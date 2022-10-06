Read full article on original website
goleafs.net
Season-bests all around for cross country teams in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Goshen cross country teams sent five runners to the Bethel University XC Invitational on Friday at St. Patrick's County Park in South Bend. Mercy Chebet led the women with a 52nd-place finish, and Kevin Liddell was the leader on the men's side, finishing in 20th. All five runners posted season-best times.
goleafs.net
Brenneman finishes with a double-double as Goshen goes down in Gary
GARY, Ind. - In a break from the conference schedule, the Goshen women's volleyball team traveled to Gary on Saturday and lost in four sets to IU-Northwest. Goshen's best set was a 25-22 win in the third. The Leafs had 15 kills and just four errors in that set alone. This came after a second set where Goshen scored 11 points and had just six kills.
Times-Union Newspaper
Tigers Honor Seniors, Pick Up Blowout Win Over Goshen
WARSAW – Fisher Field was the venue Friday night where the Warsaw Tiger football seniors and a four-year manager were honored. Each senior Tiger will agree the years leading to last night passed quickly. The minutes passed even more quickly on the gridiron as well. The IHSAA Mercy Rule...
goleafs.net
Tavares scores in second straight game in loss at Bethel
MISHAWAKA, Ind. – Anita Tavares scored less than three minutes in against Bethel on Saturday, but the Pilots scored two first-half goals to win 2-1. With her goal, Tavares has now scored twice in the last two games. The sophomore has four goals and two assists this season. Aubrey Vervynckt scored for Bethel five minutes later, and Audrey Lerch added the final goal a couple of minutes before the half.
MLive.com
See photos as Portage Northern plays against Portage Central in homecoming game
PORTAGE, MI -- Portage Northern high school hosted Portage Central homecoming on Friday evening, Oct. 7. With a fourth quarter touchdown, Portage Northern slipped past Portage Central, 25-22. MLive was there to document the action, both on and off of the field. Check out photos from the game in the...
Winamac, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
hometownnewsnow.com
Gutsy Slicers Knock Off Michigan City
(MICHIGAN CITY, IN) - The La Porte Slicers, playing their most complete game of the year, spoiled Michigan City's Homecoming with a hard-fought 21-12 win. La Porte received the opening kickoff. After picking up one first down, the Slicers faced a 3rd down and 19 from their own 28. Michigan City dialed up a blitz, but the Slicer coaching staff called a middle screen pass to Kai Jones that worked perfectly. Jones caught the Dylan Salisbury pass around the line of scrimmage and sprinted 72 yards for the game's first score. Jack Doty kicked the extra point, but the play was whistled dead as Michigan City jumped offside. After the ball was moved to the 1 ½ yard line, La Porte elected to go for 2. The attempt failed, and the Slicers led 6-0 with 9:21 left in the first quarter after the five-play 72-yard drive.
22 WSBT
Penn volleyball coach suspended after video surfaces
A Penn High School volleyball coach has been suspended from the team after a video surfaced of the coach allegedly putting her hands on a player. Lisa Pawlik, who has been the head coach of the volleyball team for several years. Penn-Harris-Madison schools released the following statement. “Penn-Harris-Madison and Penn...
Notre Dame vs. BYU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Notre Dame vs. BYU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 8 Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern TV: NBC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
WNDU
Edwardsburg Eddies host pep rally on 16 Morning News Now
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - The Edwardsburg Eddies hosted a pep rally on 16 Morning News Now ahead of Friday night’s homecoming game against Ostego. School spirit was out in full force, and the gym was filled with orange and blue as the Eddies cheered in excitement. The football team...
wfft.com
Freeze Watch Saturday Morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Freeze Watch is in effect Saturday morning for most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Wabash and Kosciusko counties Saturday morning. If you have any tender plant that you want to keep alive, cover up or bring...
927thevan.com
Former WMU hockey team captain accused of rape will not serve jail time
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Former Western Michigan University hockey captain Paul Washe, accused of a rape in 2021, will not be heading to jail. The news comes following his sentencing in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court on Friday, October 7. The 23-year-old pleading guilty to a reduced charge in...
Times-Union Newspaper
One Injured In Two-Vehicle Accident
One person was injured after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning at the intersection of West CR 400N and North CR 150W, Warsaw. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Martez D. Lewis, 30, Indianapolis, was driving west on CR 400N in a truck. Kenneth L. Stanford, 55, Turtle Bay Drive, Syracuse, was driving a 1998 Ford 2XS east on CR 400N. Both vehicle were approaching the intersection of North CR 150W.
abc57.com
Elkhart River Restoration Association to release 3,000 walleye fish into the river
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Elkhart River Restoration Association will launch boats from Shanklin Park and Violett Cemetery on Monday, with the intention of releasing approximately 3,000 walleye fish into the Elkhart River. The community is invited to watch when the boats launch around 12:30 p.m. According to officials with the...
wtvbam.com
Branch County under a Freeze Watch for Friday night and Saturday morning
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for portions of southwest Michigan, northern Indiana and northwest Ohio from late Friday night through Saturday morning as the forecast is calling for sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees. The Freeze Watch includes Branch,...
What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?
Voting is now open! Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice?. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by voting for your favorite below. For the sake of this poll, we are voting for pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties only.
fox2detroit.com
Indiana woman buys Michigan Lottery ticket while getting gas, wins $1 million
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Indiana woman who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket while visiting Michigan won $1 million when she scratched it a few days later. "My husband and I travel to Michigan quite a bit, especially in the summer," the woman said. "We stopped for gas, and I bought some draw tickets for my mom. I saw the diamond on the instant game ticket and decided to grab one at the last minute."
WNDU
Mullen Automotive eyes residency at old Mishawaka Hummer, ELMS plant
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where Hummers were once made is one step closer to having new ownership again. The current owner, Electric Last Mile Solutions, declared bankruptcy in June. Their assets were set to be sold at auction on Friday in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. But...
Where Three Ghost Towns Can Be Found in Southwest Michigan
Back in the day, these three Michigan towns were full of people and buildings. Now, they're gone and buried. It's amazing to me how a town can thrive one minute only to be buried under sand dunes the next. The storied history of these three Southwest Michigan ghost towns is surprising.
wtvbam.com
Coldwater BPU crew returns home after helping to restore power in Florida
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Three linemen and an apprentice from the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities are back home after they were among numerous crews from around the country who helped restore power in Florida. Hurricane Ian knocked out power for nearly two million Florida residents. B.P.U. Director Paul...
