Mackay, ID

viatravelers.com

19 Best Places to Visit in Idaho & Things to Do

A blend of rich heritage, scenic sites, friendly communities, lush green forests, and a taste of the American West, Idaho is one of the most-visited states in the United States. Also called the Gem State, it is truly a gem among all US states. The natural beauty of Idaho is...
IDAHO STATE
Local
Idaho Entertainment
City
Sun Valley, ID
City
Ketchum, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Mackay, ID
OutThere Colorado

Hunter impaled by arrow while traveling off-trail in Colorado

A hunter was impaled by a lost arrow last week while traveling off-trail in Routt County, according to officials from Route County Search and Rescue (RCSAR). The incident occurred in the South Fork of Mad Creek, about 8 miles north of Steamboat Springs. The hunter reportedly walked into an arrow that officials believe was released earlier in the archery hunting season.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
MIX 106

Idaho’s 2021 Halloween Incident is a Sharp Reminder to Check Your Kids’ Candy

Last year's incident in Post Falls, Idaho is a sharp reminder to check your children's candy before they eat it. It was Halloween night when the Post Falls Police Department received a frantic phone call from a mother. The two had a night of spirited trick or treating in the Post Falls area and across the state boarder into Washington. As the candy reconnaissance mission came to a close, the little Idahoan was eager to chow down. But what happened next was anything but sweet.
POST FALLS, ID
KREM2

North Idaho resident working on a second chance at life

HAYDEN, Idaho — A second chance at life?. Robin Bates is working on it. "You never really know what you're in for when you start out on these journeys," Bates said Friday, seated in his motorized wheelchair in his living room. "I'm a really private person, and I've had to be completely transparent and talk to people about things I'd never talk about. It's like creating a whole new you."
HAYDEN, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a steak in the comfort of your own food and enjoy it with your friends and family, it's also true that all of us love to go out from time to time. If you too enjoy exploring new restaurants and you also happen to live in Utah or plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
UTAH STATE
Person
Will Ferrell
montanarightnow.com

Snow touches down in central Montana

MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
MONTANA STATE
KOOL 96.5

One Major Problem in the Magic Valley that Could Lead to Death

Driving through the Magic Valley, a few things can frustrate people and make it slightly dangerous. Having a speed limit of 80 miles per hour can lead to dangerous crashes if something goes wrong. With many two-lane roads, people get impatient and speed around slow trucks or tractors, which can lead to dangerous results. These are just some of the dangerous activities on the road, without the typical ones that take place in town. Driving anywhere can be dangerous, but there is a specific thing that nobody seems to mention that is dangerous in the area and needs to be addressed. If drivers aren't paying attention, they could find themselves blindsided in the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

This Huge $4.25 Million Idaho Home Has a Spectacular Indoor Basketball Court

If you’re raising a family of aspiring athletes, your dream home may be waiting for you in Eagle!. Search through Zillow long enough and you’re bound to stumble across some quirky real estate in the Treasure Valley. Like a Boise home with a full-blown speakeasy in the basement. Or a sprawling Caldwell mansion with its own 50s-style diner. There are even a few homes with indoor pools scattered around the area!
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Tom Milner loaded a car of potatoes the afternoon of Oct. 5, 1922, for which he paid the grower, William Klemmer the rate of 90 cents per hundred bulk at the car. The spuds, bound for California, were the first carload of unpacked or bulk potatoes sent out that season, according a wire report. “The potatoes are all of a special size, long, and none of them are under 12 ounces in weight, though many of them went 16 and 20 ounces,” the report said. “The potatoes are to be used for making ‘shoestrings’ and French fries.” In other, unrelated agricultural news, farmer J.K. Ando found himself in a pickle with 50 tons of cabbage and no buyers. The heads averaged 15 pounds each, making them too large and too costly for the average consumer. “Local commission men refuse Ando’s cabbages on the grounds that when they reach market they would have to sell for around 75 cents each, which they declare is more money than the average housewife will spend for one cabbage.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
eastidahonews.com

Trespassing call leads to more than 50 wildlife charges against 5 Idaho men

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game. What started as a simple phone call to Idaho Fish and Game about trespassing in the Pahsimeroi Valley during the 2021 pronghorn archery season, led to an extensive investigation with over 50 wildlife charges filed against five southwest Idaho men.
IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new restaurants to try then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you have the chance.
MONTANA STATE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Idaho State Journal

Two vandalism attacks on LGBTQ community in Idaho spark support

BOISE — On Oct. 4, two separate incidents of vandalism were reported to the Boise Police Department. BPD said there’s no information the two are related; however, both incidents targeted members of the LGBTQ community. The first involved a home located in the North End neighborhood of Boise and is thought to have happened around 8 p.m. A Progress Pride flag was burned, and the security camera at the home was covered prior to it happening. The flag represents diversity and inclusion and recognizes marginalized...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

No evidence to suggest drug dealers using 'rainbow' fentanyl to target Idaho kids

BOISE, Idaho — There have been no reports of drug dealers specifically targeting children with 'rainbow' fentanyl pills in Idaho, according to the Idaho State Police. ISP found rainbow fentanyl in north Idaho in early August. Before then, it was normal for fentanyl pills to come in blue pill or tablet form, often mimicking the look of a 30-milligram oxycodone pill with the same branded imprints.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

The benefits of wind power are clear in Wyoming. A similar Idaho project deserves a fair shake.

As a rancher with cattle on private and public lands in southeast Wyoming, I’d like to caution those in the Magic Valley who may be listening to the loudest and often misinformed voices who are opposed to the Lava Ridge wind project. Energy options, including wind, have greatly benefited where I live and work, in […] The post The benefits of wind power are clear in Wyoming. A similar Idaho project deserves a fair shake. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE

