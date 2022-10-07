ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UTSA

UTSA earns C-USA point in draw with UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The UTSA soccer team concluded their final out-of-state road trip as the Roadrunners battled to a 1-1 draw with UAB for a C-USA point on Sunday at PNC Field. "Huge display of commitment today from our whole team," head coach Derek Pittman said. "We challenged them...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UTSA

UTSA splits weekend road trip; falls to No. 25 WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Amanda Ifeanyi had her second straight match hitting over .400 with at least nine kills but it wasn't enough as No. 25 Western Kentucky downed UTSA in three straight sets Sunday afternoon at Diddle Arena. UTSA (7-10, 2-3) dropped its third Conference USA match of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UTSA

UTSA holds off Western Kentucky on Saturday night

SAN ANTONIO — UTSA piled up 486 yards of offense, including a season-high 213 on the ground, and held Western Kentucky to 15 points below their scoring average in a 31-28 victory in Conference USA action on Saturday evening at the Alamodome. The Roadrunners ran their record to 4-2...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
College Sports
City
Ruston, LA
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
Ruston, LA
College Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Ruston, LA
Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
UTSA

UTSA to wrap up road trip with test at No. 25 WKU

SAN ANTONIO – Coach Carol Price-Torok and the UTSA volleyball team will wrap up their two-game road trip Sunday, Oct. 9, as the Roadrunners take on the 25th-ranked Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Diddle Arena. First serve is set for noon CT and the match will be streamed for free on Facebook Live via the Hilltopper Sports Satellite Network (HSSN) Facebook page.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy