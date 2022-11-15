ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

How to watch World Cup 2022 in the United States

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCN2D_0iPlRkRO00

For the first time in competition history, the 2022 Fifa World Cup will be held in November and December, with Qatar hosting.

The United States return after missing out on qualification for the 2018 edition in Russia.

It was the first tournament that the United States men’s national team had missed since 1986, but Gregg Berhalter has guided his side back to the World Cup.

The USA are in Group B alongside Iran, England and Wales, with every match from the tournament shown live in the United States.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the 2022 Fifa World Cup?

The 2022 Fifa World Cup will be held in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December.

How can I watch the tournament in the United States?

Viewers in the USA will be able to watch the World Cup live across the Fox Sports network (FOX and FS1), while games can also be watched in Spanish in Telemundo. Action from the tournament can be streamed via the Fox Sports app, with every game from the tournament available in 4K ultra high definition.

The opening game of the tournament between Qatar and Ecuador on Sunday 20 November and the USA’s Group B opener against Wales will both be shown live on FOX.

England against Iran, the other Group B opening round fixture, will be live on FS1.

What is the time difference between Qatar and the United States?

Qatar operates on Arabian Standard Time (AST, UTC+03:00).

In the United States, the time difference is eight hours to those in the Eastern Standard Time (EST, UTC -05:00), nine hours to Central Standard Time (CST, UTC -06:00), ten hours to Mountain Standard Time (MST, UTC -07:00) and eleven hours to Pacific Standard Time (PST, UTC -08:00).

What time will matches kick-off

For the first two rounds of the group stages, the kick-off times will be 13:00, 16:00, 19:00, and 22:00 AST (5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm EST).

The final round of fixtures in each group will start simultaneously - these begin at 18:00 AST (10am EST) and 22:00 AST (2pm EST). The knockout rounds also follow these timings.

When do the USA play at Qatar 2022?

The USA have three group fixtures in Qatar:

  • Monday, Nov. 21 — USA vs. Wales, 2 p.m. ET on FOX
  • Friday, Nov. 25 – USA vs. England, 2 p.m. ET on FOX
  • Tuesday, Nov. 29 – USA vs. Iran, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

If they advance to the Round of 16, the USA will play their first knockout fixture on either 3 December (as runners-up in Group B) or 4 December (if group winners).

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
NBC Sports

15 Richest Players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The countdown to the 2022 FIFA World Cup has begun. The best soccer talent from around the world is getting ready to square off and represent their respective home countries, giving the competition even more meaning. With all the hard work players put into perfecting their craft comes a paycheck...
The Independent

What time are World Cup matches in the UK, US and Qatar and what is the time difference?

The 22nd edition of the men’s Fifa World Cup will be held in Qatar in November and December.The tournament was shifted to the Northern Hemisphere winter from a traditional place in the early summer calendar due to the intense summer heat in the Arab nation.It will be the first men’s World Cup held outside of May, June or July, and the second to be hosted entirely in Asia after the 2002 competition in Japan and South Korea.Matches in Qatar will be held over a condensed period of just short of a month, with the hosts opening the tournament on 20...
People

American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'

Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7.  Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
FRESNO, CA
CBS News

As Iran's clerics face a "turban tossing" trend, army warns it's ready to quash protests

As Iran's military warns it is prepared to step in and quash a wave of anti-government protests, a new trend has emerged in Iran aimed squarely at embarrassing and belittling the Islamic republic's ruling elite. Videos showing young protesters running past and knocking the turbans off the heads of unsuspecting Islamic clerics in public have swept across the internet in recent weeks.
Phys.org

In China, a debate over sanitary pads on trains reflects long-held beliefs about women and menstruation

Discrimination against and repression of women is a global problem. In authoritarian states, it is also intertwined with regime survival. Take recent events in Iran, where women-led protests against strict hijab laws are challenging the country's ruling powers. Nearly 3,000 miles away in China, a different feminist debate is taking hold, over whether sanitary pads should be sold on high-speed trains.
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
The Independent

Inside the £220-a-day containers fans will stay in at World Cup in Qatar

Qatar has created a “football fan village” using Chinese-made container houses to provide mass accommodation for the World Cup.The 6,000 containers - each costing over £220-a-night - can accommodate up to 12,000 football fans during the event, with a number of communal areas.Footage shows each 16-square-meter room is equipped with a number of appliances, including two single beds, a wardrobe, a pantry, a toilet, an electric fan and an air conditioner.This fan village is located near the city’s Hamad international airport, and is about a 20-minute drive from the nearest stadium.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Football fans cheer on England as team arrives in QatarJames Maddison reveals his father cried over England World Cup call-upSteven Gerrard backs England to win World Cup: ‘We can go all the way’
Washington Examiner

Iranian assassination plots are escalating. The West must respond

The United States and its European allies (but the U.S. alone, if necessary) should warn that any successful Iranian assassination plot on their soil will result in military retaliation. Such strengthened deterrence is necessary in response to Iran's escalating assassination threats. The latest incident disclosed on Monday involves independent Iranian...
The Independent

The Independent

925K+
Followers
303K+
Post
470M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy