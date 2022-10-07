Lady Rebels Win 17th Straight District Title

A district championship and Jordyn Roderick being named Most Valuable Player — it all seems routine at South Greene.

The Lady Rebels won their 17th consecutive district championship Thursday night on Rebel Hill, defeating North Greene 3-0 (25-17, 25-21 and 25-11).

And of course, it was a Roderick kill which ended the night — three in a row for that matter as the Lady Rebels (32-6) closed the match with a 14-2 run. She finished the championship with 18 kills, 13 digs, two assists, a block and a service ace.

“It means everything to me, but I don’t think I could’ve done it without my team and the improvements we made throughout the season,” Roderick said. “Just really proud of my team right now and how we stepped up in that third set, especially after that second one.”

For South Greene, the third set was indeed a refreshing change from the second, which saw North Greene (17-11) fall behind 9-3 before closing the gap to 12-11. And even when the Lady Rebels regained a comfortable lead at 24-15, attack errors and a Rhiley Henry kill allowed North Greene to pull close again at 24-21. An attack error by the Lady Huskies put South Greene ahead 2-0 in the match.

“Just some of the inconsistencies popped out in the second set, but credit North Greene. They had a little bit to do with that,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “Everybody’s going to make mistakes, but you can’t have four or five back-to-back.”

A service ace by Aydan Dyer broke a 6-6 tie in the third set and put the Lady Rebels up for good. North Greene stayed within 11-9 before the Lady Rebels erupted thanks to kills by Ryleigh Gregg, Davanie Tarleton and Ava Clark along with Macey Waddell’s service ace.

Addison Compton finished with 33 assists and eight digs, with Macey Snapp making a team-high 20 digs. Dyer had 14 digs and four aces. Clark finished with 10 kills, Tarleton five and Gregg four.

“Ava tonight was just dynamite,” Gregg said. “She probably had the highest hitting percentage of the night. Every time I look up, she’s murdering that right side.

“Something we were trying for the postseason to look at, we shuffled Macey (Snapp) and Jordyn around on defense. We’ve got to have something different this time of the season.”

South Greene fell behind 2-0 in the opening set but responded with an 11-1 run — a stretch which included three kills by Roderick, one apiece by Clark and Baylee Jennings along with Snapp’s ace. The Lady Rebels never led by fewer than five points, winning the first set on a Gregg kill.

Johnson led North Greene with her eight kills, while Mercy Buchanan had 14 assists. Henry tallied four kills, McKinlee Weems three and Kennedy Franklin two. Loren Blevins, Henry and Buchanan each served an ace.

LIKE MIKE

Though officially listed as an assistant coach, Mike Taylor won District 1-A Coach of the Year honors. Taylor coached a good portion of the season while Gregg recovered from a serious injury.

“Mike’s just a great guy, and he deserves that award,” Gregg said. “It took us all by surprise with my injury, but I trust he and Coach (Reece) Baughard to step in. Mike’s been with me 13 years, and he’s been loyal and dedicated to the program. I had complete trust that he was fine with guiding the ship.”

Naturally, Gregg’s absence allowed Roderick to take on a larger leadership role than she expected.

“I definitely needed to step up and dictate practice a little more, just regroup everybody and be like, OK, we have one goal,” Roderick recalled. “That was the main thing. We have one goal, and we need to work for it.”

UP NEXT

South Greene and North Greene have both advanced to Tuesday’s Region 1-A tournament at Gatlinburg-Pittman.

North Greene faces the District 2-A champion Lady Highlanders at 5 p.m., before South Greene faces Jellico at 6:30 p.m. in the semifinals. The semifinal winners, who will also advance to Thursday’s Class A Sectional, then meet for the Region 1-A championship at 8 p.m.

SEMIFINALS NORTH GREENE 3 HANCOCK COUNTY 0

North Greene clinched a spot in the district championship match and the region semifinals with a straight-set win over Hancock County 25-16, 25-12 and 25-16.

Gracie Johnson slammed a team-high 10 kills for coach Ashley Morrison’s group. Rhiley Henry, who led North Greene with her nine service aces, and McKinlee Weems added seven kills apiece while Kennedy Franklin had four.

Mercy Buchanan finished with 22 assists and matched Loren Blevins with three aces, and Grace Buchanan served one ace in the win.

SOUTH GREENE 3 HAMPTON 0

The Lady Rebels had no trouble with Hampton in Thursday’s first district semifinal, winning in straight sets 25-6, 25-2 and 25-7.

Aydan Dyer served 10 aces to go with her eight digs, while Addison Compton totaled eight service aces and 30 assists. Macey Snapp had a team-high 10 digs with four aces.

Jordyn Roderick finished with 16 kills, and Ava Clark had six with Baylee Jennings and Ryleigh Gregg adding four each.