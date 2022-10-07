Read full article on original website
UTSA
UTSA earns C-USA point in draw with UAB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The UTSA soccer team concluded their final out-of-state road trip as the Roadrunners battled to a 1-1 draw with UAB for a C-USA point on Sunday at PNC Field. "Huge display of commitment today from our whole team," head coach Derek Pittman said. "We challenged them...
UTSA
UTSA splits weekend road trip; falls to No. 25 WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Amanda Ifeanyi had her second straight match hitting over .400 with at least nine kills but it wasn't enough as No. 25 Western Kentucky downed UTSA in three straight sets Sunday afternoon at Diddle Arena. UTSA (7-10, 2-3) dropped its third Conference USA match of...
UTSA
UTSA holds off Western Kentucky on Saturday night
SAN ANTONIO — UTSA piled up 486 yards of offense, including a season-high 213 on the ground, and held Western Kentucky to 15 points below their scoring average in a 31-28 victory in Conference USA action on Saturday evening at the Alamodome. The Roadrunners ran their record to 4-2...
UTSA
Roadrunners to return to Sooner State for Dale McNamara Invitational
SAN ANTONIO — The UTSA women's golf team will make its second trip to the state of Oklahoma to compete in the Dale McNamara Invitational, which will be held on Monday-Tuesday, Oct. 10-11, at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow. The Roadrunners will line up against Boise State,...
UTSA
UTSA to wrap up road trip with test at No. 25 WKU
SAN ANTONIO – Coach Carol Price-Torok and the UTSA volleyball team will wrap up their two-game road trip Sunday, Oct. 9, as the Roadrunners take on the 25th-ranked Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Diddle Arena. First serve is set for noon CT and the match will be streamed for free on Facebook Live via the Hilltopper Sports Satellite Network (HSSN) Facebook page.
