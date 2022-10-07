Read full article on original website
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Morgan tried to hit her with the bat, but Rousey stopped her and hit...
Major AEW Star Reportedly Backed Sammy Guevara After Altercation With Andrade El Idolo
We possibly have more details regarding what happened between Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo before Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one account stated how the company’s public image is terrible due to the Guevara/Andrade fight happening so close to the CM Punk altercation with The Elite. Another source claimed Chris Jericho backed Guevara and confirmed the young star did nothing wrong. This coincides with some reports that suggested Guevara didn’t throw any punches during the altercation, which is why he was allowed to compete in the main event.
Former WWE Star Believed To Be Joining AEW
Over the last few years fans have seen a number of former WWE stars make the jump to All Elite Wrestling, and it looks like another familiar name could be joining the company. Fightful Select reports that WWE sources have indicated they believe Renee Paquette is heading to AEW. Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport has heard that WWE reached out to Renee about possibly returning. Neither Renee nor AEW have confirmed that she will be joining All Elite Wrestling.
Watch: What Happened After WWE Extreme Rules? (Bray Wyatt)
The excitement inside the Wells Fargo Center at last night’s Extreme Rules didn’t stop once the cameras stopped rolling. In the final moments of the show, Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited return to WWE, fifteen months after his release in July 2021. Following the pay-per-view event, Wyatt continued...
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE EXTREME RULES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
Matt Riddle Defeats Seth Rollins In ‘Fight Pit’ Match At Extreme Rules
During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins faced off in a “Fight Pit” match to main event the show. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier served as the special guest referee for the bout. In the...
Sheamus Responds To Controversial Title Match Finish On WWE SmackDown
WWE Superstar Sheamus isn’t thrilled with the finish of the Intercontinental Championship main event from this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. In a rematch from Clash at the Castle, Sheamus faced Champion GUNTHER, who retained under controversial means. Though GUNTHER tapped to Sheamus’ Cloverleaf, he only hit...
Bray Wyatt Makes First Comments Following WWE Return
Bray Wyatt has addressed his return to WWE at last night’s Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event. Wyatt returned in the final moments of the show, walking through an ominous door and removing a new mask, much to the delight of the fans in Philadelphia, PA. Responding to a...
Road Dogg Jokingly Says Some Backstage “Pooped Their Pants” Over McMahon-Owens Segment
Road Dogg is almost certain that Vince McMahon was busted open the hard way during an infamous segment with Kevin Owens. During a 2017 episode of WWE SmackDown, Owens attacked McMahon, causing the then-WWE Chairman to bleed with a headbutt. After the segment, fans speculated whether the cut had been...
Sam Adonis, Brother Of Corey Graves Signs With MLW
Sam Adonis, the brother of WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves, has become the newest member of the MLW roster. Fightful Select was the first to report that Adonis had signed, adding that “new and familiar faces” are also expected to be appearing for the company. Adonis, five years...
Edge Forced To Say “I Quit” To Finn Balor At Extreme Rules
Edge was forced to say “I Quit” at Extreme Rules. During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Edge faced off against Finn Balor in an “I Quit” Match that featured a ton of interference from The Judgment Day, Rey Mysterio, and others. As...
Seth Rollins’ Believes Only He And One Other Superstar Are Operating At A High Level Right Now
At Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Seth Rollins will be facing off against Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit match. UFC legend Daniel Cormier is set to be the special referee for the bout. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Rollins admitted that he doesn’t...
Jay White Issues Match Challenge To AEW’s Eddie Kingston At NJPW Rumble On 44th Street
Jay White challenged Eddie Kingston to a match at Rumble on 44th Street during Saturday’s episode of NJPW Strong. On the show, White and Karl Anderson defeated Wheeler Yuta and Homicide. After the bout, White took a microphone and said that Kingston didn’t “have the balls” to face him and maybe he could find out firsthand what it means to breathe with the Switchblade.
Karrion Kross Defeats Drew McIntyre In A Strap Match At Extreme Rules
During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Karrion Kross defeated Drew McIntyre to pick up his first win on a main roster WWE pay-per-view. In a back-and-forth Strap Match, Kross was able to pick up the win after Scarlett came into the ring and sprayed McIntyre with pepper spray. Following the spot, Kross hit a forearm to the back of McIntyre’s head to pick up the 1, 2, 3.
Tony Khan Praises Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, & Bryan Danielson For ‘Stepping Up’ Recently
AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with DAZN to discuss a variety of professional wrestling related topics, including Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson “stepping up” for All Elite Wrestling in recent weeks, Danielson’s performances since he returned from injury, and more. You can check out...
Former ROH Owner Cary Silkin Gives Update On His Status With The Promotion
Former ROH owner Cary Silkin recently spoke with Wrestling Inc regarding his current connection with the promotion. Silkin was the owner of ROH from 2004 until 2011. He’d made appearances on AEW television since Tony Khan purchased ROH earlier this year. According to Silkin, he doesn’t really have a connection with it at the moment.
Ronda Rousey’s Message For Upset Liv Morgan Fans: Cry About It, Neckbeards!
Ronda Rousey doesn’t give a damn what you think after she defeated Liv Morgan to capture the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship at the Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event. On Sunday morning, Rousey took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself choking Morgan out with her...
Ronda Rousey Defeats Liv Morgan To Win SmackDown Women’s Title At Extreme Rules
We have a new WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The finish came when Rousey made Morgan pass out to a submission hold. This marks Rousey’s second run with...
AEW Battle Of The Belts IV Results
Here are the results for the special episode of AEW Battle Of The Belts IV airing on October 7th 16th, 2022. To avoid clashing with WWE Extreme Rules, it was scheduled to follow a live episode of Rampage. You can find the results for Rampage here: 10/7. AEW Battle Of...
Road Dogg Reacts To The Changes Under Triple H’s New Creative Regime
During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for “Superstar Crossover,” WWE Hall of Famer and WWE Live Events SVP Road Dogg commented on the changes under Triple H’s new creative regime, how NXT Superstars would get changed on the main roster, and more. You can check out...
