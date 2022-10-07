Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Sheriff: 55-year-old charged with keeping a secret lab after drug bust at his home
ST. HELENA PARISH - A 55-year-old man was arrested after a drug bust at his home led law enforcement to discover his secret lab, among other things. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, along with State Police and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested 55-year-old Ivy Lee Watson on several drug-related charges after law enforcement conducted a search at his home.
L'Observateur
TPSO: Juvenile killed in overnight shooting
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating an overnight shooting which left one juvenile dead in Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before midnight last night, a 911 call of a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond was received through 911, indicating someone had been shot. As deputies arrived on scene it was discovered the victim was a 16 year old male who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gonzales man found guilty of third-degree rape
An Ascension Parish jury found a Gonzales man guilty of third-degree rape. According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Eric Harris was found guilty. A woman went to the Gonzales Police Department on Sept. 12, 2015, and advised that she had been raped, according...
wbrz.com
Deputies seeking 17-year-old suspect in deadly overnight shootout at high school house party
HAMMOND - Deputies are seeking a 17-year-old suspect they believe was involved in the killing of a 16-year-old at a high school house party in Tangipahoa Parish overnight. Sunday morning, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they are searching for 17-year-old Bradney McGary of Hammond, who they believe played a role in the shootout.
theadvocate.com
2 BRPD officers on leave after wounding man who pulled gun on them, agency says
After an armed 25-year-old man ignored their verbal commands and pointed a gun at them Saturday night, Baton Rouge police officers shot him, sending him to the hospital where he's expected to survive injuries to the upper part of his body, the police department said in a statement Sunday. Two...
brproud.com
Arrest: During traffic stop, Louisiana deputies discover fugitive from Mississippi, illegal drugs
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (October 8) night traffic stop in Zachary led to a violent encounter and three arrests, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). An official arrest report related to the incident says it was shortly before midnight when deputies were patrolling...
BRPD investigating deadly overnight hit-and-run crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash. The accident happened in the 500 block of Ben Hur Road, around midnight Sunday, October 9. Police identified the victim as Jude Jarreau, 44, who died at the scene. Reports show a black Range...
wbrz.com
At prosecutors' request, judge pulls bond for accused drug dealer implicated in overdose death
BATON ROUGE - A judge has ordered that a suspected drug dealer stay jailed without bond after the East Baton Rouge district attorney raised concerns about the man's alleged drug operation that was largely run out of a small Baton Rouge church. On Thursday, Judge Tarvald Smith agreed to revoke...
theadvocate.com
Man killed, 1 other injured in drive-by shooting; suspect drove ATV, Baton Rouge police say
A man was killed and another person was injured after they were shot while sitting in a car by an unknown suspect driving an ATV, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said police were called to the scene in the 3100 block of Elm Drive shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday.
brproud.com
Alleged drug dealer from Louisiana arrested after discovery of meth
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Lance David Metrejean, 45, of Pierre Part, was recently arrested as part of an investigation into narcotics distribution. As the investigation unfolded, detectives gathered information which led them to believe that Metrejean might be involved in drug trafficking. Metrejean was questioned during the investigation...
wbrz.com
Mother of slain toddler sues property owner, claims safety concerns at her rental home went ignored
BATON ROUGE - Months after a 3-year-old boy was killed by a stray bullet while lying in his bed, his mother is now suing the company responsible for overseeing the rental property where her toddler died. Tye Toliver filed the wrongful death lawsuit late last month on behalf of her...
wbrz.com
Detectives asking for help with unsolved Zachary killing
ZACHARY - Detectives and police are reaching out for the public's help in solving a homicide investigation that has been ongoing for almost two years. Investigators found Jacob Nations dead at 4980 Lower Zachary Road on Jan. 11, 2021. The East Baton Rouge Coroner ruled Nations' death a homicide, but a suspect was never found.
wbrz.com
Person killed by unidentified gunman riding ATV through Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A person was killed after an unidentified attacker on a four-wheeler fired shots into a car in a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening. Two victims were shot around 6:30 p.m. Friday while sitting in a car on Elm Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The shooter drove off before police arrived.
L'Observateur
Lutcher Man Sentenced to 15 Years Following Manslaughter Plea
On May 10, 2022, Darnell Robertson of 2389 Cypress St. Lutcher, LA., age 56, pled guilty to Manslaughter in connection with the 2014 shooting death of Mickquell Duhone also of Lutcher. Robertson was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.
wbrz.com
BRPD officer accused of groping woman during traffic stop pleads not guilty
BATON ROUGE - A police officer facing several charges, including kidnapping and misdemeanor sexual battery, pleaded not guilty. The WBRZ Investigative Unit was the first to report on the allegations against Donald Steele, a former officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department accused of kidnapping and threatening a college student with arrest if she did not comply with his sexual advances.
theadvocate.com
BRPD searching for driver who struck pedestrian in fatal hit-and-run crash
Baton Rouge police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian on Ben Hur Road late Saturday. The crash happened close to midnight Saturday in the 500 block of Ben Hur Road, when the driver of a black Range Rover SUV struck Jude Jarreau, 44, who was crossing the road, BRPD said in a statement Sunday.
Photos show guns, stacks of cash, drugs seized in BR drug arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In court documents filed Thursday, prosecutors included photographs of the vast amount of weapons, cash and drug paraphernalia they say deputies seized from a Baton Rouge church and two other locations as part of multi-week drug investigation. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office undercover...
brproud.com
Authorities searching for suspects accused of vehicle burglaries in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help. Detectives are looking into several vehicle burglaries that took place around the 31000 block of Dunn Rd. LPSO is providing a video and pictures to help with the search for several suspects. LPSO believes that...
wbrz.com
Police: Man killed in hit-and-run crash while crossing Ben Hur Road overnight
BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking across Ben Hur Road overnight. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened on Ben Hur Road off Burbank Drive, near several off-campus LSU student housing complexes, around midnight Sunday. It claimed the life of 44-year-old Jude Jarreau.
theadvocate.com
Man arrested for beating twin brother to death at their home, Baton Rouge police say
A Baton Rouge man faces a second degree murder charge for beating his twin brother so severely at their Wallis Street home that he died after a days-long hospital stay, police said. Timothy Paul Pitts, 56, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Tuesday after his twin, Daniel Pitts,...
