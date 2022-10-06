ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

The Independent

Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area

Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings.Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad shot and killed 10 people and wounded three others over a three-week span in October 2002. Multiple other victims were shot and killed across the country in the prior months as the duo made their way to the nation's capital region from Washington state.Malvo was convicted of capital murder in Virginia and...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Attorney representing woman who gave birth alone in a Md. jail cell: ‘One of the most inhumane cases in my career’

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A recent lawsuit filed in a Maryland federal court alleges that a woman who was detained in the Washington County Detention Center last year received no help from sheriffs deputies and nurses as she gave birth to her first child, alone on a cold jail floor.
MARYLAND STATE
TheDailyBeast

Maryland Developers Are Trying to Desecrate a Black Cemetery—Again

In Bethesda, Maryland—one of America’s most affluent communities—some of its residents live atop and park their cars on a Black American cemetery that has existed for more than a century.For decades, the white residents of the area were largely unaware of the cemetery. Yet despite its existence being known today, the city government seems to prefer the truth to remain buried so that it can sell the land, including the remains of Black Americans, to developers for more than $50 million.A cemetery that was more than a cemeteryIn 1911, the descendants of formerly enslaved Marylanders built Moses Macedonia African Cemetery,...
BETHESDA, MD
msn.com

Here are the major cases before the Supreme Court this fall

Here's a look at some of the major cases to be heard by the Supreme Court in the term beginning Oct. 3. Are Harvard and the University of North Carolina violating the Constitution and federal civil rights law by giving an edge to qualified Black and Latino applicants and by discriminating against Asian American students?
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.On her second day on the nine-member court, Justice Jackson argued that the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments – drafted in the bloody aftermath of the US Civil War – were written with the explicit purpose of providing equal opportunity and rights to formerly enslaved people.A long-standing perspective among conservative...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland man accused of killing brother, two others over COVID vaccine found competent to stand trial

An Allegany County man accused of killing his brother, sister-in-law and an elderly family-friend was found competent to stand trial.Earlier this year, judges found 47-year-old Jeffrey Burnham was not competent to stand trial.In Sept. 2021, Burnham was arrested for shooting his pharmacist brother and his sister-in-law in their Ellicott City home.His mother said he wanted to confront his brother about the COVID-19 vaccine and he believed the government was using it to poison people.Prior to that double shooting, he allegedly killed an 83-year-old woman in her Cumberland home.On Friday, Burnham's attorney entered a plea of "not criminally responsible."The Maryland Department of Health will weigh in on this with a hearing set for January.Burnham is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.  Charging documents show that just one day before the murders, Burnham told his mother he was upset his brother Brian, a pharmacist, was administering COVID vaccines.Her mother told police Burnham said "Brian knows something." She said he believed the government was poisoning people with the vaccine, prompting her to contact police to voice concerns about his mental health and stability.Burnham was captured and arrested in West Virginia.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
Joel Eisenberg

United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services

In the midst of belt-tightening, the delivery service is promising to more effectively manage its business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.com, GovExec.com, Facts.USPS.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and GovExec.com.
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNET

Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
POLITICS
CBS News

Man who pinned D.C. police officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies

A man who was seen crushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer in a door frame during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been convicted of nine offenses, seven of them felonies, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and two others were convicted on multiple charges in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.
PENSACOLA, FL
CBS News

In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race

With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
SCRANTON, PA
Cape Gazette

Supreme Court upholds BeachWalk ruling

The Delaware Supreme Court upheld a Court of Chancery ruling that Ocean Bay Mart LLC did not have vested rights to have its proposed 63-unit development considered as a condominium and that the development, known as BeachWalk, would have to go through Rehoboth Beach’s major subdivision process. The decision...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

Community Policy