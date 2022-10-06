Read full article on original website
Fall Soybean Disease Considerations (Part 2)
By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off Knowing the Soybean Cyst Nematode (SCN) numbers in a field matters. Knowing which sources of resistance that the nematode is resistant to also matters. “SCN is rated by the number of eggs found...
Ohio Farm Bureau election resources
The Ohio Farm Bureau Agriculture for Good Government Political Action Committee (AGGPAC) Friend of Agriculture designations were announced in the 2022 Election Guide, included in the October Buckeye Farm News. Take a look at the guide before voting early or going to the polls Nov. 8. Here is more about our process for determining the Friend of Agriculture designation and why some offices receive no designation.
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 11, 2022
Sun will dominate in most of the state again today, but clouds will be on the increase in far western and northwestern parts of the state this afternoon and evening. We have two waves of moisture coming at us over the 36 hour period from tonight through Thursday morning. Wave number one exited the central plains late yesterday and will be moving through MO an IL today. This wave focuses more on IN and MI for later today and tonight, but it will shove some showers into NW and west central Ohio toward this evening. Wave number two comes tomorrow with a cold front passage. This front will bring rains over a majority of Ohio right on into early Thursday. Most action will be done before dawn Thursday. Combined rain totals through Thursday morning will be .2″-.8″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. The map below shows the potential spread.
