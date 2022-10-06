Sun will dominate in most of the state again today, but clouds will be on the increase in far western and northwestern parts of the state this afternoon and evening. We have two waves of moisture coming at us over the 36 hour period from tonight through Thursday morning. Wave number one exited the central plains late yesterday and will be moving through MO an IL today. This wave focuses more on IN and MI for later today and tonight, but it will shove some showers into NW and west central Ohio toward this evening. Wave number two comes tomorrow with a cold front passage. This front will bring rains over a majority of Ohio right on into early Thursday. Most action will be done before dawn Thursday. Combined rain totals through Thursday morning will be .2″-.8″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. The map below shows the potential spread.

OHIO STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO