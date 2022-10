STONY BROOK, N.Y. - The Stony Brook men's soccer team came out on top on Saturday with a 2-0 victory at home over CAA opponent College of Charleston. The Seawolves first scoring opportunity came in the 30th minute when freshman defender Jon Jelercic blasted a shot into the top left corner of the net. This was the first career goal for the freshman.

