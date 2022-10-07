Read full article on original website
These 40 Triangle companies are looking to fill 4,000 jobs – here’s where to find work
RALEIGH – There are more than 4,000 roles open at these 40 technology and life science organizations that have facilities in the Triangle, a slight decrease in the total number of available openings from a week ago as tracked in the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Conversely, the WRAL TechWire...
Tracking Triangle housing market trends
The price of homes in Wake County rose slightly last month, even though fewer people are buying. The median price for a home in September was $465,000. It's up $10,000 compared to August. WRAL TechWire's Jason Parker joined WRAL News at 7 p.m. to put the numbers in perspective. The...
NC State ends partnership with defunct solar panel company now subject of state investigations
CLAYTON, N.C. — North Carolina State University is working to terminate a sponsorship contract with solar panel installer Pink Energy, a spokesperson told 5 On Your Side. The company abruptly went out of business two weeks ago after a 5 On Your Side report about customers upset with Pink Energy because their home solar panels weren’t working. That followed hundreds of layoffs earlier in the year. The company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in North Carolina on Friday.
Buying a house in Raleigh is easier, but not cheaper
The Triangle’s real estate market is starting to level off, according to the latest data from Triangle MLS. Why it matters: After two-plus years of plummeting inventory and sky-high home prices, Raleigh-area buyers have waited a long time for a little relief. What’s happening: Rising mortgage rates have spurred...
Triangle Parade of Homes sparks interest for homebuyers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–People couldn’t help but walk in with awe while exploring the newly built $4.9 million home in North Hills. The home on Camelot Drive that includes monolithic glass walls, a pool cabana and a luxurious suite is just one of 137 homes that are being showcased throughout the Greater Triangle. It’s all part of the Triangle Parade of Homes.
Fed’s H-2A Labor Costs Leave N.C. Farmers Struggling To Compete
Concerns about costs of farm labor program grow in N.C. Ron Cottle, the owner of Cottle Strawberry Nursey, Inc., Faison, N.C.,has seen the effects of inflation like every farmer across the U.S. this year. “It’s not even bad, it’s just terrible,” he told Carolina Journal. “Any material that we have had to purchase, 20% to 30% up on clamshells boxes, fertilizer over 100% up, fuel was crazy. Even this spring, with some of the crops bringing better pricing than last year, we still made more money last year because when you look at all of our costs with labor and everything being up, we didn’t do any better.”
Toyota battery plant president plans to build on strong North Carolina ties
Sean Suggs has heard his angel sing— again! “I Hear My Angel Sing,” is the title of his autobiographical/inspirational/faith journey book he published in 2015. I’ve got to say it’s one of the most candid life recollections I’ve read. I mean, he covers the good, the bad and the ugly. I don’t know if I’ve […]
Harris Jewelry lawsuit update: Website created for North Carolina victims to file for refund
The more than 6,000 servicemembers in North Carolina who fell victim to a national jewelry scheme can now get a refund.
North Carolina seeks novel overhaul of teacher licenses in effort to lure and keep teachers
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s proposed new teacher licensure system would be a pioneering experiment in deciding whether someone can be a teacher based on student growth. If approved, North Carolina would join just two other states — Maryland and Louisiana — in requiring its 100,000 teachers to...
Single family residence sells for $1.2 million in Wake Forest
The property located in the 700 block of Reserve Estates Drive in Wake Forest was sold on Sept. 16, 2022. The $1,200,000 purchase price works out to $214 per square foot. The house built in 2014 has an interior space of 5,596 square feet. The house is situated on a 1.4-acre lot.
Durham residents to vote on $550.2 million bond next month
Durham residents will vote on whether to increase property taxes to fund various projects, through a bond referendum next month. If all three are approved, property taxes could go up by $25 dollars a year, for every $100,000 of a home’s worth. The three bond referendum questions coming before...
How crews on the ground are keeping the NC State Fair safe
RALEIGH, N.C. — We are just days away from the 2022 North Carolina State Fair and its hundreds of thousands of visitors. As preparations are underway, officers have a plan to keep registered sex offenders away. Under state law, offenders are not allowed to attend state fairs. State Fair...
NC State Fair rides can't be moved once they pass inspection
Ride inspections were underway Tuesday two days before the North Carolina State Fair opens to the public. The N.C. Department of Labor has the tall task of inspecting 96 rides before opening day on Thursday. Many rides were already set up Tuesday, but others still needed to be assembled. Some...
North Carolina to ‘shellebrate’ oysters Oct. 10-16
North Carolina is “shellebrating” Oyster Week Monday through Sunday. Coinciding with the start of the wild-caught oyster season, the shellebration includes engaging with oyster growers and harvesters, seafood restaurants and retail markets, recreational outfitters, coastal conservation and education organizations, and seafood festivals. North Carolina Sea Grant, the North...
Food Stamps Schedule: North Carolina SNAP Benefits for October 2022
Like most states, North Carolina distributes its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits according to the same schedule every month. In the Tar Heel State, benefits are paid between...
North Carolina State Fair food: Top 10 new items to try
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cookie dough, brisket and some Mexican street corn are among our top picks for new food to try at the North Carolina State Fair this year. On Monday, the media got a chance to taste some of the new foods headed to the fairgrounds. In all, there are 40 new items planned.
Durham Tech updates future affordable housing plan
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Technical Community College is releasing updated renderings for its future affordable housing complex. The one to three bedroom apartments will be located near Briggs Avenue and Lawson Street in Durham. Durham Tech leaders say there’s a big need for affordable homes as many students and people in its neighboring community are struggling to make ends meet.
FCP acquires 297-unit multifamily apartment community in Raleigh, NC for $48 million
FCP announces the $48.0 million acquisition of Grand Arbor Reserve, a 297-unit vintage apartment community at 2419 Wycliff Road, blocks from I-440 in Raleigh, North Carolina. “Grand Arbor Reserve is a well-located asset that provides residents quality housing near job centers, retail amenities and transportation corridors,” said FCP’s Michael Errichetti.
What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like
Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
North Carolina to celebrate Oyster Week
Three island restaurants are among the many featured Oct. 10 through 16 for North Carolina Oyster Week. Howard’s Pub, Flying Melon and Ocracoke Oyster Company are members of the North Carolina Oyster Trail. Ocracoke Mariculture, a family-owned oyster farm located in the Pamlico Sound off Ocracoke, while not a restaurant, is also part of the trail as it is one of the suppliers of oysters.
