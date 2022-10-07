Read full article on original website
Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!
Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
Marg Helgenberger Returns to the 'CSI' Series — Is the Actress Married?
The return of CSI: Vegas also marks the return of yet another cast member from the original series. In Season 1, CSI veterans William Petersen and Jorja Fox reprised their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, respectively. Though sadly, neither of them is returning for Season 2, another familiar face is back on the case to help take the sting out of their absence.
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
Keanu Reeves Exits ‘Devil in the White City’ Hulu Series for Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio
Updated, October 7: Keanu Reeves will not be leading the upcoming Hulu series “Devil in the White City.”. The “John Wick” actor was cast as Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair. The series was set to follow Burnham’s career parallel to Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious ‘Murder Castle’ built in the Fair’s shadow.
Christopher Meloni Carries Mariska Hargitay on His Back After the Emmys in Adorable Photo
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay reunited on Monday night at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!. After attending the award show together, the actor shared photos on his Twitter of the duo, giving fans a glimpse of how the night escalated. The first black-and-white photo captured Meloni and Hargitay at...
Netflix Reveals Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester and Christina Ricci in New 'Wednesday' Trailer
Netflix released the first trailer for Wednesday on Saturday during New York Comic-Con, finally revealing who is playing Uncle Fester in the newest live-action adaptation of The Addams Family. Saturday Night Live veteran Fred Armisen was completely transformed to star as the beloved character. Christina Ricci, who starred as Wednesday Addams in the early 1990s Addams Family movies, also makes an appearance as her new character.
'Law And Order' And Other Cop Network TV Shows Have Run Their Course
New shows like “The Rookie: Feds” have put racial inequities in policing more directly into the story. But they still fall short.
Classic TV in 1971: A Monumental World of Changes
The year 1971 presented a significant measure and mix of change and popular programming in American television. * Though The Doris Day Show would frequently change its format during its five-year run on CBS (from 1968 to 1974), in 1971, this popular sitcom dropped all of its previous season's players, including Rose Marie and McLean Stevenson (who would go on to star in M*A*S*H, which he subsequently would exit after only two years). In their place: John Dehner and Jackie Joseph.
‘Outer Range’ Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon Prime Video With Charles Murray to Join as Showrunner
Amazon Prime Video has renewed “Outer Range” for a second season. Charles Murray, who is under an overall deal at Amazon Studios, is joining the series as showrunner after Season 1 was showrun by creator Brian Watkins. Watkins will continue executive producing. The Western sci-fi drama stars Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott, a rancher who is fighting to protect his family and discovers a mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. The Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca (Kristen Connolly) and are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons, the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven...
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
‘Alaska Daily’ Review: Hilary Swank Series Is Yesterday’s News
ABC’s new drama Alaska Daily is basically three different shows lurking under the same title. One is good, one is fine, and one is terrible. Guess which one Alaska Daily spends the least amount of time on? Created by Spotlight director Tom McCarthy, the show begins with Eileen Fitzgerald, a celebrated reporter played by two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank. A big scoop, about the country’s proposed new secretary of defense, blows up in her face when her sourcing is challenged, and soon her only employment option is to move to Anchorage to work for her former boss Stanley Cornik (Scandal alum...
Is 'Alaska Daily' Based on a True Story? Here's What We Know About the New ABC Series
A journalist with a tarnished career tries to salvage her reputation after the sole source on her groundbreaking feature piece turns out to be a fraud? We need the scoop on this new television show!. That's the premise of the newest ABC drama series Alaska Daily, starring Hilary Swank as...
Everything Coming to HBO Max in October 2022
HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to stay inside and binge. As the streamer caps off its list of September 2022 titles, which has seen everything from a new season of Los Espookys to Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic being stocked, a fresh wave of content is headed to the streaming library in October 2022.
The Walking Dead: Dead City Releases Premiere Date and First Look
AMC Networks has released the official first look at the Maggie and Negan Walking Dead spinoff starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, titled The Walking Dead: Dead City. Announced as Isle of the Dead in March, the new series premiering in 2023 on AMC sees Cohan and Morgan's enemies-turned-allies "traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror." As the adage goes: Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.
'Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special' Coming to HBO Max
Bust out the champagne and lobster, HBO Max has announced that Harley Quinn will be receiving a very sweet and romantic Valentine’s Day special. Hitting the platform on a yet-to-be-revealed date in February 2023 (although we think it’s safe to say it’ll fall somewhere around the middle of the month), the event will be titled, Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special.
Let The Right One In Cast: Where You've Seen The Showtime Series Actors Before
See how the Let the Right One In cast are taking a bite out of the classic vampire story in the new Showtime series.
Chris Messina Joins Kaley Cuoco in Comedy Thriller Series 'Based on a True Story'
Chris Messina is set to star in Peacock's Based on a True Story. He joins Kaley Cuoco on the dark comedy thriller series, which was given a straight-to-series order in April. Variety reports that Messina has joined the streaming series, which is about "a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat". Cuoco will play Ava Bartlett, a married woman, while Messina will play Nathan; at the moment, further character details are being kept under wraps.
Let in Showtime’s Teenage Vampire, Stanley Tucci Back in Italy, ‘NCIS: LA’ Returns, New Rookie on ‘Rookie’
Showtime adds to the ranks of TV vampires with a new adaptation of Let the Right One In. CNN’s Emmy-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy returns with new episodes, starting in Calabria. Also back, for a 14th season: NCIS: LA, with alarming news from Syria. ABC’s The Rookie brings on a new rookie for Nathan Fillion’s former rookie to train.
