ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

LIRR to start offering service in both directions at Elmont station beginning next week

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fMaYE_0iPkx9Z300

The LIRR station in Elmont will now serve westbound passengers just in time for next week's Islanders season opener home game.

Last year, fans who took the train to the game could only use it if their return trip was on the Hempstead branch.

If you were coming from the east, fans had to go past UBS Arena and double back.

Trains only stop in Elmont on days of events at UBS for now.

However, the MTA says it is committed to opening the station full time in both directions by the end of the year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hempstead, NY
Elmont, NY
Traffic
City
Elmont, NY
Daily Voice

Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Valley Stream Crash

Police are investigating a fatal, two-vehicle Long Island crash. It happened around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 in Valley Stream. A 35-year-old man operating a green Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling southbound on Rockaway Parkway when he collided with a 2003 red Honda Civic near the intersection of East St. Marks Place, Nassau County Police said.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Lirr#Elmont Station#Islanders#Ubs Arena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
MTA
News 12

News 12

112K+
Followers
37K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy