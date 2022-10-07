LIRR to start offering service in both directions at Elmont station beginning next week

The LIRR station in Elmont will now serve westbound passengers just in time for next week's Islanders season opener home game.

Last year, fans who took the train to the game could only use it if their return trip was on the Hempstead branch.

If you were coming from the east, fans had to go past UBS Arena and double back.

Trains only stop in Elmont on days of events at UBS for now.

However, the MTA says it is committed to opening the station full time in both directions by the end of the year.