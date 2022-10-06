Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
Ohio couple opens Florida home to Ohio linemen helping with hurricane damage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A post on Facebook sparked a coincidental connection between people from central Ohio. "I think it’s kind of like a God thing," said Cathy Morgan, who lives in Hebron, Ohio, and owns a home near Fort Myers Beach, Florida. "We are so thrilled to be able to help out."
Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds
The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
Ohio EPA investigating environmental impacts of West Carrollton scrapyard fire
WEST CARROLLTON — A fire at a scrap yard that started in West Carrollton Sunday afternoon is continuing to be monitored Monday. Firefighters from several departments remain on scene Monday trying to put out the fire at the Cohen Recycling Center on Farmersville-West Carrollton Road. They are also warning people to be cautious about the smoke coming from the scene.
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
There is no doubt that Ohio is a wonderful state and that it has a lot to offer. Besides charming cities and lots of outdoor activities to choose from, there are also a lot of amazing restaurants to choose from. If you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four fantastic seafood places in Ohio that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
Homecoming Elegy: What the People in J.D. Vance's Hometown of Middletown, Ohio Really Think of Him
We went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously Abandoned
Ohio is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
8 Fun Things to do in Mount Vernon, Ohio
Mount Vernon, Ohio is just around 1 hour from Columbus has a super cute downtown, a really unique park and the coolest Dog Fountain around!. If you’re looking for a super fun day trip from Columbus, Ohio, look no further than Mt. Vernon, Ohio! The downtown area is so cute and easy to walk around! There lots of things to do in downtown Mount Vernon that will appeal to families with kids of all different ages!
Mount Vernon photographer from South Africa captures Ohio beauty in new book
Local photographer Lani Edwards decided to publish a book of photographs illustrating the natural beauty of Ohio. The title is “Intimate Ohio.”. The goal was to capture the beauty while it still resonated. "If you live anywhere for any extended amount of time, you tend to become mute to...
As Ohio Republicans loosen state’s gun laws, poll finds voters overwhelmingly favor several new gun restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio – While Ohio Republicans have been rolling back the state’s gun-control laws, a majority of Ohioans across the political spectrum favor increased gun regulations in the state, a new poll has found. However, a majority of Ohio voters also support arming teachers in schools – something...
Cost to clean up salt pile spikes
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s going to cost another $2.97 million to clean up the infamous “salt fill site” that contaminated Mentor Marsh decades ago and created a major environmental disaster that is still being dealt with today. The additional funds will increase the amount allocated for...
Mount Vernon appeals Ohio EPA's lime sludge removal order
MOUNT VERNON – An appeal has been filed by the city of Mount Vernon to overturn the Ohio EPA director’s order to remove lime sludge from property adjacent to the water treatment plant, which could cost the city up to $3 million. The appeal to the Environmental Review...
Why are flags flying at half-staff Sunday in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across Ohio will be flying at half-staff in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. President Joe Biden has issued an order observing the day, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to […]
Residents in these two Ohio cities spend the least on household bills, report finds
Though the mobile phone bills are the most common for U.S. households (94%), mortgage payments were the most expensive at an average $1,368.
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
The Spectrum: Ohio’s Senate, governor races; history made at US Supreme Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: With one day left until they face off on the debate stage, JD Vance and Tim Ryan lay out the reason why Ohioans should send them to Washington. “I want the Republican party to be a party that puts our citizens first,” Vance said. “I’ll even […]
Demonstrators march in Dayton 1 day after Ohio judge blocks state’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban
DAYTON — Just 24 hours after a Hamilton County judge decided to block Ohio’s new, “heartbeat” abortion law, the Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance held an event Saturday at Riverscape Metropark in Dayton. >>Ohio judge approves permanent block on state’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban.
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, and more?. If so, then you should visit these bakeries in Ohio. Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co. If you're looking for high-quality loaves of bread, you should check out this bakery in the western part of Ohio. Their bread is hand-shaped and made with all-natural ingredients. Customers love their baguettes, sourdough, and challah. Bakehouse also offers excellent cookies and muffins. Their raspberry and white chocolate muffin is a customer favorite, and they have delicious chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, peanut butter & white chocolate, ginger molasses, and oatmeal raisin cookies.
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 10, 2022
Sunny, dry and warm weather remains with us for the next 2 days, allowing for good harvest progress to continue. We should see high evaporation rates and low humidity levels today and tomorrow. Clouds increase late tomorrow afternoon and evening, with a few showers pushing into west central OH and...
