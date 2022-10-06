Read full article on original website
Related
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area
Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings.Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad shot and killed 10 people and wounded three others over a three-week span in October 2002. Multiple other victims were shot and killed across the country in the prior months as the duo made their way to the nation's capital region from Washington state.Malvo was convicted of capital murder in Virginia and...
Woman gave birth alone on Maryland jail floor, lawsuit says
Because of the unsanitary conditions in the cell, the baby developed a type of staph bacteria infection that is resistant to many antibiotics, the lawsuit said.
WTOP
Attorney representing woman who gave birth alone in a Md. jail cell: ‘One of the most inhumane cases in my career’
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A recent lawsuit filed in a Maryland federal court alleges that a woman who was detained in the Washington County Detention Center last year received no help from sheriffs deputies and nurses as she gave birth to her first child, alone on a cold jail floor.
Maryland Developers Are Trying to Desecrate a Black Cemetery—Again
In Bethesda, Maryland—one of America’s most affluent communities—some of its residents live atop and park their cars on a Black American cemetery that has existed for more than a century.For decades, the white residents of the area were largely unaware of the cemetery. Yet despite its existence being known today, the city government seems to prefer the truth to remain buried so that it can sell the land, including the remains of Black Americans, to developers for more than $50 million.A cemetery that was more than a cemeteryIn 1911, the descendants of formerly enslaved Marylanders built Moses Macedonia African Cemetery,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
Here are the major cases before the Supreme Court this fall
Here's a look at some of the major cases to be heard by the Supreme Court in the term beginning Oct. 3. Are Harvard and the University of North Carolina violating the Constitution and federal civil rights law by giving an edge to qualified Black and Latino applicants and by discriminating against Asian American students?
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case
In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.On her second day on the nine-member court, Justice Jackson argued that the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments – drafted in the bloody aftermath of the US Civil War – were written with the explicit purpose of providing equal opportunity and rights to formerly enslaved people.A long-standing perspective among conservative...
Federal judge says court can't block House January 6 subpoena for GOP state chair
A federal judge in Arizona has decided the court can't block a House January 6 committee subpoena for GOP state chair Kelli Ward and her husband Michael's cell phone data, a ruling that may deliver more information in the probe about the state-level backing for Donald Trump after his 2020 loss.
After sharp right turn, U.S. Supreme Court conservatives step on the gas
Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court last March rebuffed an emergency request by North Carolina Republicans to allow the use in November's congressional elections of an electoral map they drew that a lower court invalidated for unlawfully disadvantaging Democrats.
RELATED PEOPLE
Maryland man accused of killing brother, two others over COVID vaccine found competent to stand trial
An Allegany County man accused of killing his brother, sister-in-law and an elderly family-friend was found competent to stand trial.Earlier this year, judges found 47-year-old Jeffrey Burnham was not competent to stand trial.In Sept. 2021, Burnham was arrested for shooting his pharmacist brother and his sister-in-law in their Ellicott City home.His mother said he wanted to confront his brother about the COVID-19 vaccine and he believed the government was using it to poison people.Prior to that double shooting, he allegedly killed an 83-year-old woman in her Cumberland home.On Friday, Burnham's attorney entered a plea of "not criminally responsible."The Maryland Department of Health will weigh in on this with a hearing set for January.Burnham is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder. Charging documents show that just one day before the murders, Burnham told his mother he was upset his brother Brian, a pharmacist, was administering COVID vaccines.Her mother told police Burnham said "Brian knows something." She said he believed the government was poisoning people with the vaccine, prompting her to contact police to voice concerns about his mental health and stability.Burnham was captured and arrested in West Virginia.
Husband of Marjorie Taylor Greene, controversial Georgia Republican, files for divorce
Perry Greene filed for divorce Wednesday on grounds his 27-year marriage to Marjorie Taylor Greene is “irretrievably broken.”
The most terrifying case of all is about to be heard by the US supreme court | Steven Donziger
If the court upholds the rogue ‘Independent State Legislature’ theory, it would put the US squarely on the path to authoritarianism
United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services
In the midst of belt-tightening, the delivery service is promising to more effectively manage its business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.com, GovExec.com, Facts.USPS.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and GovExec.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Not Guilty, Sentenced to Life: Attorney for ‘Waverly Two’ submits petition for clemency to White House
The attorney for Terrence Richardson and Ferrone Claiborne, two men sentenced to life in prison for the 1998 murder of a Waverly police officer despite being acquitted by a federal jury, filed a petition for commutation of sentence in the Supreme Court of Virginia.
Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional
A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
WTOP
‘I believe in second chances’: Youngest sniper survivor, 20 years after Lee Boyd Malvo shot him
For a 13-year-old boy, someone 17 seems much older. Twenty years later, Iran Brown and Lee Boyd Malvo are both men in their middle 30s: “Our lives are forever intertwined,” Brown told WTOP. “He’s the guy who tried to kill me.”. Brown, now 33, was shot...
CNET
Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?
Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man who pinned D.C. police officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies
A man who was seen crushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer in a door frame during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been convicted of nine offenses, seven of them felonies, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and two others were convicted on multiple charges in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.
West Virginia Supreme Court overturns circuit court’s decision to block school choice program
The West Virginia Supreme Court reversed a circuit court injunction on the Hope Scholarship Program, enabling across-the-state access to flexible education opportunities.
In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race
With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
Cape Gazette
Supreme Court upholds BeachWalk ruling
The Delaware Supreme Court upheld a Court of Chancery ruling that Ocean Bay Mart LLC did not have vested rights to have its proposed 63-unit development considered as a condominium and that the development, known as BeachWalk, would have to go through Rehoboth Beach’s major subdivision process. The decision...
Comments / 0