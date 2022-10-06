ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds

The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Salem, OH
State
Wisconsin State
City
Oregon, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
City
North Lewisburg, OH
Salem, OH
Government
Salem, OH
Business
State
Oregon State
Local
Ohio Industry
City
Plymouth, OH
WHIO Dayton

Ohio EPA investigating environmental impacts of West Carrollton scrapyard fire

WEST CARROLLTON — A fire at a scrap yard that started in West Carrollton Sunday afternoon is continuing to be monitored Monday. Firefighters from several departments remain on scene Monday trying to put out the fire at the Cohen Recycling Center on Farmersville-West Carrollton Road. They are also warning people to be cautious about the smoke coming from the scene.
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio is a wonderful state and that it has a lot to offer. Besides charming cities and lots of outdoor activities to choose from, there are also a lot of amazing restaurants to choose from. If you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four fantastic seafood places in Ohio that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Ohioans#The Lillian Keith King#Reserve Junior Champion#Athena#Ella Adam#The Parade Of Champions
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

8 Fun Things to do in Mount Vernon, Ohio

Mount Vernon, Ohio is just around 1 hour from Columbus has a super cute downtown, a really unique park and the coolest Dog Fountain around!. If you’re looking for a super fun day trip from Columbus, Ohio, look no further than Mt. Vernon, Ohio! The downtown area is so cute and easy to walk around! There lots of things to do in downtown Mount Vernon that will appeal to families with kids of all different ages!
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Lima News

Cost to clean up salt pile spikes

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s going to cost another $2.97 million to clean up the infamous “salt fill site” that contaminated Mentor Marsh decades ago and created a major environmental disaster that is still being dealt with today. The additional funds will increase the amount allocated for...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Mount Vernon News

Mount Vernon appeals Ohio EPA's lime sludge removal order

MOUNT VERNON – An appeal has been filed by the city of Mount Vernon to overturn the Ohio EPA director’s order to remove lime sludge from property adjacent to the water treatment plant, which could cost the city up to $3 million. The appeal to the Environmental Review...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Why are flags flying at half-staff Sunday in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across Ohio will be flying at half-staff in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. President Joe Biden has issued an order observing the day, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
DAYTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, and more?. If so, then you should visit these bakeries in Ohio. Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co. If you're looking for high-quality loaves of bread, you should check out this bakery in the western part of Ohio. Their bread is hand-shaped and made with all-natural ingredients. Customers love their baguettes, sourdough, and challah. Bakehouse also offers excellent cookies and muffins. Their raspberry and white chocolate muffin is a customer favorite, and they have delicious chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, peanut butter & white chocolate, ginger molasses, and oatmeal raisin cookies.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 10, 2022

Sunny, dry and warm weather remains with us for the next 2 days, allowing for good harvest progress to continue. We should see high evaporation rates and low humidity levels today and tomorrow. Clouds increase late tomorrow afternoon and evening, with a few showers pushing into west central OH and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy