Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Morgan tried to hit her with the bat, but Rousey stopped her and hit...
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: What Happened After WWE Extreme Rules? (Bray Wyatt)
The excitement inside the Wells Fargo Center at last night’s Extreme Rules didn’t stop once the cameras stopped rolling. In the final moments of the show, Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited return to WWE, fifteen months after his release in July 2021. Following the pay-per-view event, Wyatt continued...
ewrestlingnews.com
Major AEW Star Reportedly Backed Sammy Guevara After Altercation With Andrade El Idolo
We possibly have more details regarding what happened between Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo before Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one account stated how the company’s public image is terrible due to the Guevara/Andrade fight happening so close to the CM Punk altercation with The Elite. Another source claimed Chris Jericho backed Guevara and confirmed the young star did nothing wrong. This coincides with some reports that suggested Guevara didn’t throw any punches during the altercation, which is why he was allowed to compete in the main event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Defeats Seth Rollins In ‘Fight Pit’ Match At Extreme Rules
During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins faced off in a “Fight Pit” match to main event the show. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier served as the special guest referee for the bout. In the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ewrestlingnews.com
Bray Wyatt Makes First Comments Following WWE Return
Bray Wyatt has addressed his return to WWE at last night’s Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event. Wyatt returned in the final moments of the show, walking through an ominous door and removing a new mask, much to the delight of the fans in Philadelphia, PA. Responding to a...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Files Trademarks For Several Ring Names
On October 4, WWE filed for more ring name trademarks. WWE filed to trademark “B-Fab,” “Meiko Satomura,” “Nathan Frazer,” “Blair Davenport,” and “Bailey Matthews.”. You can check out the official descriptions below:. “Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of...
ewrestlingnews.com
Four Wrestlers Done With Impact Wrestling
Following Saturday night’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Albany, New York, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, and Vince from Honor No More are officially done with the promotion, according to Pwinsider. There’s no word on what is next for the wrestlers. Maria has previously stated that she’s had...
ewrestlingnews.com
Karrion Kross Defeats Drew McIntyre In A Strap Match At Extreme Rules
During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Karrion Kross defeated Drew McIntyre to pick up his first win on a main roster WWE pay-per-view. In a back-and-forth Strap Match, Kross was able to pick up the win after Scarlett came into the ring and sprayed McIntyre with pepper spray. Following the spot, Kross hit a forearm to the back of McIntyre’s head to pick up the 1, 2, 3.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ewrestlingnews.com
Jay White Issues Match Challenge To AEW’s Eddie Kingston At NJPW Rumble On 44th Street
Jay White challenged Eddie Kingston to a match at Rumble on 44th Street during Saturday’s episode of NJPW Strong. On the show, White and Karl Anderson defeated Wheeler Yuta and Homicide. After the bout, White took a microphone and said that Kingston didn’t “have the balls” to face him and maybe he could find out firsthand what it means to breathe with the Switchblade.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bray Wyatt Returns To WWE (Videos), WWE Extreme Rules Attendance #’s
WWE has posted the following videos, showing some additional highlights from Bray Wyatt’s return at the Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event:. The announced attendance at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA for WWE Extreme Rules 2022 was 15,944. That was a legitimate sellout. You can keep up with...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sam Adonis, Brother Of Corey Graves Signs With MLW
Sam Adonis, the brother of WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves, has become the newest member of the MLW roster. Fightful Select was the first to report that Adonis had signed, adding that “new and familiar faces” are also expected to be appearing for the company. Adonis, five years...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ratings For First Two Episodes Of WOW (Women Of Wrestling) Revealed
We have some numbers on the first two episodes of Women Of Wrestling (WOW). Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that the first episode, which aired during the weekend of September 18, drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and scored 281,000 viewers. The second episode, which aired the following week, scored 273,000 viewers and had a 0.06 demo rating.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ewrestlingnews.com
The Brawling Brutes Defeat Imperium In Wild Brawl At Extreme Rules
During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, the Brawling Brutes and Imperium were involved in a ‘Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook’ match. As expected, this was a wild brawl that featured lots of props, including a bar, wine barrels, tables, and more. In the end, the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ambulance No-Shows Impact Wrestling TV Tapings, Causes Big Delay
According to several fans in attendance, the start of Saturday night’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Albany, New York was delayed due to the absence of an ambulance. Yup – the ambulance no-showed the event!. For those unaware, an on-sight ambulance is required to be at the show...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bianca Belair Defeats Bayley To Retain RAW Women’s Championship At Extreme Rules
During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Bianca Belair defeated Bayley in a Ladder Match to retain her RAW Women’s Championship. Despite some interference from Damage CTRL, Belair was able to overcome the odds. The finish came when Belair hit the KOD on Bayley onto a ladder to pick up the “W.”
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Battle Of The Belts IV Results
Here are the results for the special episode of AEW Battle Of The Belts IV airing on October 7th 16th, 2022. To avoid clashing with WWE Extreme Rules, it was scheduled to follow a live episode of Rampage. You can find the results for Rampage here: 10/7. AEW Battle Of...
ewrestlingnews.com
Breaking News – Bray Wyatt Returns To WWE
Bray Wyatt has returned to WWE. At the end of Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, “The Fiend” made his return to the company. After the Fight Pit match involving Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins, a bout in which the former picked up the win, the lights went out as Riddle was making his way to the back.
ewrestlingnews.com
ECW Legends To Reunite At Tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings In Albany, NY
ECW legends Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray will be reuniting at tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings. Following Bully’s return to Impact Wrestling at Friday night’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view event, Impact took to Twitter to announce that Bully Ray will team with Tommy Dreamer to face off against Chris Bey and Ace Austin at tonight’s TV tapings.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ronda Rousey Defeats Liv Morgan To Win SmackDown Women’s Title At Extreme Rules
We have a new WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The finish came when Rousey made Morgan pass out to a submission hold. This marks Rousey’s second run with...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dan Lambert: Jim Cornette Is The Greatest Manager Of All Time
American Top Team owner and former AEW talent Dan Lambert was a recent guest on Chris Van Vliet’s “Insight” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including how his partnership with AEW started. Additionally, Lambert called Jim Cornette the greatest manager of all time. Of course, Cornette...
Comments / 0