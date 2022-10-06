Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
Is Halo switching to Unreal Engine? Here's what we know.
Microsoft may be looking to sideline its internal tools for Halo, according to new reports.
The Hitman Developer Has Assured Stadia Users That It Is Working On A Method To Upload Game Saves
After the announcement that Google will be closing down its cloud gaming service Stadia, several developers, such as IO Interactive, Ubisoft, and Bungie, have stated that they are already looking into how to enable players to move their progress from the cloud gaming service onto other stations. IO Interactive was...
Halo Infinite According To Reports, 343 Industries Has Decided To Stop Using Its Creative Engine And Instead Use Unreal Engine Going Forward
It has been rumored that Halo Infinite, Halo 5: Guardians and Halo 4 developer 343 Industries would switch to using Unreal Engine instead of its proprietary game engine. All 343’s most recent titles, including Halo Infinite, were developed on the Slipspace engine. Despite this, it appears like 343 Industries...
IN THIS ARTICLE
30 Best PS4 games to play right now
The best PS4 games you can play, from God of War to Spider-Man and everything in between
A Ubisoft title just took Guinness World Record for most-delayed game
If you’re a fan of video games, you’re certainly no stranger to a delay and the past couple of months have been full of them. Analysts are claiming that the upcoming release of God of War Ragnarök has other games running for the hills. Whether this is...
Cyberpunk 2077 developer explains why one expansion is all we're getting
CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Phantom Liberty, the upcoming DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, will be the game's one and only expansion as the team turns their focus to the sequel. As a "spy-thriller" story, V and Johnny Silverhand will become embroiled in the conflicts in the Pacifica Combat Zone, causing the two to pledge their allegiance to the New United States of America. Details are, appreciably, under wraps for the time being but we know that it will come to PC and consoles in 2023.
ComicBook
PlayStation Exclusives May Continue to Release on PS4
PlayStation may continue to release new games on PS4 as opposed to making them exclusive to PS5. This console generation has been a little strange compared to other ones. Unlike the PS3 to PS4 jump, there are very few games that are outright exclusive to PS5. There are a few such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, but generally, you can get the biggest games on both generations of consoles. It's likely this wasn't really intended when Sony started developing these games and crafting the PS5, but due to the shortage on consoles and other factors, it has made it difficult for Sony to get a lot of PlayStation 5 units out to players. As it stands, God of War Ragnarok is the only upcoming AAA PlayStation exclusive confirmed to release on PS4, but it may not be the last.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scrapped Black sequel plans confirmed by developer
Few remember BLACK, but those who do will tell you it was easily one of the most underrated first-person shooters of all time. Despite offering an experience that genuinely felt years ahead of its time, EA and Criterion's 2006 FPS ultimately drifted into obscurity thanks franchises like Call Of Duty and Battlefield.
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5 Is Jailbroken 2 Years After the Launch; Playstation Stars Rumoured to Have a Hidden Diamond-Tier
After two whole years of the PlayStation 5 being released, it seems that the next generation console has finally been jailbroken. Essentially players will be able to hack the system and assume complete access over the console. The PS5 IPV6 Kernel exploit has been been released and played on version 4.03 can jailbreak their PlayStation 5. At the moment it isn't completely stable and works around 30% of the time, but the stability will increase over time. Players might take few tries before they can get through, check out how to jailbreak your PlayStation 5 here.
dotesports.com
Emongg has one big criticism of Overwatch 2’s competitive mode
Overwatch 2 has only been out for a couple of days, but that’s enough time for some of its top gamers to find little changes that might enhance the experience for players. Whil talking to his viewers on Twitch this morning, San Francisco Shock content creator Emongg mentioned that there’s one thing that the OW2 competitive mode is lacking.
The best Xbox One games of all time
Make sure to tick all of these best Xbox One games off your list
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Include Controversial Overwatch 2 Feature
Activision Blizzard's release of Overwatch 2 has been hampered by a handful of issues, including a controversial requirement that forces players to register a phone number. The requirement has frustrated some players, as pre-paid phones are not eligible. Following pushback, Activision has offered leniency for existing players, but it seems that this model will be the norm for the company's other games, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. As PC Gamer first noticed, the Battle.net page for Phone Notifications lists Modern Warfare 2 as a game that requires a phone number to gain access.
wealthinsidermag.com
Meta’s Horizon Worlds Metaverse App Still Too Buggy to Be Used According to Company Executives
Meta’s VP of Metaverse, Vishal Shah, acknowledged that Horizon Worlds, the flagship app that Meta uses to show the potential of its metaverse, still has many problems affecting its usability. In a recent memo, Shah explains that even Meta’s employees are not using the app so much, and hints at the establishment of time quotas for the presence of employees on the platform.
Polygon
Need for Speed Unbound leaves last-gen consoles behind, emphasizes style and speed
Electronic Arts’ next Need for Speed game, Need for Speed Unbound, takes street racing fans to a new open-world city called Lakeshore and features a heavily stylized look. Need for Speed Unbound will be available for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X, when it launches Dec. 2, the publisher announced Thursday.
Xbox Chaturdays 81: New acquisition approvals and Overwatch 2 controversies with Rand al Thor 19
Episode 81 of Xbox Chaturdays goes live Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. Come join the conversation live!
Arkane Studios' Dishonored celebrates 10-year anniversary
Arkane Studios' debut game under Bethesda Softworks is now 10 years old, and it's still a highlight of the last decade.
Here's Why The Sega Dreamcast Flopped
Although the Sega Dreamcast is regarded by many today as a great console, its initial disappointing release led Sega to pull out of the video game console market entirely. Despite the console's strengths and wide variety of unique and exciting games, it failed to become financially successful in its time for a multitude of reasons. Previous to the Dreamcast, Sega was already on thin ice after its disastrous release of the Sega Saturn. The company wanted to jump the gun on the Saturn's U.S. release date in order to get ahead of Sony's PlayStation release, but that decision heavily backfired, as The Guardian explains. After this momentous mistake, Sega had to come up with something to get back on its feet — and fast. The Dreamcast was released in 1998 in Japan and 1999 in North America (via IGN), competing against Sony's PlayStation 2, with Nintendo's GameCube, as well as Microsoft's Xbox looming on the horizon.
techunwrapped.com
The EU analyzes the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft
We were still running out of stock of nougat and shortbread from last Christmas, when Microsoft left us speechless by announcing its intentions to acquire Activision Blizzard and King, an operation valued at almost 70,000 million dollars Of course, from the first moment we were very clear that it would have to go through a particularly large round of microscopes, both by the industry itself and by the regulators. A lot of red traffic lights, some of which have already changed color, as is the case with the current shareholders, but others still do not allow passage.
Comments / 0