling on Thursday at Olympia Lanes.

In girls, the Lady Devils jumped to an 8-0 lead behind Ariana Powell’s 140 and Alexis Marante’s 137. Ava Pincombe rolled a 91 and Sadie Fortner a 90 for the Lady Knights. During the Baker games, Greeneville collected three victories to Chuckey-Doak’s two and come away with the 19-4 win.

The Lady Devils improve to 1-3, while the Lady Knights open the year 0-1.

In boys, it looked as if Greeneville was going to run away with it by collecting six points in the individuals to Chuckey-Doak’s two behind Jayden Key’s 211, Trey Gudger’s 188 and Grant Litchfield’s 170. Colton McGee (154) and Daniel Worley (143) were top scorers for Chuckey-Doak.

In the first Baker game, the Knights claimed a 170-146 win and cut the lead to 6-4. Greeneville bounced back in the second, winning 179-121 to extend the lead to 8-4.

The teams split the next two Baker games, Chuckey-Doak winning 177-117 and Greeneville winning 163-109 and leaving the score at 10-6 heading into the final match.

Chuckey-Doak shot 205 to Greeneville’s 121 to claim the win and collect the bonus points, tying the match 10-10.

The difference in the match came down to the last frame that was thrown by Gudger. Needing at least a mark and a good count, he converted a 10-pin spare and got a 9-count on the final roll to help claim the 13-10 win, by a single pin 1569-1568.

Greeneville improves to 1-3, while Chuckey-Doak opens 0-1.

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Unaka's win over Claiborne creates some buzz

Friday’s win for Unaka may not have caught the attention of many football fans in Northeast Tennessee, but it was significant on two fronts. First, the Class 1A Rangers easily handled a Class 3A team that had been competitive this season. Second, Unaka kept in place its hope to post back-to-back winning seasons for only the fourth time in school history.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the wreck, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers stated. One transported to trauma center following Norris Freeway crash. Lifestar responded to the scene and transported the individual to the trauma center. ‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard. Updated: 20...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Greeneville, TN
City
Sevierville, TN
Sevierville, TN
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay reveals Week 7 on-site location

The College GameDay crew is heading back to a familiar location for the on-site show in Week 7. College GameDay is headed back to Rocky Top. Plenty of people on social media reacted negatively to the news, but it seems like the obvious choice here. The game could potentially be a top 5 matchup and Tennessee’s fanbase will be rocking heading into a chance for their best start since 1998.
ROCKY TOP, TN
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to LSU’s disastrous start against Tennessee

The LSU Tigers hosted the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday in a pivotal Top-25 matchup between the two SEC teams. Things, however, started about as bad as they could’ve for Brian Kelly’s Tiger team when they muffed the game’s opening kickoff and lost the fumble to the Vols:
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Here are some of the best fall hikes & views in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — It may be fair to say the Tri-Cities region has seen the last high of 80 degrees — at least until next year. With the temperatures dropping and leaves changing colors, outdoor enthusiasts, hikers, photographers and sightseers alike flock to natural attractions throughout the region to take in the vibrant scene and appreciate […]
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Golf Course#Girls Soccer#Bowling#Sports#Tssaa#Tennessee Tech#Sevierville Golf Club#Afton#Th
wvlt.tv

Residents alarmed after spotting coyotes in West Hills neighborhood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Residents in a West Knoxville neighborhood took to social media after spotting coyotes out in broad daylight. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, it isn’t as uncommon as one might think. Matt Cameron with TWRA said that coyotes tend to be in urban and suburban areas, so people shouldn’t be surprised if they come across one.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
WJHL

Who’s Building That: Johnson City new housing starts keep climbing

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll also get trend data and facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

One transported to trauma center following Norris Freeway crash

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the wreck, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers stated. ‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard. Vol fan Nick Barnes left multiple weldings and inscriptions around LSU’s stadium in 2014 when he helped install fixtures. ‘Go Vols’ welded into...
NORRIS, TN
WJHL

What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WATE

‘UT legend’ & Friends of Smokies President honored with Heroes of Southern Appalachia Award

NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Museum of Appalachia honored two men with the “Heroes of Southern Appalachia” award. Dr. Joseph E. Johnson and James M. Hart were celebrated during an October 1 event at the museum. Each Hero of Southern Appalachia award is given to a person of Southern Appalachian heritage, who embodies the spirit of the region with characteristics of perseverance, fortitude, self-reliance, and service. The museum looks for people whose accomplishments have brought greater awareness and understanding of Appalachian culture.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

RV catches on fire on I-640 West

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An RV caught fire on I-640 West right before the 75/275 Split on Sunday. Knoxville fire crews responded and doused the flame with one engine, according to Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. The camper’s brakes caught on fire and spread to the inside, Wilbanks said. No one...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

233
Followers
1K+
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy